You can listen to the hectic Philadelphia police scanner as fans celebrate the Eagles’ NFC Championship Game and a berth in Super Bowl 57. The Philadelphia Eagles are heading back to the Super Bowl for the fourth time in their franchise’s history. For the first time since winning Super Bowl 52, the Eagles are heading back to the big game after defeating the San Francisco 49ers 31-7 on Sunday evening. With this, that meant that the Eagles fanbase would be celebrating in public, which would create chaos.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 22 HOURS AGO