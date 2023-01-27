BALTIMORE - Baltimore City firefighters had a busy night on Monday.Crews battled four rowhome fires in a matter of an hour.Officials said a two-story rowhome caught fire in the 2400 block of Frederick Avenue in Southwest Baltimore. Not far away, a rowhome caught fire in the 1900 block of Hollins Street.Firefighters said a two-story rowhome caught fire in the 2800 block of Baker Street and in the 1900 block of N. Monroe Street in Northwest Baltimore.Three of the rowhomes were on fire at the same time, according the fire officials.Officials have not said what caused the fires or if there were any injuries.

