FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 of Our Favorite Brunch Spots in MarylandEast Coast TravelerMaryland State
Ross Dress for Less is Opening a New Discounts Store in MarylandBryan DijkhuizenLaurel, MD
The richest person in MarylandLuay RahilBaltimore, MD
Woman leaves new husband for her cousin at wedding receptionMEDIALINKERS NEWSAberdeen, MD
Major Trade Made In MLBOnlyHomersBaltimore, MD
Baltimore Eatery Named Among 100 Best Restaurants In America
Yelp has released its 10th annual Top 100 US Restaurants list, with one Baltimore restaurant making the cut. Baltimore's famous Ekiben made the cut, ranking at number 17 on the list of 100 best restaurants after their popular fried chicken left customers craving more. The unique Asian fusion restaurant draws...
multifamilybiz.com
Greystar Delivers 500-Unit The Lucie Apartment Community with Harbor Views in Baltimore’s Dynamic Brewers Hill Neighborhood
BALTIMORE, MD - Greystar, a global leader in the investment, development, and management of high-quality rental housing properties, is now leasing at The Lucie, a pet-friendly 500-unit apartment community in Brewers Hill that features a sky lounge with views of downtown and the harbor and high-end finishes including quartz countertops and tile backsplashes.
baltimoremagazine.com
The Peppermill Celebrates 40 Years of Stiff Drinks and Camaraderie
When 86-year-old Martin McGinn moved to Towson last summer to be closer to his family, he left behind longtime friendships, bridge partners, and golf buddies in Princeton, New Jersey. But the widower soon settled into a 55-and-older apartment complex in his new community and started looking for a place to “get some fresh food and companionship.”
"Bel-Loc" Starbucks site to become Nigerian restaurant
The site of the former "Bel-Loc" Starbucks in Towson is set to become a Nigerian restaurant. Suya Spot, which has a restaurant in Owings Mills, has signs at the former Starbucks building
baltimorefishbowl.com
Newly renovated Lexington Market officially opens with ribbon cutting ceremony
The wait is over. Baltimore’s historic Lexington Market celebrated their official reopening in their new location that’s just one block away from the former space. The vision of the reimagined public market began under former Mayor Stephane Rawlings-Blake. After four Baltimore mayors, three Maryland governors, and many setbacks due the pandemic the project has finally completed.
wypr.org
B&P Tunnel: As a $6B replacement plan rolls out, some locals protest
Today on Midday.... equity and the Baltimore and Potomac Tunnel. President Joe Biden and Gov. Wes Moore were in Baltimore on Monday to proclaim that the plan for a new Frederick Douglass tunnel is good for jobs and economic growth. But some local residents think that the burden of the 10-year project will fall disproportionately on communities of color.
baltimorefishbowl.com
BmoreArt’s Picks: January 31 – February 6
This Week: Tahir Hemphill at UMBC CIRCA, Larry Poncho Brown and CJay Phillip in conversation at Motor House, Greedy Reads and Fadensonnen host HIDDEN PLACE at Fadensonnen, Lee Boot virtual artist talk presented by The Peale, Blackscope Cinema Series: Hargrave at Creative Alliance, Emma Childs and Penn Eastburn opening at The Gallery at Manor Mill, Highlandtown First Friday Art Walk, Idle Times: Pop Disorder closing reception at Current Space, and Erin Raedeke, Neil Callander, and Nicole McCormick Santiago opening reception at Exeter Gallery — PLUS Baltimore Jewelry Center Residency call for applications and more featured opportunities!
Baltimore firefighters battle four rowhome fires in span of an hour
BALTIMORE - Baltimore City firefighters had a busy night on Monday.Crews battled four rowhome fires in a matter of an hour.Officials said a two-story rowhome caught fire in the 2400 block of Frederick Avenue in Southwest Baltimore. Not far away, a rowhome caught fire in the 1900 block of Hollins Street.Firefighters said a two-story rowhome caught fire in the 2800 block of Baker Street and in the 1900 block of N. Monroe Street in Northwest Baltimore.Three of the rowhomes were on fire at the same time, according the fire officials.Officials have not said what caused the fires or if there were any injuries.
foxbaltimore.com
Bed, Bath & Beyond closing 3 stores in Maryland among 90 closings nationwide
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Home merchandise retailer Bed, Bath & Beyond will be closing 87 stores nationwide, including three stores in Maryland. The chain is apparently close to bankruptcy. Ultimately, the brand intends to close 150 stores.
whatsupmag.com
Top U.S. Figure Skater Performing at Annapolis Town Center This Saturday!
Annapolis, MD - Jill Heiner, award-winning Olympic hopeful figure skater, will be performing an exhibition at Annapolis Town Center’s pop-up ice-skating rink this Saturday February 4! Jill is native to Annapolis and excited to skate before her family and friends. Before finishing 7th at the 2022 U.S. International Classic, Jill finished 4th and 2nd at both U.S. Championship Series competitions this past year.
Muskrat Festivals Celebrate Eastern Shore’s Lesser-Known Protein
It’s been mistaken for a beaver or groundhog. It’s known as marsh rabbit, if you’re fancy. The meat is fried, baked, stewed, roasted, and even tucked inside a taco shell. In certain parts of Chesapeake country, you can find its image on mugs, greeting cards, and T-shirts with the encouragement to “eat more muskrat.”
baltimorefishbowl.com
Ditching plastic bags debated in Baltimore County
People who want Baltimore County businesses to be barred from using plastic bags told the County Council Tuesday that the bags are a scourge on the environment by fouling waterways and overloading landfills. Opponents of the proposed bag ban bill countered that it would put an undue burden on businesses...
fox5dc.com
3 shot at Potomac Avenue Metro station in DC; suspect in custody: police
WASHINGTON - Authorities say three people were shot at the Potomac Avenue Metro station in D.C. Wednesday morning. The shooting was reported around 9:20 a.m. at the station on 14th Street. D.C. police say three men were injured in the shooting. Officials say one person was taken into custody. Metro...
Baltimore County couple celebrates 80th wedding anniversary
Willie, 99, and Geraldine, 98, have lived in Baltimore County for over 60 years. The couple celebrated their 80th wedding anniversary on Saturday.
mocoshow.com
Three $50,000-Winning Powerball Tickets Sold in Maryland, Including One in Montgomery County
A $50,000 winning power ball ticket sold at the Courthouse Exxon on 700 Rockville Pike was among three $50,000 winning tickets sold in Maryland on Monday, January 30. Additional details below courtesy of the Maryland Lottery:. “After giving one Marylander a $50,000 prize in the Monday, Jan. 30 drawing, Powerball...
fox5dc.com
'Just a good guy': Mother of DC Safe Passage worker killed speaks out
WASHINGTON - Lisa Gaddis is the mother of 36-year-old Michael Gaddis, the man who was shot and killed outside Coolidge High School in Northwest D.C. Monday afternoon. "He loved his kids, he loved his family, his friends," she said. "He tried to help everybody if he could. So that's why I don't understand this situation. Why would someone want to kill my son like that?"
baltimorefishbowl.com
After years of fighting, renovations begin inside one Baltimore City elementary school
In the coming months, Tayla McCray, a fifth-grade student who attends Furley Elementary School in Baltimore City, will watch her soon-to-be old school transform into a new place. But McCray said she wants to remember the ‘great times’, like when she and her dad dressed up for the father-daughter dance.
Engadget
Hitting the Books: High school students have spent a decade fighting Baltimore's toxic legacy
There was a time in the last century when we, quite foolishly, believed incineration to be a superior means of waste disposal than landfills. And, for decades, many of America's most disadvantaged have been paying for those decisions with with their lifespans. South Baltimore's Curtis Bay neighborhood, for example, is home to two medical waste incinerators and an open-air coal mine. It's ranked in the 95th percentile for hazardous waste and boasts among the highest rates of asthma and lung disease in the entire country.
Baltimore Mother Was Fleeing From Restaurant When She Was Shot In Mass Casualty Event: Police
Baltimore Police have released a video of the suspects they believe are connected to a mass casualty shooting over the weekend that killed two people and left several others, including an infant and toddler fighting for their life. Maya Morton, 23, passed away on Monday, Jan. 30 from injuries sustained...
justshortofcrazy.com
Explore the Ghostly Past of These 13 Haunted Places i n Maryland
Are you ready for a spine-tingling adventure? Look no further than the haunted places in Maryland!. From the “Not So Spooky Ghost Tours” in Allegany County to the haunted homes and graveyards in Caroline County, there’s plenty of paranormal activity to discover. Take a walk through the...
