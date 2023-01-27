ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

multifamilybiz.com

Greystar Delivers 500-Unit The Lucie Apartment Community with Harbor Views in Baltimore’s Dynamic Brewers Hill Neighborhood

BALTIMORE, MD - Greystar, a global leader in the investment, development, and management of high-quality rental housing properties, is now leasing at The Lucie, a pet-friendly 500-unit apartment community in Brewers Hill that features a sky lounge with views of downtown and the harbor and high-end finishes including quartz countertops and tile backsplashes.
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimoremagazine.com

The Peppermill Celebrates 40 Years of Stiff Drinks and Camaraderie

When 86-year-old Martin McGinn moved to Towson last summer to be closer to his family, he left behind longtime friendships, bridge partners, and golf buddies in Princeton, New Jersey. But the widower soon settled into a 55-and-older apartment complex in his new community and started looking for a place to “get some fresh food and companionship.”
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

Newly renovated Lexington Market officially opens with ribbon cutting ceremony

The wait is over. Baltimore’s historic Lexington Market celebrated their official reopening in their new location that’s just one block away from the former space. The vision of the reimagined public market began under former Mayor Stephane Rawlings-Blake. After four Baltimore mayors, three Maryland governors, and many setbacks due the pandemic the project has finally completed.
BALTIMORE, MD
wypr.org

B&P Tunnel: As a $6B replacement plan rolls out, some locals protest

Today on Midday.... equity and the Baltimore and Potomac Tunnel. President Joe Biden and Gov. Wes Moore were in Baltimore on Monday to proclaim that the plan for a new Frederick Douglass tunnel is good for jobs and economic growth. But some local residents think that the burden of the 10-year project will fall disproportionately on communities of color.
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

BmoreArt’s Picks: January 31 – February 6

This Week: Tahir Hemphill at UMBC CIRCA, Larry Poncho Brown and CJay Phillip in conversation at Motor House, Greedy Reads and Fadensonnen host HIDDEN PLACE at Fadensonnen, Lee Boot virtual artist talk presented by The Peale, Blackscope Cinema Series: Hargrave at Creative Alliance, Emma Childs and Penn Eastburn opening at The Gallery at Manor Mill, Highlandtown First Friday Art Walk, Idle Times: Pop Disorder closing reception at Current Space, and Erin Raedeke, Neil Callander, and Nicole McCormick Santiago opening reception at Exeter Gallery — PLUS Baltimore Jewelry Center Residency call for applications and more featured opportunities!
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore firefighters battle four rowhome fires in span of an hour

BALTIMORE - Baltimore City firefighters had a busy night on Monday.Crews battled four rowhome fires in a matter of an hour.Officials said a two-story rowhome caught fire in the 2400 block of Frederick Avenue in Southwest Baltimore. Not far away, a rowhome caught fire in the 1900 block of Hollins Street.Firefighters said a two-story rowhome caught fire in the 2800 block of Baker Street and in the 1900 block of N. Monroe Street in Northwest Baltimore.Three of the rowhomes were on fire at the same time, according the fire officials.Officials have not said what caused the fires or if there were any injuries.
BALTIMORE, MD
whatsupmag.com

Top U.S. Figure Skater Performing at Annapolis Town Center This Saturday!

Annapolis, MD - Jill Heiner, award-winning Olympic hopeful figure skater, will be performing an exhibition at Annapolis Town Center’s pop-up ice-skating rink this Saturday February 4! Jill is native to Annapolis and excited to skate before her family and friends. Before finishing 7th at the 2022 U.S. International Classic, Jill finished 4th and 2nd at both U.S. Championship Series competitions this past year.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

Ditching plastic bags debated in Baltimore County

People who want Baltimore County businesses to be barred from using plastic bags told the County Council Tuesday that the bags are a scourge on the environment by fouling waterways and overloading landfills. Opponents of the proposed bag ban bill countered that it would put an undue burden on businesses...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

'Just a good guy': Mother of DC Safe Passage worker killed speaks out

WASHINGTON - Lisa Gaddis is the mother of 36-year-old Michael Gaddis, the man who was shot and killed outside Coolidge High School in Northwest D.C. Monday afternoon. "He loved his kids, he loved his family, his friends," she said. "He tried to help everybody if he could. So that's why I don't understand this situation. Why would someone want to kill my son like that?"
WASHINGTON, DC
Engadget

Hitting the Books: High school students have spent a decade fighting Baltimore's toxic legacy

There was a time in the last century when we, quite foolishly, believed incineration to be a superior means of waste disposal than landfills. And, for decades, many of America's most disadvantaged have been paying for those decisions with with their lifespans. South Baltimore's Curtis Bay neighborhood, for example, is home to two medical waste incinerators and an open-air coal mine. It's ranked in the 95th percentile for hazardous waste and boasts among the highest rates of asthma and lung disease in the entire country.
BALTIMORE, MD
justshortofcrazy.com

Explore the Ghostly Past of These 13 Haunted Places i n Maryland

Are you ready for a spine-tingling adventure? Look no further than the haunted places in Maryland!. From the “Not So Spooky Ghost Tours” in Allegany County to the haunted homes and graveyards in Caroline County, there’s plenty of paranormal activity to discover. Take a walk through the...
MARYLAND STATE

