Ohio State

Ohio Capital Journal

Study: Ohio could have more in budget for families with tax changes

An Ohio-based think tank said changes to the tax system in the state could bring home more money for families and represent better budgetary priorities. The analysis came as Gov. Mike DeWine is set to give his “State of the State” on Tuesday, followed by a formal introduction of his budget priorities to the state’s […] The post Study: Ohio could have more in budget for families with tax changes appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
pv-magazine-usa.com

Sunrise brief: If approved, Ohio solar plant could be largest in nation

Over $500 million in tax revenue expected from 800 MW Ohio solar project The Oak Run solar project developed by Savion would create over 3,000 construction jobs and generate up to $504 million in tax revenue over its lifespan, 60% of which would fund local school districts. Non-profit group to...
OHIO STATE
perrysburg.com

Governor DeWine, Lt. Governor Husted plan to cut one-third of Ohio Administrative Code

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted shared a new plan that, when complete, will eliminate nearly one-third of the Ohio Administrative Code (OAC) by targeting duplicative provisions, outdated sections and unnecessary requirements. Under the direction of Lt. Governor Husted, Ohio’s Common Sense Initiative (CSI) was tasked with identifying sections of the OAC that are no longer…
OHIO STATE
cleveland.com

How dare they? Failed Senate candidate Mike Gibbons plans to punish disobedient House Republicans: Today in Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cleveland businessman Mike Gibbons spent his own $18 million last year running for the U.S. Senate. Now Gibbons plans to spend his fortune to defeat new Republican House Speaker Jason Stephens when he runs for reelection next year as well as the 21 Republican Ohio state representatives who teamed up with Democrats to elect Stephens. Why? We’re wondering on Today in Ohio.
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Angling for appeal? Householder attorneys go after judge in corruption trial

CINCINNATI — There has been speculation since the start of a massive public corruption trial that lawyers for the main defendant — former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder — were banking on getting any conviction tossed out on appeal. There might have been evidence of that on Tuesday when one of the attorneys took the […] The post Angling for appeal? Householder attorneys go after judge in corruption trial appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine proposes new $2,500 tax deduction for parents, exemptions for baby essentials

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is proposing new tax cuts for parents, he announced Tuesday while rolling out his new two-year state budget plan. DeWine said he wants to adopt a new state income-tax deduction worth $2,500 per child and eliminate the state sales tax for “critical infant supplies,” including diapers, wipes, cribs, car seats, strollers and safety equipment.
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio hands out final round of demolition grants

The DeWine administration is handing out $54.5 million to fund demolition projects around Ohio. The money comes from a $150 million revitalization program set up in the 2021 budget. Friday’s announcement covers nearly 600 sites in 15 counties. The majority of those projects are vacant single family homes — many in Montgomery and Trumbull counties. […] The post Ohio hands out final round of demolition grants appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
