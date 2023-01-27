Read full article on original website
Study: Ohio could have more in budget for families with tax changes
An Ohio-based think tank said changes to the tax system in the state could bring home more money for families and represent better budgetary priorities. The analysis came as Gov. Mike DeWine is set to give his “State of the State” on Tuesday, followed by a formal introduction of his budget priorities to the state’s […] The post Study: Ohio could have more in budget for families with tax changes appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Progressive Insurance, Union Home Mortgage rank among nation’s best places to work in Top Workplaces survey
MAYFIELD, Ohio — Progressive Insurance and Union Home Mortgage Corp., already named some of best places to work in Northeast Ohio, are now lauded as some of the top workplaces in the U.S., according to the 2023 Top Workplaces USA survey. Progressive, headquartered in Mayfield, took the seventh spot...
Ohio Craft Brewers Association trade show targets brewery needs
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Chris Verich wasn’t wearing his brewery-owner cap at the Ohio Craft Brewers Association’s annual conference this week. Instead, the owner of Cuyahoga Falls-based Ohio Brewing Co. was touting the Ohio Lottery, his other day job. “We just started signing up breweries,” he said.
A bombshell about the AFL-CIO gets dropped in the Larry Householder corruption case: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The leader of the Ohio AFL-CIO is aiming to keep himself off the witness stand at the criminal trial of Ohio’s former Speaker of the House. We’re talking about why he doesn’t want to testify in Larry Householder’s trial on Today in Ohio.
pv-magazine-usa.com
Sunrise brief: If approved, Ohio solar plant could be largest in nation
Over $500 million in tax revenue expected from 800 MW Ohio solar project The Oak Run solar project developed by Savion would create over 3,000 construction jobs and generate up to $504 million in tax revenue over its lifespan, 60% of which would fund local school districts. Non-profit group to...
perrysburg.com
Governor DeWine, Lt. Governor Husted plan to cut one-third of Ohio Administrative Code
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted shared a new plan that, when complete, will eliminate nearly one-third of the Ohio Administrative Code (OAC) by targeting duplicative provisions, outdated sections and unnecessary requirements. Under the direction of Lt. Governor Husted, Ohio’s Common Sense Initiative (CSI) was tasked with identifying sections of the OAC that are no longer…
All about the kids: Gov. Mike DeWine focuses on children in State of the State address: The Wake Up for Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Gov. Mike DeWine opened the first State of the State of his second term stressing the importance of educating children. He proposed a long list of initiatives, from increasing support for county...
2 Towns in Ohio Have Been Ranked as the Most Fun Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or visiting the great state of Ohio, you should add the following towns to your list.
cleveland.com
How dare they? Failed Senate candidate Mike Gibbons plans to punish disobedient House Republicans: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cleveland businessman Mike Gibbons spent his own $18 million last year running for the U.S. Senate. Now Gibbons plans to spend his fortune to defeat new Republican House Speaker Jason Stephens when he runs for reelection next year as well as the 21 Republican Ohio state representatives who teamed up with Democrats to elect Stephens. Why? We’re wondering on Today in Ohio.
Michigan boy, 6, uses Grubhub app on dad’s phone to order $1,000 in food deliveries
CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Michigan — A young Michigan boy was just following orders ... one after another. Keith Stonehouse, the father of 6-year-old Mason, did something so many parents do, giving his child his cellphone to play a game, mlive.com reports. Stonehouse did overlook something, though ... he had left the Grubhub app open.
Angling for appeal? Householder attorneys go after judge in corruption trial
CINCINNATI — There has been speculation since the start of a massive public corruption trial that lawyers for the main defendant — former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder — were banking on getting any conviction tossed out on appeal. There might have been evidence of that on Tuesday when one of the attorneys took the […] The post Angling for appeal? Householder attorneys go after judge in corruption trial appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
NE Ohio wineries, Cleveland Brewery Passport, restaurant openings make our WTAM 5-minute food-drinks chat
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Several Northeast Ohio wineries have won medals in a California wine competition, the Cleveland Brewery Passport has been expanded, and a pair of restaurants in Rocky River have opened. Here’s our 5-minute food-drinks chat with WTAM’s Bill Wills. NE Ohio wineries win medals. Four...
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine proposes new $2,500 tax deduction for parents, exemptions for baby essentials
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is proposing new tax cuts for parents, he announced Tuesday while rolling out his new two-year state budget plan. DeWine said he wants to adopt a new state income-tax deduction worth $2,500 per child and eliminate the state sales tax for “critical infant supplies,” including diapers, wipes, cribs, car seats, strollers and safety equipment.
Ohio hands out final round of demolition grants
The DeWine administration is handing out $54.5 million to fund demolition projects around Ohio. The money comes from a $150 million revitalization program set up in the 2021 budget. Friday’s announcement covers nearly 600 sites in 15 counties. The majority of those projects are vacant single family homes — many in Montgomery and Trumbull counties. […] The post Ohio hands out final round of demolition grants appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
How many chicken wings? Illinois school worker accused of stealing $1.5 million worth
HARVEY, Illinois — Last year, the National Chicken Council estimated that Americans would eat 1.42 billion wings during the Super Bowl. A woman in Illinois might have been connected to a large amount of that total. Vera Liddell, 66, a former food service director for Harvey School District 152,...
Frontier Airlines adding nonstop flights between Cleveland Hopkins and San Juan, Puerto Rico
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Frontier Airlines is adding new nonstop flights between Cleveland Hopkins and San Juan, Puerto Rico, starting in May. The new route starts Thursday, May 4, and will run four times per week – Sundays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. Tickets went on sale today, with fares...
Gov. Mike DeWine proposes sweeping spending plan to help Ohio children in State of the State address
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Gov. Mike DeWine, in his State of the State address on Tuesday, laid out a wide-ranging spending plan to help Ohio children, from expanding childcare and children’s health care to providing more education funding from kindergarten to college. DeWine, speaking before a packed Ohio House...
Ohio’s ex-Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor wants redistricting amendment on November 2024 ballots
COLUMBUS, Ohio – A group that wants to reform Ohio’s redistricting process is aiming to place a constitutional amendment before voters in November 2024, former Ohio Supreme Court Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor said Wednesday. After the last reforms produced maps that didn’t pass constitutional muster in the...
