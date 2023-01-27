Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Charges have been filed by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) against three top FTX executives, including Sam Bankman-Fried, but this is certainly not the end of the SEC’s probe. Earlier this monthReuters reported the SEC is also seeking information from financial firms (yet to be named) that made significant investments in FTX regarding their due diligence processes used prior to investing in FTX.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 8 HOURS AGO