Here's What Governor Abbott Said Supporting Anti-Abortionists This WeekendTom HandyTexas State
Austin's Moody Center is a Multi-functional Space for the ArtsCarol LennoxAustin, TX
7-Eleven in Austin plays highbrow opera music to drive homeless people awayBrenna TempleAustin, TX
Attention coffee lovers: Australian-based café selling award-winning coffee at $150 a cupAmarie M.Austin, TX
G.J. Kinne Won't Last Long As Texas State Football CoachFlurrySportsSan Marcos, TX
CoinDesk
Federal Reserve Lifts Interest Rates Another 25 Basis Points
Matching market expectations, the Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) hiked its benchmark federal funds rate by 25 basis points to a range of 4.5%-4.75%. Hovering in a narrow range on either side...
CoinDesk
Celsius Used New Customer Funds to Pay for Withdrawals: Independent Examiner
Celsius Network misled its investors – and on occasion used new customer funds to pay for other customers' withdrawals, the usual definition of a Ponzi scheme, anindependent examiner for the U.S. bankruptcy court in New York said in a Tuesday filing.
CoinDesk
BankProv Stops Offering Loans Collateralized With Crypto Mining Machines
Crypto-friendly BankProv has stopped offering loans collateralized with crypto mining machines and said its portfolio of digital-asset loans fell 50% in the fourth quarter as some impaired loans were sold and a line of credit was repaid.
CoinDesk
Stablecoins Seem Unattractive as the Gap Between 3pool's APY and Treasury Yields Widens
The difference between the returns received by depositing stablecoins on decentralized exchange Curve's 3pool and the yield from U.S. government bonds continues to widen, highlighting the growing attractiveness of traditional fixed-income markets. Curve's 3pool...
CoinDesk
Bitcoin Miner Greenidge Generation Restructures Another $11M of Debt
Greenidge Generation (GREE) and B. Riley Financial (RILY) have agreed to restructure an $11 million promissory note the miner owes to the investment bank. Greenidge was one of several miners that struggled last year...
Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming
Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
CoinDesk
Bitcoin Suffers Largest Daily Plunge Since November to Sink Below $22.6K as Fed Meeting Looms
Bitcoin dipped below $22,600 at one point Monday to record its biggest single-day percentage loss since early November when the FTX meltdown sent the crypto market reeling. The largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization was...
CoinDesk
Strike Expands Lightning Network-Powered Remittances to Philippines
Digital payments firmStrike is expanding its international money transfer service that runs on Bitcoin's Lightning Network to the Philippines, in a push to tap into the country's $12 billion remittance market, one of the world's largest.
CoinDesk
Shuttered Crypto Exchange Bitzlato Says It Plans to Resume Operations: Report
The co-founder of Hong Kong-based crypto exchange Bitzlato, which had been charged with money laundering and had its servers seized in amajor international operation earlier this month, said the company plans to resume operating and allow partial withdrawals of user funds, according to Forklog, which summarized a YouTube interview in Russian given by the co-founder.
CoinDesk
Web3 Security Firm Hypernative Secures $9M in Seed Funding
Crypto security company Hypernative is emerging from stealth with $9 million in seed funding, the firm said Monday. Boldstart Ventures and IBI Tech Fund led the round, with additional investments from Nexo, Blockdaemon, Borderless,...
CoinDesk
Bitcoin Little Changed on Soft Economic Data Ahead of Fed Meeting
Private hiring slowed to its weakest level in two years, according to the ADP National Employment Report, with just 106,000 jobs added in January. In addition, the manufacturing sector continued to contract, with the ISM Manufacturing Survey for January dipping to 47.4.
CoinDesk
UK Finance Ministry to Propose Broad Rules for Crypto, Invites Industry Feedback
The U.K.'s finance ministry is proposing new rules to govern multiple areas of the crypto sector and wants stakeholders to weigh in. The hotly anticipated consultation, to be published by His Majesty's Treasury...
CoinDesk
Fed Preview: Powell to Trigger 'Healthy Pullback' in Bitcoin, Experts Say
The year 2023 has begun on a positive note, with bitcoin (BTC), a pure play on the U.S. dollar liquidity conditions, outperforming traditional risk assets with a 40% price gain. The rally could be...
CoinDesk
India's Crypto Tax Amendment Could Punish Evaders With Jail Time, Attorneys Say
India has maintained its restrictive crypto tax rules from 2022 in 2023, whileadding a potential fine or jail time for non-compliance to the provision around tax deducted at source (TDS), according to three attorneys CoinDesk spoke to.
CoinDesk
Social Token Project Rally Shuts Ethereum Sidechain, Stranding Users’ Crypto Assets
Social token platform Rally said Tuesday it is abandoning its Ethereum sidechain and warned users – creators and their communities of token-holding fans – their crypto assets may soon become stranded. "Since...
CoinDesk
Binance Partners With Mastercard to Launch Prepaid Crypto Card in Brazil
This article is adapted from CoinDesk Brasil, a partnership between CoinDesk andInfoMoney, one of Brazil's leading financial news publications. Follow CoinDesk Brasil on Twitter. Binance has launched a prepaid crypto card in Brazil in...
CoinDesk
Why Venture Capitalists Won’t Be Held Accountable for Investing in FTX
Charges have been filed by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) against three top FTX executives, including Sam Bankman-Fried, but this is certainly not the end of the SEC's probe. Earlier this monthReuters reported the SEC is also seeking information from financial firms (yet to be named) that made significant investments in FTX regarding their due diligence processes used prior to investing in FTX.
CoinDesk
Crypto Bank Silvergate Shares Move Higher After BlackRock Boosts Stake
Asset management giant BlackRock (BLK) discloseda 7.2% stake in Silvergate Capital (SIL) as of Dec. 31, sending the stock sharply higher in Tuesday trade. The fund manager's ownership of more than 228,000 shares of...
CoinDesk
NFT Marketplace Sudoswap Airdrops Tokens to Liquidity Providers and 0xmon Holders
Popular non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace Sudoswap on Monday issued and airdropped its sudo tokens to users based on predetermined criteria. Airdrops are the unsolicited distribution of a cryptocurrency token or coin, usually for free,...
CoinDesk
Crypto VC Firm Arrington Capital Hires BitMEX Alum as Investment Head
Digital asset management and venture capital firm Arrington Capitalnamed Bhavik Patel as its chief investment officer on Wednesday. Patel previously served as chief product officer and head of the derivatives business at crypto exchange BitMEX, which dealt with a CEO departure and staff cuts late last year.
