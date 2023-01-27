Read full article on original website
Woman Alleges Conor McGregor Attacked Her Aboard Yacht: ‘I Thought That He Was Going To Kill Me’
Conor McGregor is facing some serious allegations. According to Majorca Daily Bulletin, the former two-division UFC Champion has been accused of hitting a woman on his yacht last summer in Ibiza, Spain. The incident allegedly took place following McGregor’s birthday bash on July 16th. The alleged victim, 42, says...
Conor McGregor accused of attacking woman on yacht in Ibiza: 'It was as if he was possessed'
Conor McGregor is back in the news, and once again it’s for something outside the MMA world. McGregor is under investigation for an alleged attack of a woman on board his yacht in Ibiza in Spain in July 2022, according to a report from Spain’s Majorca Daily Bulletin.
Yardbarker
McGregor posts his x-rated image online to show off his injuries
The former two time UFC Champion Conor McGregor was out for a cycle yesterday in his native city, when some motorist came very close to wiping out the 34 year Dubliner. The Irish man posted it all on his social media yesterday to give the updates to all his fans. Thankful the Irish man is alright and not badly injured.
sportszion.com
Watch: Conor McGregor narrowly escapes death after his bike gets hit by car
Is Conor McGregor atoning for his sins or is he just reckless in his lifestyle and refuses to learn from his mistakes? The Irish superstar is going through one trouble after the other and getting into the occasional accident every now and then. But this time around the situation was...
Golf legend Colin Montgomerie gets married for 3rd time – to his manager
GOLF legend Colin Montgomerie has wed for the third time after marrying his manager Sarah Casey. He posted a loved-up picture with his new wife after exchanging nuptials. The Scot, who captained Europe to Ryder Cup success in 2010, wrote on Instagram yesterday: “Just the perfect day,” to congratulations from Justin Rose and other golfing pros.
papermag.com
MMA Star Victoria Lee Dead at 18
MMA fighter Victoria Lee has died. She was 18. Her cause of death has yet to be revealed, though her passing is a huge loss for the MMA community. According to TMZ, the ONE Championship atomweight fighter — who just graduated high school in June — went undefeated during her brief career, which earned her the nickname "The Prodigy." Victoria was also crowned a Junior World Champion and an IMMAF Junior State and World Champion.
sportszion.com
Mike Tyson faces $5m lawsuit for reportedly raping another woman in night club early 1990s
Mike Tyson, the living boxing legend, has himself embroiled in yet another scandal. This time, a woman accused Mike of raping her viciously as they were riding in a limousine. This is not the first time that Tyson has been accused of rape; in 1992, Iron Mike was found guilty of raping an 18-year-old lady and sentenced to six years in prison for his crime.
What Happened to Colt Johnson From ‘90 Day Fiance’? Wheelchair-Bound After Scary Accident
90 Day Fiancé star Colt Johnson suffered a scary accident resulting in him being hospitalized for two weeks and wheelchair-bound for the next several months — but what happened to the TLC alum? Keep reading to find out everything we know about 90 Day Fiancé star Colt Johnson’s hospitalization.
Video: Watch Bellator veteran Valerie Loureda's debut as Lola Vice on NXT Level Up
Bellator veteran Valerie Loureda is now known as Lola Vice inside the WWE universe. Loureda, 24, fought all five of her professional MMA bouts under the Bellator banner, winning four. In June, Loureda announced her full-time move to the world of pro wrestling and has quickly worked her way up.
MMAmania.com
Nick Diaz would be UFC double champion if he hadn’t been ‘f—ed over my whole career’
Nick Diaz is still harboring a deep grudge against the world for the way his combat sports career has been handled over the years. The popular Stockton, Calif., fighter has fought just once in the past seven years, and would be on a four-fight losing streak if his loss to Anderson Silva in 2015 hadn’t been overturned to a “No Contest” after “The Spider” tested positive for steroids. His last win came all the way back in 2011 when he beat B.J. Penn via decision at UFC 137.
MMA Fighting
Video: Jake Paul, Tommy Fury get physical in London faceoff for Feb. 26 showdown
Security quickly intervened as Jake Paul and Tommy Fury faced off in the ring for their Feb. 26 boxing match in Saudi Arabia. Paul and Fury went nose-to-nose in the ring during the Artur Beterbiev vs Anthony Yarde fight on Saturday in London. They quickly had to be separated after Paul put a finger on the shirtless Fury’s cheek. Red-shirted officials quickly got in the way before things got serious.
Former UFC champ Charles Oliveira reveals massive lion tattoo covering his entire back
Former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira is no stranger to having ink on his body, but his latest addition is by far his largest yet. If you take a close look at Oliveira’s chest and arms, you will find many tattoos of family members and animals such as horses, gorillas, and elephants, among others. On his back, you will find a nod to Chute Boxe gym and his family name stretches from shoulder to shoulder, one of his most easily recognizable tattoos.
MMAmania.com
Mike Perry named as backup fighter for Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury boxing bout in Saudi Arabia
Jake Paul and Tommy Fury are officially set to fight in a boxing bout on Feb. 25, 2023, in Saudi Arabia. It’s a bout that Paul has been trying to set up for two years with no success. Their first booking in Dec. 2021 was called off after Fury...
Eagle FC President and Cousin of Khabib Nurmagomedov Explains Why ‘The Eagle’ Left MMA
Shamil Zavurov, the Eagle FC president and cousin of Khabib Nurmagomedov, has detailed why ‘The Eagle’ is stepping away from MMA. After retiring from the UFC in 2020, ‘The Eagle’ continued to have a significant influence in MMA as a coach and promoter. Earlier this month, the former UFC lightweight champion announced he wanted to dedicate more time to his family. Zavurov recently spoke with a reporter in Russian to discuss Nurmagomedov’s decision. He had this to say:
MMAmania.com
UFC champion Jamahal Hill lobbies for Anthony Smith title shot ‘even if it is against me’
Jamahal Hill believes Anthony Smith deserves another shot at the undisputed UFC light heavyweight title even if he has to defend it against “Lionheart” himself. Fresh off a unanimous decision win over Glover Teixeira at UFC 283 to claim the vacant 205-pound strap Hill is trying to determine who he will defend his title against first. The most logical choice would be a showdown with former division champion Jiri Prochazka, who relinquished his title prior to UFC 282 due to a serious shoulder injury.
MMAmania.com
Pic: UFC 283’s Johnny Walker packs on ridiculous 43 pounds in just one week
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Light Heavyweight contender, Johnny Walker, is coming off a first round technical knockout of Paul Craig at UFC 283 (watch highlights), which took place inside Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Jan. 21, 2023. One week after the 205-pound combatant successfully weighed in for...
MMAmania.com
Video: Lola Vice (Valerie Loureda) lands highlight reel kick, flattens opponent in WWE’s ‘NXT Level Up’ debut
Valerie Loureda is leveling up. The former Bellator MMA standout made her NXT television debut on “Level Up” to kick off the promotion’s Royal Rumble weekend and looked impressive in what would ultimately be a losing effort against fellow WWE up-and-comer Dani Palmer. That kick though... So...
sportszion.com
Henry Cejudo brutally mocks Conor McGregor after near death experience in bike accident
Conor McGregor got into a severe accident that nearly ended his life as he got hit by a speeding car while he was riding his bicycle. Being the controversial celebrity he is, other fans and fighters who don’t really appreciate his actions came to mock him. Among these celebrities...
"I Could Have Been Dead There" - Conor McGregor Involved In Bike Accident That Could Have Proved Deadly
One of Mixed Martial Arts biggest superstars, Conor McGregor, came dangerous close to a a tragic end this week after being hit by a car while riding his bicycle. In a video after being hit in Ireland, McGregor said:
MMAmania.com
Highlights! Conor McGregor’s UFC debut opponent gets knocked silly at BKFC 35
It was not a good night (Fri., Jan. 27, 2023) for Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) veterans inside John T. Rhodes Sports Center in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Three former UFC fighters — along with some poor soul who had no idea he lost (watch his reaction here) — were in action at BKFC 35 this weekend.
