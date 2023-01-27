Former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira is no stranger to having ink on his body, but his latest addition is by far his largest yet. If you take a close look at Oliveira’s chest and arms, you will find many tattoos of family members and animals such as horses, gorillas, and elephants, among others. On his back, you will find a nod to Chute Boxe gym and his family name stretches from shoulder to shoulder, one of his most easily recognizable tattoos.

