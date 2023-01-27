ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

McGregor posts his x-rated image online to show off his injuries

The former two time UFC Champion Conor McGregor was out for a cycle yesterday in his native city, when some motorist came very close to wiping out the 34 year Dubliner. The Irish man posted it all on his social media yesterday to give the updates to all his fans. Thankful the Irish man is alright and not badly injured.
sportszion.com

Watch: Conor McGregor narrowly escapes death after his bike gets hit by car

Is Conor McGregor atoning for his sins or is he just reckless in his lifestyle and refuses to learn from his mistakes? The Irish superstar is going through one trouble after the other and getting into the occasional accident every now and then. But this time around the situation was...
The US Sun

Golf legend Colin Montgomerie gets married for 3rd time – to his manager

GOLF legend Colin Montgomerie has wed for the third time after marrying his manager Sarah Casey. He posted a loved-up picture with his new wife after exchanging nuptials. The Scot, who captained Europe to Ryder Cup success in 2010, wrote on Instagram yesterday: “Just the perfect day,” to congratulations from Justin Rose and other golfing pros.
papermag.com

MMA Star Victoria Lee Dead at 18

MMA fighter Victoria Lee has died. She was 18. Her cause of death has yet to be revealed, though her passing is a huge loss for the MMA community. According to TMZ, the ONE Championship atomweight fighter — who just graduated high school in June — went undefeated during her brief career, which earned her the nickname "The Prodigy." Victoria was also crowned a Junior World Champion and an IMMAF Junior State and World Champion.
WAIPAHU, HI
sportszion.com

Mike Tyson faces $5m lawsuit for reportedly raping another woman in night club early 1990s

Mike Tyson, the living boxing legend, has himself embroiled in yet another scandal. This time, a woman accused Mike of raping her viciously as they were riding in a limousine. This is not the first time that Tyson has been accused of rape; in 1992, Iron Mike was found guilty of raping an 18-year-old lady and sentenced to six years in prison for his crime.
MMAmania.com

Nick Diaz would be UFC double champion if he hadn’t been ‘f—ed over my whole career’

Nick Diaz is still harboring a deep grudge against the world for the way his combat sports career has been handled over the years. The popular Stockton, Calif., fighter has fought just once in the past seven years, and would be on a four-fight losing streak if his loss to Anderson Silva in 2015 hadn’t been overturned to a “No Contest” after “The Spider” tested positive for steroids. His last win came all the way back in 2011 when he beat B.J. Penn via decision at UFC 137.
NEVADA STATE
MMA Fighting

Video: Jake Paul, Tommy Fury get physical in London faceoff for Feb. 26 showdown

Security quickly intervened as Jake Paul and Tommy Fury faced off in the ring for their Feb. 26 boxing match in Saudi Arabia. Paul and Fury went nose-to-nose in the ring during the Artur Beterbiev vs Anthony Yarde fight on Saturday in London. They quickly had to be separated after Paul put a finger on the shirtless Fury’s cheek. Red-shirted officials quickly got in the way before things got serious.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former UFC champ Charles Oliveira reveals massive lion tattoo covering his entire back

Former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira is no stranger to having ink on his body, but his latest addition is by far his largest yet. If you take a close look at Oliveira’s chest and arms, you will find many tattoos of family members and animals such as horses, gorillas, and elephants, among others. On his back, you will find a nod to Chute Boxe gym and his family name stretches from shoulder to shoulder, one of his most easily recognizable tattoos.
MiddleEasy

Eagle FC President and Cousin of Khabib Nurmagomedov Explains Why ‘The Eagle’ Left MMA

Shamil Zavurov, the Eagle FC president and cousin of Khabib Nurmagomedov, has detailed why ‘The Eagle’ is stepping away from MMA. After retiring from the UFC in 2020, ‘The Eagle’ continued to have a significant influence in MMA as a coach and promoter. Earlier this month, the former UFC lightweight champion announced he wanted to dedicate more time to his family. Zavurov recently spoke with a reporter in Russian to discuss Nurmagomedov’s decision. He had this to say:
MMAmania.com

UFC champion Jamahal Hill lobbies for Anthony Smith title shot ‘even if it is against me’

Jamahal Hill believes Anthony Smith deserves another shot at the undisputed UFC light heavyweight title even if he has to defend it against “Lionheart” himself. Fresh off a unanimous decision win over Glover Teixeira at UFC 283 to claim the vacant 205-pound strap Hill is trying to determine who he will defend his title against first. The most logical choice would be a showdown with former division champion Jiri Prochazka, who relinquished his title prior to UFC 282 due to a serious shoulder injury.
MMAmania.com

Pic: UFC 283’s Johnny Walker packs on ridiculous 43 pounds in just one week

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Light Heavyweight contender, Johnny Walker, is coming off a first round technical knockout of Paul Craig at UFC 283 (watch highlights), which took place inside Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Jan. 21, 2023. One week after the 205-pound combatant successfully weighed in for...
