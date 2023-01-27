ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

FanSided

Duke basketball signee suffers scary lower leg injury

Duke basketball signee Mackenzie Mgbako suffered a scary lower leg injury. The headliner of the Duke basketball 2023 recruiting class, Mackenzie Mgbako, suffered a scary lower leg injury on Sunday afternoon in a highly anticipated matchup between Roselle Catholic (NJ) and Long Island Lutheran (NY). On the second possession of...
DURHAM, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Duke freshman out another game with leg injury

Duke basketball will be without the services of injured freshman forward Dariq Whitehead for the second straight game when the unranked Blue Devils (15-6, 6-4 ACC) host the unranked Wake Forest Demon Deacons (14-8, 6-5 ACC) at 7 p.m. ET Tuesday. First-year head coach Jon Scheyer ruled him out on ...
DURHAM, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Duke among finalists for son of five-time NBA champ

Duke basketball recruiting target Dylan Harper, the son of former five-time NBA champion Ron Harper, revealed the top five in his recruitment on Tuesday afternoon. And the Don Bosco Prep (N.J.) five-star junior included the Blue Devils on the list. RELATED: Duke goes all hands on deck for five-star ...
DURHAM, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Latest on Dariq Whitehead ahead of Wake Forest game

During his Zoom chat with ACC media members on Monday, first-year Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer didn't entirely rule out injured freshman forward Dariq Whitehead for 7 p.m. ET Tuesday when the unranked Blue Devils (15-6, 6-4 ACC) host the unranked Wake Forest Demon Deacons (14-8, 6-5 ACC). ...
DURHAM, NC
tarheelblog.com

UNC Basketball: Hubert Davis confident that RJ Davis will play against Pitt

The Tar Heels had a good amount of time off after their tough battle against Syracuse, but things will pick back up when they face off against Pitt this Wednesday. The big question that hovered over this game is whether or not RJ Davis, who took quite a shot to the face near the end of the game against the Orange, would get to play against the Panthers.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

NC State basketball: Latest Bracketology projections on Jan. 29

RALEIGH, NC -- It's been a rollercoaster past couple weeks for Kevin Keatts and the NC State basketball team. From Terquavion Smith's scary injury against Carolina, to the emphatic comeback against Wake Forest this past Saturday, through it all NC State finished the month of January with a 6-1 record. That marked the best record in the month of January for the Wolfpack since the 1988-1989 season where the Wolfpack compiled an 8-1 record.
RALEIGH, NC
allnurses.com

Duke University Hospital New Grad

Hi, everyone! I'm a new grad nurse, and I'm considering applying to Duke University Hospital's new grad residency program. Does anyone have any input on this program? How is the orientation? Are new grads well-trained? Would love any opinions, as I would be moving from California...
DURHAM, NC
tourcounsel.com

Alamance Crossing | Shopping mall in Burlington, North Carolina

Alamance Crossing is a lifestyle center (outdoor shopping mall) in Burlington, North Carolina, United States. Opened in 2007, it is the second shopping mall in the city, as well as the larger. Alamance Crossing comprises more than seventy tenants, including eight major anchor stores: Belk, Dillard's, JCPenney, Barnes & Noble, Hobby Lobby, Kohl's, Dick's Sporting Goods and BJ's Wholesale Club.
BURLINGTON, NC
iheart.com

1 Dead, 6 Wounded in Greensboro, APD Chief: Memphis Cops Actions Horrific

One Dead, Six Wounded In Greensboro Nightclub Shooting. (Greensboro, NC) -- Greensboro Police are confirming seven people were shot at a nightclub early Sunday morning. Police responded to Southside Johnny's on West Market Street just before 3 a.m. yesterday. At last check, one of the victims had died and six others suffered various injuries. There is currently no suspect information.
GREENSBORO, NC
FanSided

FanSided

