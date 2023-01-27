Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasRaleigh, NC
10 DPS magnet schools earn high gradesThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
A Five-Star Inn on a Farm in North CarolinaMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Chapel Hill, NC
Raleigh’s Muslim community protests Shaw’s ongoing mosque closureThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Greenway of the Month (February): Annie Jones GreenwayJames TulianoCary, NC
Duke basketball: Jon Scheyer updates Dariq Whitehead’s injury timeline
Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer updated the status of Dariq Whitehead. The Duke basketball team certainly caught a break after it was released that freshman Dariq Whitehead only suffered a lower leg strain last Monday against Virginia Tech rather than the feared Achilles injury, but now questions surround his return.
Duke basketball signee suffers scary lower leg injury
Duke basketball signee Mackenzie Mgbako suffered a scary lower leg injury. The headliner of the Duke basketball 2023 recruiting class, Mackenzie Mgbako, suffered a scary lower leg injury on Sunday afternoon in a highly anticipated matchup between Roselle Catholic (NJ) and Long Island Lutheran (NY). On the second possession of...
Duke basketball: Top target in Class of 2024 trims list to 5 schools
The top Class of 2024 recruit for the Duke basketball program has narrowed his list. Jon Scheyer has been quiet in the Class of 2024 after landing a total of 12 prospects in 2022 and 2023 since being named as the Duke basketball head coach. The Blue Devils did land...
Duke freshman out another game with leg injury
Duke basketball will be without the services of injured freshman forward Dariq Whitehead for the second straight game when the unranked Blue Devils (15-6, 6-4 ACC) host the unranked Wake Forest Demon Deacons (14-8, 6-5 ACC) at 7 p.m. ET Tuesday. First-year head coach Jon Scheyer ruled him out on ...
Duke among finalists for son of five-time NBA champ
Duke basketball recruiting target Dylan Harper, the son of former five-time NBA champion Ron Harper, revealed the top five in his recruitment on Tuesday afternoon. And the Don Bosco Prep (N.J.) five-star junior included the Blue Devils on the list. RELATED: Duke goes all hands on deck for five-star ...
Latest on Dariq Whitehead ahead of Wake Forest game
During his Zoom chat with ACC media members on Monday, first-year Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer didn't entirely rule out injured freshman forward Dariq Whitehead for 7 p.m. ET Tuesday when the unranked Blue Devils (15-6, 6-4 ACC) host the unranked Wake Forest Demon Deacons (14-8, 6-5 ACC). ...
Coach K discusses his 'purpose' in retirement, how he's lending his coaching talents now
Durham, N.C. — Retirement for most 75-year-olds typically means relaxing, taking it easy and maybe watching more sports. But the man who spent 42 years on the Duke basketball bench has yet to attend a game at Cameron Indoor Stadium since his retirement. Legendary Duke basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski...
tarheelblog.com
UNC Basketball: Hubert Davis confident that RJ Davis will play against Pitt
The Tar Heels had a good amount of time off after their tough battle against Syracuse, but things will pick back up when they face off against Pitt this Wednesday. The big question that hovered over this game is whether or not RJ Davis, who took quite a shot to the face near the end of the game against the Orange, would get to play against the Panthers.
NC State basketball: Latest Bracketology projections on Jan. 29
RALEIGH, NC -- It's been a rollercoaster past couple weeks for Kevin Keatts and the NC State basketball team. From Terquavion Smith's scary injury against Carolina, to the emphatic comeback against Wake Forest this past Saturday, through it all NC State finished the month of January with a 6-1 record. That marked the best record in the month of January for the Wolfpack since the 1988-1989 season where the Wolfpack compiled an 8-1 record.
NC Central loses alumnus, women’s assistant
NC Central is mourning the loss of George Williams, a member of a MEAC champion football team and a volunteer women’s basketball coach. The post NC Central loses alumnus, women’s assistant appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
allnurses.com
Duke University Hospital New Grad
Hi, everyone! I'm a new grad nurse, and I'm considering applying to Duke University Hospital's new grad residency program. Does anyone have any input on this program? How is the orientation? Are new grads well-trained? Would love any opinions, as I would be moving from California...
A Five-Star Inn on a Farm in North Carolina
#hosted by The Fearrington House Inn; opinions are my own. Logan and I set out on a short drive from our home base of Greenville, South Carolina for a weekend away without kids and discovered a dreamy gem: The Fearrington House Inn.
Cary Gears Up for Wild Nights with the Arrival of PBR Cowboy Bar and Sports & Social at Fenton
Cary, NC is getting two new additions to its growing nightlife scene. On Thursday, February 9th, the upscale mixed-use development Fenton will welcome the opening of PBR Cowboy Bar and Sports & Social.
North Carolina flags fly half-staff in memory of Alamance County tribal elder
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper has ordered that flags be lowered to half-staff until sunset on Wednesday, Feb. 1 The order, which came out Tuesday, honors John “Blackfeather” Jeffries, tribal elder and former chairman of the Occaneechi Band of the Saponi Nation. Jefferies died on Jan. 24. The Occaneechi Band […]
North Carolina police chief speaks to group about Tyre Nichols death
The chief spoke to new and existing members of the Durham Committee on the Affairs of Black People (DCABP).
tourcounsel.com
Alamance Crossing | Shopping mall in Burlington, North Carolina
Alamance Crossing is a lifestyle center (outdoor shopping mall) in Burlington, North Carolina, United States. Opened in 2007, it is the second shopping mall in the city, as well as the larger. Alamance Crossing comprises more than seventy tenants, including eight major anchor stores: Belk, Dillard's, JCPenney, Barnes & Noble, Hobby Lobby, Kohl's, Dick's Sporting Goods and BJ's Wholesale Club.
iheart.com
1 Dead, 6 Wounded in Greensboro, APD Chief: Memphis Cops Actions Horrific
One Dead, Six Wounded In Greensboro Nightclub Shooting. (Greensboro, NC) -- Greensboro Police are confirming seven people were shot at a nightclub early Sunday morning. Police responded to Southside Johnny's on West Market Street just before 3 a.m. yesterday. At last check, one of the victims had died and six others suffered various injuries. There is currently no suspect information.
Dozens of North Carolina stores fined for overcharging
More than 50 stores in North Carolina have received fines for price scanning errors, according to the NC Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Standards Division.
2 North Carolina Restaurants Among The Top 100 Places To Eat In 2023
Yelp released its annual list of the best places to eat, including two restaurants in North Carolina.
6 North Carolina Cities Named Among The 'Dirtiest' In America
LawnStarter compared the biggest cities in the country to determine which are the "dirtiest."
