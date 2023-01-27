ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

13abc.com

2023 Greater Toledo Auto Show rolls back to Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The 2023 Greater Toledo Auto Show is rolling back to Toledo this weekend. The Auto Show runs from Feb. 3 through Feb. 5 and will take place at the Glass City Center located at 401 Jefferson Ave. The event, which was last in Toledo in February 2020 will feature the newest models from more than 20 manufacturers.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Mercy Health’s mobile mammography unit to visit area locations

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Mercy Health’s mobile mammography unit is scheduled to visit multiple area locations next month. Mercy Health says the mobile mammography unit is customized for patient convenience and will deliver 3D mammograms to women ages 40 and older. The unit is equipped with the newest 3D...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

City of Toledo issues water boil advisory

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The City of Toledo issued a boil water advisory Monday affecting the Imagination Station and the Renaissance Hotel downtown. A statement from city officials said it issued the boil advisory for only the two businesses because of a repair or disruption to the water system from scheduled maintenance. The Public Utilities department said there is no evidence the water system is contaminated.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Owner decides fate of Uncle John’s Pancake House

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Uncle John’s Pancake House’s owner Sal Tubeileh has decided to move the restaurant. Tubeileh tells 13abc the decision was “really tough, but in order to preserve Uncle John’s and keep it in the community, because it’s apart of the community there’s no doubt about that, I have to bring it to the 21st-century.”
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Barenaked Ladies coming to Toledo Zoo this summer

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Barenaked Ladies are coming to the Toledo Zoo this summer as part of their Last Summer on Earth 2023 American Tour. The Toronto-based eight-time JUNO winners and tow-time Grammy nominees are hitting the road this summer and playing three dozen shows in major venues all over the United States.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Toledoans question need for more car washes

TOLEDO, Ohio — The eventual closure of Uncle John’s Pancake House on Secor Road in west Toledo to make room for an expansion of a neighboring car wash has Toledoans wondering about the spate of car washes that are opening or have recently opened in the area. Many,...
TOLEDO, OH
bgindependentmedia.org

Update: After delay, BG schools now closed

Bowling Green City Schools are now closed because of icy and snow covered roads in the rural parts of the district. Earlier, this morning, Superintendent Francis Scruci had expressed hope that school would be able to open after a two-hour delay.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
13abc.com

Feel Good Friday: A ‘Pet’ Project

OREGON, Ohio (WTVG) - If you peek into a second-grade classroom at Cardinal Stritch Academy, you will find a spirited bunch. In December, these students undertook a mission, based on a children’s classic. “They received a letter from Santa, challenging them to do acts of kindness, because we were...
OREGON, OH
13abc.com

Practicing Safe Sleep with your infant

Toledo police locate large amount of stolen items from multiple storage units. Victims will eventually be able to claim their items after detectives sort through the stolen goods items and determine what belongs to who. Updated: 1 hour ago. 1/30/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast. Ethan stops by Scooter's Coffee. Updated:...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Findlay rolls out details for annexation plan

FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - The city of Findlay is rolling out a plan to annex nearly 400 properties into its city limits. The plan will include the following properties: properties that are surrounded by city corporations that have not been previously annexed, properties that are contiguous to the city’s corporation limits, and properties that have an existing annexation agreement.
FINDLAY, OH
13abc.com

Chef Kengo opens third restaurant in Hollywood Casino Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Hollywood Casino Toledo will be the third addition to Chef Kengo’s project de cuisine. Shobu by Kengo will hold a ribbon-cutting event at the Hollywood Casino Toledo at 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29, according to the casino’s press release. The restaurant will feature traditional...
TOLEDO, OH
police1.com

Watch: Ohio trooper rescues cat from interstate traffic

TOLEDO, Ohio — The story of a cat recently found along an interstate highway near Toledo has all the makings of a “Hallmark” classic. A lost animal huddled along the roadside. A rescue and then shelter. Finally, a happy ending with an adoption in a new forever home.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

ProMedica hosts guest lecture to address gun violence among youth

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - ProMedica is hosting a free lecture to address pediatric gun violence on Wednesday. According to a statement released by ProMedica, the healthcare system aims to educate local healthcare professionals on the importance of pediatric gun violence prevention. The lecture will take place Wednesday at 8:30 a.m....
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Ohio YMCAs give free memberships to Special Olympics Ohio Athletes

FREMONT, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Alliance of YMCAs and Special Olympics Ohio are partnering to provide free memberships to registered athletes and approved private providers who meet specific eligibility criteria. According to the Sandusky County YMCA press release, to be eligible, each SOOH athlete will be contacted by their...
SANDUSKY COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

TFRD: two people safely escape house fire in Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Two adults escaped from a house fire Sunday around 3:30 p.m., according to the Toledo Fire and Rescue Department. TFRD told 13abc that the fire started in an upstairs bedroom of a house on the 2000 block of Upton Avenue. TFRD says they believe it was an electrical fire.
TOLEDO, OH

