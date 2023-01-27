The final installment of the "Star Wars" sequel trilogy, "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker," debuted in 2019 to reviews that were all over the place (via Rotten Tomatoes), even though it blew everyone away at the box office. Reelfilm called it a "somewhat watchable yet entirely disappointing entry that falls well short of the high-bar set by its two top-flight predecessors." Meanwhile, Filmotomy said, "'The Rise of Skywalker' gives you chills, is an absolute blast overall, and I, personally, am already planning my next trip through the galaxy with it." On the other hand, Drink in the Movies declared it was an "incohesive mess of fan service and B genre plotting."

1 DAY AGO