Read full article on original website
Related
Every Movie James Gunn And Peter Safran Announced For Their DC Universe Reboot
It's no secret that for several years, the DC film and television offerings have been a mixed bag. For every great triumph like "The Batman" and "Peacemaker," there have been misfires such as "Black Adam" and "Wonder Woman 1984." Not to mention, the shared universe known as the DC Extended Universe has become a convoluted mess of retcons and contradictions, making keeping track of it a chore. Thankfully, it seems that DC media is about to turn a new leaf under the leadership of James Gunn and Peter Safran, the bosses of DC Studios.
DC's Peter Safran Says Batgirl Was 'Not Releaseable' (& He's Probably Right)
The future of DC's movies has been up in the air for a while now, but fans finally have a clearer picture of what to expect thanks to a January 31 announcement from the new heads of DC Studios — James Gunn and Peter Safran. On the film side of things, we're getting two projects featuring Kryptonians, including "Superman: Legacy" and "Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow." There are some welcome surprises, including "Swamp Thing" and "The Authority," and of course, Batman will have prime placement in the new DCU with an adaptation of "The Brave and the Bold," which will see the Caped Crusader team up with his son, Damian Wayne.
James Gunn's The Brave And The Bold Can Fix The One Thing Nolan's Dark Knight Trilogy Got Wrong
The hierarchy of power in the DCU is about to change all over again. After months of speculation, James Gunn has announced a slew of new films and TV shows that will steer the franchise into the future. They include a "Swamp Thing" reboot, a "Lanterns" series in the style of "True Detective," and a "Supergirl" project that promises a much "harsher" depiction of the titular heroine. However, fans of Gotham City's favorite crusaders will be more enticed by "The Brave and the Bold."
James Gunn Assures Superman & Lois Fans The Show Is Too Well Liked For An Abrupt Cancellation
The future of DC Studios is slowly but surely being rebuilt. After James Gunn and Peter Safran were named the new co-CEOs of DC Studios last year, comic book fans were hit with a sudden wave of uncertainty and unease. That feeling was only heightened when Gunn confirmed in December 2022 that Henry Cavill will not return as Superman in any forthcoming DC films or TV shows. The announcement, notably, came only a few months after Cavill made his surprise cameo appearance as Superman in "Black Adam."
Director Andy Muschietti Is Sticking With The DC Universe After The Flash (& Why This Is Good News)
The upcoming "The Flash" movie has a lot resting on its shoulders. Besides the controversy surrounding the main star Ezra Miller, "The Flash" is also bringing back a long-time favorite actor for a vaunted role that few ever thought they would see again: Michael Keaton's Batman. Even the trailer for "The Flash" allows the Dark Knight from the late 1980s and early 1990s to spread his proverbial wings once again. Besides Keaton's Caped Crusader, "The Flash" will also feature other iterations of the Scarlet Speedster and even Supergirl.
M. Night Shyamalan On Making Knock At The Cabin And Putting His Trust In Dave Bautista - Exclusive Interview
For his 15th feature film as a writer and director, M. Night Shyamalan did something he's only done one other time in his career: adapted an existing piece of material. That first one, "The Last Airbender," didn't work out so well. But in the case of his new movie, "Knock at the Cabin," he's adapted acclaimed horror writer Paul Tremblay's novel "The Cabin at the End of the World," with what's looking like far more successful results. Initially approached to produce an already existing screenplay, Shyamalan was so taken with the story that he eventually came around to rewriting it and helming the picture himself.
Kevin Bacon Brings On The Dad Jokes In Hyundai's New Ioniq 6 Commercial With Daughter Sosie
Kevin Bacon is famous for starring in movies like "Footloose," "A Few Good Men," "Apollo 13," and "X-Men: First Class," although those are just a few titles in a successful career that's spanned decades. Acting has also played a huge part in his personal life. He met his wife, Kyra Sedgwick, on the set of the 1988 film "Lemon Sky," and the couple went on to work together on movies like "Pyrates," "Murder in the First," and "Cavedweller" (via People). Acting is definitely a family affair for Bacon, whose directorial debut, "Loverboy," featured Sedgwick and their children, Travis and Sosie Bacon (per NPR). Now, Bacon and his daughter Sosie are teaming up to promote Hyundai's latest all-electric vehicle.
Murder Mystery 2's Official Trailer Has Fans Pumped To See Adam Sandler And Jennifer Aniston Back In Action
The mystery genre has always been popular, but lately it's experiencing a renaissance thanks to some unique new stories. Peacock has the love letter to '70s mysteries that is "Poker Face," while Hulu has the Steve Martin/Martin Short vehicle "Only Murders in the Building." Not to be outdone, Netflix is taking on its rivals with some whodunits of its own. "Glass Onion" proved to be a hit over the holidays as it became a social media talking point, and even brought in an Oscar nomination for best-adapted screenplay. Now, more mysteries await with the arrival of "Murder Mystery 2."
Dave Bautista Explains Why Dune 2 Will Be Way More Intense Than The First Film
When he released "Dune," Denis Villeneuve was attempting something long considered impossible. The novel of the same name by Frank Herbert had long been considered unadaptable, despite a strong attempt by David Lynch in 1984. But with stunning visuals, an otherworldly score by Hans Zimmer, and a stellar cast that centered young heartthrob Timothée Chalamet as Paul Atreides, Villeneuve proved once again that he's among the foremost science-fiction directors of our time. Chalamet was joined by Zendaya, Josh Brolin, and Dave Bautista, the latter of whom Villeneuve previously worked with on "Blade Runner 2049."
Fans Are Not About To Ignore Harley Quinn's Absence From James Gunn's DC Slate
In case you hadn't heard, the balance of power in the DC universe has finally shifted for real, and it seems James Gunn and Peter Safran are now the most powerful beings in town. The pair were famously announced as the new shepherds of the DC Comics cinematic universe a few months back. In the weeks since, DC fandom has been clamoring to learn what they're cooking up as their first round of projects, with Gunn himself often taking to Twitter to debunk, confirm, or clarify certain rumors.
The Authority Is The Most Cryptic (& Most Exciting) DCU Movie Announced At James Gunn's Blockbuster Press Event
James Gunn and Peter Safrans' big DC Universe reboot has kept fans on their toes for a good while now, but the news of their first slate of movies and TV shows is finally here. In one fell swoop, Gunn unleashed an array of exciting projects – many of which, true to form, shine a light on lesser-known and underrepresented DC characters (via /Film).
James Gunn's Monumental Praise For The Flash Has Our Attention
Even in the middle of the slate of DC Universe announcements James Gunn and Peter Safran just unleashed, an all too familiar elephant stood in the room. Ezra Miller's been out of the spotlight as of late, but DC fans have made quite clear how they feel about "The Flash" film after its star's numerous scandals and brushes with the law.
Dave Bautista Says James Gunn's DCU Will Be A Complete Reboot
With writer-director James Gunn's final movie for the Marvel Cinematic Universe — "Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3" — soon on the horizon, one of the film's stars, Dave Bautista, is shedding some light on the filmmaker's upcoming plans for the DC Universe and the prospects of the actor's participation in it.
How Many Batmen Does It Take For James Gunn To Fix The DCU (& Why The Answer Is Four)
Hey. Hey, guys. Might you be interested in a Batman? We're asking because as it turns out, the DC Universe currently has an overwhelming surplus of the li'l guys. Aww, look at them go, stalking the night!. DC Studios co-heads James Gunn and Peter Safran have officially announced their plan...
Boogeyman's Official Trailer Has Left Fans Unable To Sleep At Night
When someone is adapting the works of Stephen King to film, you know it's going to be scary. Such is the case with the upcoming film "The Boogeyman," which is adapted from a short story King wrote in 1973. The twisted tale features every kid's nightmare — a creature that...
Fan Art Of Chris Pratt As Booster Gold Brings Potential Casting Rumors To Life
Considering the hot-off-the-presses declaration of the brand-new DC film and television universe, it's only appropriate that Booster Gold decided to make a dramatic entrance in the past to get ahead of the game. Yes, the hierarchy of power in the DC Universe that was about to change is about to...
Billy Dee Williams Was Brought To Tears By Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker's Emotional Trailer
The final installment of the "Star Wars" sequel trilogy, "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker," debuted in 2019 to reviews that were all over the place (via Rotten Tomatoes), even though it blew everyone away at the box office. Reelfilm called it a "somewhat watchable yet entirely disappointing entry that falls well short of the high-bar set by its two top-flight predecessors." Meanwhile, Filmotomy said, "'The Rise of Skywalker' gives you chills, is an absolute blast overall, and I, personally, am already planning my next trip through the galaxy with it." On the other hand, Drink in the Movies declared it was an "incohesive mess of fan service and B genre plotting."
Avatar's James Cameron Knows Better Tech Doesn't Always Make A Better Movie
Throughout his decades-long career in Hollywood, James Cameron has earned a reputation for being one of the blockbuster realm's biggest risk-takers. Over the years, his go-for-broke approach has been the driving force behind some of cinema's most singular experiences. And yes, his films tend to hold their own and then some at the box office.
Craig Mazin Explains The Final Shot Of The Last Of Us Episode 3
Get in your Chevy and crank Linda Ronstadt — Episode 3 of "The Last of Us" is a real tear-jerker. In an interesting break from Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie's (Bella Ramsey) story, this episode follows the tertiary character, Bill (Nick Offerman). Joel and Tess (Anna Torv) often spoke of the reclusive survivalist miles outside of Boston who they hope will take Ellie off their hands. Instead of a breakneck race for our (anti) heroes to find refuge, this is a tender and emotional episode about Bill's life.
Game Of Thrones' Rose Leslie Describes The Pain Of Her Final Ygritte Scene
"Game of Thrones" is well-known for its subversion of typical fantasy tropes, its more realistic take on the genre, and of course, its shocking character deaths. "A Song of Ice and Fire," the books written by author George R.R. Martin that the show is based on, are very much the same way, and death can come for anyone at any time in the world of Westeros. The biggest and earliest example of this is when Ned Stark (Sean Bean) of House Stark, who many likely assumed would be the protagonist of the entire series, is executed in the finale of Season 1.
Looper
16K+
Followers
60K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
From superhero blockbusters to binge-worthy shows, Looper provides endless entertainment for pop culture enthusiasts of all ages.https://www.looper.com/
Comments / 0