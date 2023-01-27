Read full article on original website
Pa'trise Williams
3d ago
Oh my!!!! What is going on with these children?? Parents , Village???doesn’t matter the race at ALL🙏🙏🤷🏼♀️🤦♀️🤦♀️
Gregory Pletcher
2d ago
These kids out here running around with absolute disregard for life. I'm all for involuntary sterilization at this point, we don't need most of today's youth procreating and spreading their genes and violent tendencies.
commonsense
3d ago
Capital punishment! Act like an adult—get treated like one. They earned it!
News reports lead to arrest of man accused of killing girlfriend, shooting daughter at motel, police say
HOUSTON — Police have arrested the suspected gunman in the shooting of a mother and her daughter at a southeast Houston motel last week. The 41-year-old mother died at the scene and her 21-year-old daughter was shot and wounded, according to the Houston Police Department. Christopher George Edwards, 52,...
cw39.com
Man arrested for double shooting that left girlfriend dead at south Houston motel
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man has been arrested for killing a woman and injuring another at a south Houston motel last week. Christopher George Edwards, 52, was charged with murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and unlawful carrying of a weapon after last Monday night’s shooting at the Cushingberry Motel at 4510 Idaho Street near Cullen Boulevard around 10:30 p.m.
mocomotive.com
Conroe man sentenced to 20 years in prison for 2021 apartment shooting
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A Montgomery County judge sentenced a Conroe man to 20 years in prison for shooting into an apartment where a woman and her four children were sleeping. Gregory Henderson, 32, who was convicted of deadly conduct, will have to…
cw39.com
Teen wounded in shooting of car that was hit 11 times, HPD says
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A teenager is recovering Monday morning after the car he was travelling in was shot 11 times. Police say the 17-year-old was taken to Houston Fire Station 35 around 3 a.m. Monday morning with a gunshot wound. It was reported the juvenile was in the car...
Woman killed after allegedly standing in car sunroof during road 'altercation'
The woman was reportedly standing in the sunroof of a car when she was shot by a suspect from what police believe was another vehicle.
Man told Memorial police his roommate was suicidal moments before being run over by him, police say
The 76-year-old man had initially called police to tell them his roommate was suicidal, authorities said. When officers arrived, that's when the suspect allegedly ran the man over.
Car shot at while waiting at red light drives to SE Houston fire station, police say
The teen was with three other people in the car when they were shot at while at an intersection, police said. The group then drove to a Houston fire station for help.
Motorcyclist killed in apparent road rage in Spring was husband and father of 3, his mother says
Jesse Metzger, 32, was a husband and father of three and has a fourth child on the way, his mother said. Officials said his friends found him shot to death in a Home Depot parking lot.
Family's 14-year-old Yorkie found after being swiped during west Harris County break-in
A dog owner is happy to have her Yorkie named Lily back home after a video shows a man taking the dog and some valuables during a burglary. The man, however, is still out there.
Texas man sentenced to 35 years for murdering friend after smoking meth
A Texas man was sentenced to 35 years in prison for shooting and killing his friend after smoking methamphetamine. The man has an extensive criminal history.
cw39.com
Man killed in fatal auto ped in Jersey Village, HCSO says
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man is dead Monday morning after he was struck by a car near Jersey Village. It happened around 11 p.m. Sunday night at the 7800 block of the West Sam Houston Parkway North. Harris County Sheriff’s deputies say the man was walking in the middle...
HPD: Man shot to death in north Houston after altercation over woman
HOUSTON — Houston police are searching for a gunman they say shot a man to death after two separate altercations. The man was shot to death just before 10 p.m. Saturday on Collingsworth St. near the Elysian St. intersection in north Houston. According to police, the two men got...
Man sentenced to 35 years in prison for 2017 killing of friend after smoking methamphetamine
According to officials, the suspect, Sean Strout, shot the victim multiple times after being accused of stealing money and sunglasses.
cw39.com
DA: Man gets 35 years for killing friend after smoking meth
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man was sentenced to 35 years in prison this week after he was convicted of murder for shooting a friend after smoking methamphetamine, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg announced. Sean Strout, 36, of Houston, was convicted of murder after four days of trial for...
Click2Houston.com
Third trial against AJ Armstrong will remain in Harris County, officials say
HOUSTON – The third trial in the case against A.J. Armstrong, the man accused of killing his parents while they slept at their home in 2016, will be held, as planned, in Harris County, according to officials. The decision was made Monday at a hearing over a change of...
Man killed in hit-and-run crash while riding electric scooter in downtown Houston, police say
Police said they are looking for the suspects involved in two separate hit-and-runs involving an electric bike and now a scooter. Both drivers allegedly failed to stop and help the victims, who both died.
fox26houston.com
AJ Armstrong case: 'Drop the charges' banner goes up across U.S. 59 in Houston
HOUSTON - There is a new banner across U.S. 59 in Houston calling to "drop the charges" against AJ Armstrong, who is accused of murdering his parents as a teenager in 2016. Drivers traveling north toward Downtown Houston on Monday morning could see the banner hanging from a bridge near Main Street.
'They don't deserve to be living': Man's family seeks justice after 2 teens charged with his murder
Christopher Aguilar, 18, was shot and killed during a robbery attempt. His family says they're now filled with rage and sadness as they seek justice for his death.
mocomotive.com
75 Year Sentence For Murder Of 17 Year Old Willis Man
75 Year Sentence For Murder Of 17 Year Old Willis Man. On Monday, January 23, 2023, Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office prosecutor Wesley LeRouax selected a jury in the State of Texas vs. Sherman Dewayne Griffin for first-degree murder. Over the next two days, jurors heard testimony from various witnesses,…
fox26houston.com
Mission Bend burglary: Brazen burglar caught on camera taking 14-year-old dog, other valuables
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - The burglar apparently lives in the neighborhood and did nothing to hide his face. In fact, anyone who knows him will recognize him. SUGGESTED: Abandoned dog found with handwritten note reunites with owner. "What is she doing? How are they taking care of her? Is she...
