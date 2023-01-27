Read full article on original website
Lake Charles American Press
McNeese’s polar opposites: Cowgirls rolling, Cowboys not
McNeese State's two basketball teams enter today's doubleheader in Corpus Christi, Texas, from completely opposite ends of the spectrum. The fourth-place Cowgirls (9-11, 5-3) are riding a season-high four-game winning streak and have their sights set on moving up the Southland Conference standings. The men have lost six...

Where it all started, coaches trace roots to McNeese
Lake Charles American Press
Where it all started, coaches trace roots to McNeese
McNeese State has always been known as a solid training ground for college football coaches. Many who got their start with the Cowboys have gone on to larger schools and higher profile jobs. Most give credit for what they learned at McNeese, mostly because they had to do so much...

On Campus: SW La. students recognized
Lake Charles American Press
On Campus: SW La. students recognized
MANCHESTER, N.H. — William Irwin of Lake Charles has been named to Southern New Hampshire University's fall 2022 dean's list. Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.5 to 3.699 for the reporting term are named to the dean's list. SNHU announces...

The riches of Rouge et Blanc: Fundraiser largest collective philanthropic event of year for Banners at McNeese
Lake Charles American Press
The riches of Rouge et Blanc: Fundraiser largest collective philanthropic event of year for Banners at McNeese
Throughout the year, Banners at McNeese does quite a lot backstage for the community. However, without the annual Rouge et Blanc event, many of these good works would not be possible. Banners' programming reaches "beyond its main stages into the community to enrich our youth, elders, educators and diverse communities...

Names in the News: People shaping the future of Lake Area business
Lake Charles American Press
Names in the News: People shaping the future of Lake Area business
The Louisiana Travel Association awarded Visit Lake Charles with three Louey Awards during the associations' annual Louey Award celebration in New Orleans. Visit Lake Charles was named 2022 Outstanding Convention and Visitors' Bureau of the Year, as well as 2022 Tourism Campaign of the Year, and Major Event of the Year. The Louey Awards honors individuals and organizations who have made exceptional contributions to the Louisiana tourism industry.

Parents explore K-12 options during National School Choice Week
Lake Charles American Press
Parents explore K-12 options during National School Choice Week
"School choice means giving parents access to the best K-12 education options for their children," said Dr. Ranyel L. Trent, counselor at Southwest Louisiana Charter Academy. Trent and Kathryn "Kathie" Istre, the preK-fourth grade principal at Lake Charles Charter Academy, were among educators who celebrated National School Choice Week...

1/30: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list
Lake Charles American Press
1/30: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:. Gerald Jermaine Nelson, 40, 811 Williams St. — bicycle lamps, reflectors; possession of synthetic marijuana, first offense; drug possession; resisting an officer; obstruction of justice; direct contempt of court; open alcoholic beverage containers. Bond: $8,700. Dedric Keith Collins, 36,...

Lake Arthur man charged with vehicular homicide in bicyclist's death
Lake Charles American Press
Lake Arthur man charged with vehicular homicide in bicyclist’s death
A Lake Arthur man was arrested Sunday for vehicular homicide after he fatally struck a bicyclist head-on earlier this month in Vermilion Parish. Kane G. Leblanc, 20, was arrested by Louisiana State Police Troop I on charges of vehicle homicide, driving on the right side of the road and possession of an alcoholic beverage in a motor vehicle.

Appeal denied for local man who broke into apartment, beat occupant
Lake Charles American Press
Appeal denied for local man who broke into apartment, beat occupant
The Third Circuit Court of Appeal upheld the pleas and sentences of a man who broke into an Oakdale apartment and beat a female who had a protective order against him. Tyler John Clause, 27, will continue to serve his original 20-year sentence handed down last April in the 31st Judicial District Court.

Former Fort Polk soldier sentenced for crimes against minor
Lake Charles American Press
Former Fort Polk soldier sentenced for crimes against minor
A former soldier has been sentenced to 20 years in federal prison for sexually abusing a girl under the age of 12 while he was stationed at Fort Polk. Gjamale Demonte Kaver, 37, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge David C. Joseph on Friday. Joseph ordered the sentence be immediately followed by a lifetime of supervised release.
