ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MLive.com

Michigan State signs three-star DB from Florida

Michigan State made a late addition to its next recruiting class. Philipp Davis, a 2023 three-star defensive back from Lake Wales High School in Florida, signed with the Spartans on Wednesday. Michigan State signed 14 high school players and one JUCO recruit during the early signing period in December. Wednesday...
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

Battle of state powers shakes up Week 8 Michigan high school wrestling rankings

With eight team state championships apiece in the last decade, Detroit Catholic Central and Dundee have set the standard for high school wrestling success in Michigan. So, it was no surprise that Friday’s dual meet between the state’s top teams in Divisions 1 and 3, held at Michigan State University, featured several compelling individual matchups, including a 150-pound showdown between defending state champs Dylan Gilcher (DCC) and Aiden Davis (Dundee).
NOVI, MI
MLive.com

Saline star athlete Garrett Baldwin makes Division I college football choice

SALINE – After a standout senior season, Garrett Baldwin is now set to continue his football career at the collegiate level. The Saline star defensive back announced Monday his commitment to play for Holy Cross, a Division I Football Championship Subdivision team. Baldwin made the announcement vis his Twitter account.
SALINE, MI
MLive.com

Saline boys basketball makes statement with upset win of No. 6 Huron

SALINE – Harrison Rogers can’t tell the future, but he knew what was going to happen on Tuesday night. The Saline junior basketball player had no doubts his team would make a statement against No. 6-ranked Ann Arbor Huron and Rogers was spot on as he led the way with 20 points to help the Hornets secure a 57-47 win.
SALINE, MI
MLive.com

Former longtime Michigan State football assistant reportedly retiring

Dave Warner is apparently stepping away from coaching. The UTEP offensive coordinator and former longtime Michigan State assistant is retiring, according to multiple reports on Sunday, including The Athletic. Warner, who spent 13 seasons with the Spartans under coach Mark Dantonio, was the offensive coordinator for the last two years...
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

Napoleon holds off Hanover to stay unbeaten

HANOVER – Struggles at the free throw line in the closing minutes opened the door for a Hanover-Horton comeback bid, but the Napoleon boys basketball team slammed it back shut with a pair of offensive rebounds on Monday in a 61-58 win over the Comets. Napoleon, who through the...
HANOVER, MI
MLive.com

Hot hand of senior guard sparks Ottawa Hills boys hoops surge

GRAND RAPIDS, MI – After an up-and-down start to the 2022-23 boy basketball season, few teams in West Michigan are playing as well as Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills over the past two weeks, and a big part of the Bengals’ success is Quadir Hatchett. Ottawa Hills has won...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
MLive.com

Cast a vote for the Jackson-area Athlete of the Week

JACKSON – Here is your chance to cast a vote for the top athletic performance in the Jackson area for the week of January 22-29. Voting will run through Friday morning, with a winner announced soon after. Results will not impact postseason honors.
JACKSON, MI
MLive

Flint tap water met federal lead guidelines in last half of 2022

FLINT, MI -- Water tested during the second half of 2022 in Flint was below the federal action limit for lead despite a limited number of samples coming from homes with lead service lines or lead solder in plumbing. The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy announced Flint’s...
FLINT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy