Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Trial Date is Set to Have Dee Ann Warner Legally Declared DeadTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Upgraded Winter Storm Warning for the area from Grand Rapids to Saginaw ValleySherif SaadGrand Rapids, MI
Wrestling: No. 6 Buckeyes earn weekend victories over No. 5 Michigan, Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Brother of Dee Ann Warner Gives Update on the Mounting Charges Against Her HusbandTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
A Note Is Given To A Cop By A Young Boy, Who After Reading It Jumps Up From His SeatNorthville HeraldLakeland, MI
Related
MLive.com
Michigan State signs three-star DB from Florida
Michigan State made a late addition to its next recruiting class. Philipp Davis, a 2023 three-star defensive back from Lake Wales High School in Florida, signed with the Spartans on Wednesday. Michigan State signed 14 high school players and one JUCO recruit during the early signing period in December. Wednesday...
MLive.com
Battle of state powers shakes up Week 8 Michigan high school wrestling rankings
With eight team state championships apiece in the last decade, Detroit Catholic Central and Dundee have set the standard for high school wrestling success in Michigan. So, it was no surprise that Friday’s dual meet between the state’s top teams in Divisions 1 and 3, held at Michigan State University, featured several compelling individual matchups, including a 150-pound showdown between defending state champs Dylan Gilcher (DCC) and Aiden Davis (Dundee).
MLive.com
See where the top 50 high school football recruits in Michigan are heading as National Signing Day arrives
National Signing Day has arrived for the class of 2023 and it provides all high school football athletes signing with NCAA Division I or Division II-level programs a chance to make their scholarship offers official by signing a Nation Letter of Intent (NLI). Ever since the December early signing period...
MLive.com
Saline star athlete Garrett Baldwin makes Division I college football choice
SALINE – After a standout senior season, Garrett Baldwin is now set to continue his football career at the collegiate level. The Saline star defensive back announced Monday his commitment to play for Holy Cross, a Division I Football Championship Subdivision team. Baldwin made the announcement vis his Twitter account.
MLive.com
Ann Arbor-area hockey statistic leaders heading into final month of regular season
ANN ARBOR – There have been countless standout performances from Ann Arbor-area hockey players as the final month of the regular season has arrived. See who the statistical leaders are heading into February below. Stats are based on information from the Michigan High School Hockey Hub website.
MLive.com
Here are scores from games around the Jackson area for Tuesday, January 31
JACKSON -- Here are the scores of games around the Jackson area for Tuesday, January 31. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
MLive.com
See Ann Arbor-area high school basketball power rankings for Feb. 1
ANN ARBOR – There was a little bit of a shakeup in the Ann Arbor-area girls basketball rankings for the week of Jan. 30. See which teams moved up and down the rankings below.
MLive.com
Saline boys basketball makes statement with upset win of No. 6 Huron
SALINE – Harrison Rogers can’t tell the future, but he knew what was going to happen on Tuesday night. The Saline junior basketball player had no doubts his team would make a statement against No. 6-ranked Ann Arbor Huron and Rogers was spot on as he led the way with 20 points to help the Hornets secure a 57-47 win.
MLive.com
Former longtime Michigan State football assistant reportedly retiring
Dave Warner is apparently stepping away from coaching. The UTEP offensive coordinator and former longtime Michigan State assistant is retiring, according to multiple reports on Sunday, including The Athletic. Warner, who spent 13 seasons with the Spartans under coach Mark Dantonio, was the offensive coordinator for the last two years...
MLive.com
Jackson roundup: Hanover-Horton rallies, beats Reading
A 14-point fourth quarter helped Hanover-Horton rally to beat Reading 54-50 on Tuesday. The Comets trailed 44-40 heading into the final eight minutes before coming back for the win.
MLive.com
Ann Arbor basketball roundup: Chelsea girls make history, FGR girls keep rolling
Chelsea’s girls basketball team has shown all season it can put the ball in the basket, but the Bulldogs took it to another level on Tuesday. Chelsea rolled to an 89-28 win, which was a school record for points scored in a single game.
MLive.com
Chelsea standout Jason Skoczylas headed north for college football career
CHELSEA – Jason Skoczylas is taking his football talents to Canada. The standout Chelsea defensive back announced Monday his decision to commit to play college football for the University of Windsor in Windsor, Ontario, vis his Twitter account.
MLive.com
Napoleon holds off Hanover to stay unbeaten
HANOVER – Struggles at the free throw line in the closing minutes opened the door for a Hanover-Horton comeback bid, but the Napoleon boys basketball team slammed it back shut with a pair of offensive rebounds on Monday in a 61-58 win over the Comets. Napoleon, who through the...
MLive.com
Hot hand of senior guard sparks Ottawa Hills boys hoops surge
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – After an up-and-down start to the 2022-23 boy basketball season, few teams in West Michigan are playing as well as Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills over the past two weeks, and a big part of the Bengals’ success is Quadir Hatchett. Ottawa Hills has won...
MLive.com
Cast a vote for the Jackson-area Athlete of the Week
JACKSON – Here is your chance to cast a vote for the top athletic performance in the Jackson area for the week of January 22-29. Voting will run through Friday morning, with a winner announced soon after. Results will not impact postseason honors.
Flint tap water met federal lead guidelines in last half of 2022
FLINT, MI -- Water tested during the second half of 2022 in Flint was below the federal action limit for lead despite a limited number of samples coming from homes with lead service lines or lead solder in plumbing. The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy announced Flint’s...
Comments / 0