Jackson, MI

MLive.com

Saline boys basketball makes statement with upset win of No. 6 Huron

SALINE – Harrison Rogers can’t tell the future, but he knew what was going to happen on Tuesday night. The Saline junior basketball player had no doubts his team would make a statement against No. 6-ranked Ann Arbor Huron and Rogers was spot on as he led the way with 20 points to help the Hornets secure a 57-47 win.
SALINE, MI
MLive.com

Cast a vote for the Jackson-area Athlete of the Week

JACKSON – Here is your chance to cast a vote for the top athletic performance in the Jackson area for the week of January 22-29. Voting will run through Friday morning, with a winner announced soon after. Results will not impact postseason honors.
JACKSON, MI
MLive.com

Hot hand of senior guard sparks Ottawa Hills boys hoops surge

GRAND RAPIDS, MI – After an up-and-down start to the 2022-23 boy basketball season, few teams in West Michigan are playing as well as Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills over the past two weeks, and a big part of the Bengals’ success is Quadir Hatchett. Ottawa Hills has won...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
MLive.com

Michigan State signs three-star DB from Florida

Michigan State made a late addition to its next recruiting class. Philipp Davis, a 2023 three-star defensive back from Lake Wales High School in Florida, signed with the Spartans on Wednesday. Michigan State signed 14 high school players and one JUCO recruit during the early signing period in December. Wednesday...
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

Battle of state powers shakes up Week 8 Michigan high school wrestling rankings

With eight team state championships apiece in the last decade, Detroit Catholic Central and Dundee have set the standard for high school wrestling success in Michigan. So, it was no surprise that Friday’s dual meet between the state’s top teams in Divisions 1 and 3, held at Michigan State University, featured several compelling individual matchups, including a 150-pound showdown between defending state champs Dylan Gilcher (DCC) and Aiden Davis (Dundee).
NOVI, MI
MLive.com

Saline star athlete Garrett Baldwin makes Division I college football choice

SALINE – After a standout senior season, Garrett Baldwin is now set to continue his football career at the collegiate level. The Saline star defensive back announced Monday his commitment to play for Holy Cross, a Division I Football Championship Subdivision team. Baldwin made the announcement vis his Twitter account.
SALINE, MI
MLive.com

Former Michigan State DT transferring to Houston

Jalen Hunt picked the next school to continue his college career. The former Michigan State redshirt junior defensive tackle announced his transfer commitment to Houston via Twitter on Monday. He entered the portal on Dec. 5 with two seasons of eligibility remaining. Hunt, 6-foot-4 and 320 pounds, had 19 tackles,...
HOUSTON, TX
statechampsnetwork.com

STATE CHAMPS! Top 25 Hockey Rankings – Week of 1/30/23 – Detroit Catholic Central and Houghton stay No. 1 & 2 heading into the MIHL Prep Hockey Showcase

Here are the top 25 teams in Michigan, as of the week of January 30th, 2023:. 1 Detroit Catholic Central (Division 1) The Shamrocks remain unbeaten at 19-0, and are coming off of two impressive wins over out of state opponents St. Ignatius and Lake Forest Academy. A showdown with #2 Houghton looms on Friday at the MIHL Prep Hockey Showcase.
NOVI, MI
WILX-TV

MSU Coach Suzy Merchant out of the hospital after car accident

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University Head Women’s Basketball Coach Suzy Merchant is out of the hospital after a car accident on Saturday. Michigan State Women’s Basketball’s Twitter announced that Merchant is at home resting. Merchant missed Sunday’s game after a minor car accident Saturday morning due to a medical incident. She was taken to Sparrow Hospital in Lansing and was said to be okay.
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

Napoleon holds off Hanover to stay unbeaten

HANOVER – Struggles at the free throw line in the closing minutes opened the door for a Hanover-Horton comeback bid, but the Napoleon boys basketball team slammed it back shut with a pair of offensive rebounds on Monday in a 61-58 win over the Comets. Napoleon, who through the...
HANOVER, MI

