A Trial Date is Set to Have Dee Ann Warner Legally Declared DeadTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Brother of Dee Ann Warner Gives Update on the Mounting Charges Against Her HusbandTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
A Picture Captured an Inexplicable Light Beam on Anniversary of the Death of St. Joseph Shrine's PastorTracy StengelBrooklyn, MI
Mason Lions Host Couple Who Hiked Appalachian TrailMason 48854Mason, MI
MLive.com
Saline boys basketball makes statement with upset win of No. 6 Huron
SALINE – Harrison Rogers can’t tell the future, but he knew what was going to happen on Tuesday night. The Saline junior basketball player had no doubts his team would make a statement against No. 6-ranked Ann Arbor Huron and Rogers was spot on as he led the way with 20 points to help the Hornets secure a 57-47 win.
MLive.com
Here are scores from games around the Jackson area for Tuesday, January 31
JACKSON -- Here are the scores of games around the Jackson area for Tuesday, January 31. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
MLive.com
Vicksburg girls, Kalamazoo Central boys end January with thrilling high school hoops wins
KALAMAZOO, MI – The calendar has flipped over to February, marking the start of the home stretch for high school basketball teams across Michigan. Around Kalamazoo, the Vicksburg girls and Kalamazoo Central boys teams closed out January with thrilling wins on Monday, while several other squads put together strong performances on Tuesday.
MLive.com
Ann Arbor basketball roundup: Chelsea girls make history, FGR girls keep rolling
Chelsea’s girls basketball team has shown all season it can put the ball in the basket, but the Bulldogs took it to another level on Tuesday. Chelsea rolled to an 89-28 win, which was a school record for points scored in a single game.
MLive.com
Jackson roundup: Hanover-Horton rallies, beats Reading
A 14-point fourth quarter helped Hanover-Horton rally to beat Reading 54-50 on Tuesday. The Comets trailed 44-40 heading into the final eight minutes before coming back for the win.
MLive.com
Cast a vote for the Jackson-area Athlete of the Week
JACKSON – Here is your chance to cast a vote for the top athletic performance in the Jackson area for the week of January 22-29. Voting will run through Friday morning, with a winner announced soon after. Results will not impact postseason honors.
MLive.com
Hot hand of senior guard sparks Ottawa Hills boys hoops surge
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – After an up-and-down start to the 2022-23 boy basketball season, few teams in West Michigan are playing as well as Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills over the past two weeks, and a big part of the Bengals’ success is Quadir Hatchett. Ottawa Hills has won...
MLive.com
Michigan State signs three-star DB from Florida
Michigan State made a late addition to its next recruiting class. Philipp Davis, a 2023 three-star defensive back from Lake Wales High School in Florida, signed with the Spartans on Wednesday. Michigan State signed 14 high school players and one JUCO recruit during the early signing period in December. Wednesday...
MLive.com
Battle of state powers shakes up Week 8 Michigan high school wrestling rankings
With eight team state championships apiece in the last decade, Detroit Catholic Central and Dundee have set the standard for high school wrestling success in Michigan. So, it was no surprise that Friday’s dual meet between the state’s top teams in Divisions 1 and 3, held at Michigan State University, featured several compelling individual matchups, including a 150-pound showdown between defending state champs Dylan Gilcher (DCC) and Aiden Davis (Dundee).
MLive.com
See Ann Arbor-area high school basketball power rankings for Feb. 1
ANN ARBOR – There was a little bit of a shakeup in the Ann Arbor-area girls basketball rankings for the week of Jan. 30. See which teams moved up and down the rankings below.
MLive.com
See where the top 50 high school football recruits in Michigan are heading as National Signing Day arrives
National Signing Day has arrived for the class of 2023 and it provides all high school football athletes signing with NCAA Division I or Division II-level programs a chance to make their scholarship offers official by signing a Nation Letter of Intent (NLI). Ever since the December early signing period...
MLive.com
Ann Arbor-area hockey statistic leaders heading into final month of regular season
ANN ARBOR – There have been countless standout performances from Ann Arbor-area hockey players as the final month of the regular season has arrived. See who the statistical leaders are heading into February below. Stats are based on information from the Michigan High School Hockey Hub website.
MLive.com
Saline star athlete Garrett Baldwin makes Division I college football choice
SALINE – After a standout senior season, Garrett Baldwin is now set to continue his football career at the collegiate level. The Saline star defensive back announced Monday his commitment to play for Holy Cross, a Division I Football Championship Subdivision team. Baldwin made the announcement vis his Twitter account.
MLive.com
Former Michigan State DT transferring to Houston
Jalen Hunt picked the next school to continue his college career. The former Michigan State redshirt junior defensive tackle announced his transfer commitment to Houston via Twitter on Monday. He entered the portal on Dec. 5 with two seasons of eligibility remaining. Hunt, 6-foot-4 and 320 pounds, had 19 tackles,...
statechampsnetwork.com
STATE CHAMPS! Top 25 Hockey Rankings – Week of 1/30/23 – Detroit Catholic Central and Houghton stay No. 1 & 2 heading into the MIHL Prep Hockey Showcase
Here are the top 25 teams in Michigan, as of the week of January 30th, 2023:. 1 Detroit Catholic Central (Division 1) The Shamrocks remain unbeaten at 19-0, and are coming off of two impressive wins over out of state opponents St. Ignatius and Lake Forest Academy. A showdown with #2 Houghton looms on Friday at the MIHL Prep Hockey Showcase.
WILX-TV
MSU Coach Suzy Merchant out of the hospital after car accident
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University Head Women’s Basketball Coach Suzy Merchant is out of the hospital after a car accident on Saturday. Michigan State Women’s Basketball’s Twitter announced that Merchant is at home resting. Merchant missed Sunday’s game after a minor car accident Saturday morning due to a medical incident. She was taken to Sparrow Hospital in Lansing and was said to be okay.
MLive.com
Chelsea standout Jason Skoczylas headed north for college football career
CHELSEA – Jason Skoczylas is taking his football talents to Canada. The standout Chelsea defensive back announced Monday his decision to commit to play college football for the University of Windsor in Windsor, Ontario, vis his Twitter account.
diehardsport.com
Michigan To Lose Out On Top Transfer Portal Target To Ohio State?
Michigan and Ohio State are believed to be the front-runners to land Ole Miss transfer portal CB Davison Igbinosun. While he visited both rivals this weekend, Igbinosun did recently see a predictioin in favor of the Buckeyes from 247sports Chris Hummer:
MLive.com
Napoleon holds off Hanover to stay unbeaten
HANOVER – Struggles at the free throw line in the closing minutes opened the door for a Hanover-Horton comeback bid, but the Napoleon boys basketball team slammed it back shut with a pair of offensive rebounds on Monday in a 61-58 win over the Comets. Napoleon, who through the...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Police share update on Washtenaw County student found dead near school grounds -- and other news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Police, deputies provide new updates after missing Pioneer High School student found dead. Ann Arbor police and Washtenaw County deputies provided new details about the...
