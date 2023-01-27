SALINE – Harrison Rogers can’t tell the future, but he knew what was going to happen on Tuesday night. The Saline junior basketball player had no doubts his team would make a statement against No. 6-ranked Ann Arbor Huron and Rogers was spot on as he led the way with 20 points to help the Hornets secure a 57-47 win.

SALINE, MI ・ 19 HOURS AGO