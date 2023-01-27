Read full article on original website
Related
Emma Watson Refused to Undress or Do Drugs in Films Just to Avoid Her ‘Harry Potter’ Image
Although concerned with being typecast, there were certain roles Emma Watson wasn’t too keen on playing just for the sake of leaving ‘Harry Potter’ behind.
Inside the Magic
‘Harry Potter’ Star Returns For Upcoming Prequel as Wizarding World “Reset” Looms
Rumors that Warner Bros. is planning to “reset” the Harry Potter film series continue to spread throughout the Wizarding World like stories of Voldemort’s return. For now, only one thing’s for certain — the last two Fantastic Beasts films did very little to impress at the box office.
A ‘Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows’ Deleted Scene Saw Harry Get Closure on His Childhood
'Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows' closed out the film franchise. And 1 scene in particular would have brought things full circle.
Daniel Radcliffe Admitted to Hooking Up With a Few ‘Harry Potter’ Fans
Daniel Radcliffe once admitted he hooked up with a few 'Harry Potter' fans over the years, before he settled down with his current partner.
Inside the Magic
‘Harry Potter’ Prequel Finally Reveals Epic New Trailer
After weeks of gameplay showcases and other intriguing reveals, Hogwarts Legacy (2023) has finally unveiled its first official cinematic trailer. Check it out below, which was shared only a few hours ago:. It’s been two years since the first Hogwarts Legacy teaser, however, recently, we’ve been treated to all sorts...
netflixjunkie.com
Love Birds? Jennifer Aniston Sparks Dating Rumors With Adam Sandler in Her New Year Post
Jennifer Aniston is one of the most beautiful women and souls ever. The 53-year-old actress does not seem to age and still looks as young as ever with nature’s daybreak on her face. After gaining popularity from the world-famous sitcom F.R.I.E.N.D.S., Aniston has never looked back. But apart from the sitcom, she also got popular after her terrible divorce from Brad Pitt. However, rumors of her dating her Murder Mystery costar Adam Sandler are in the air at the moment.
Jason Statham Once Considered It a Sore Spot That He Didn’t Become a Successful Diver
Jason Statham has accomplished much in his career, but he still occasionally wondered what it would’ve been like to make it as a diver.
Brooke Shields Was Raped Early On In Her Hollywood Career: 'I Just Thought, Stay Alive And Get Out'
Brooke Shields says she was assaulted by someone she knew and explains who they initiated the situation.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘God of War’ star warns Dave Bautista to stay away from playing Kratos in the Amazon show
The God of War franchise has been one of the biggest in gaming since its debut on the PlayStation 2 in 2005, though it didn’t go stratospheric until 2018’s God of War on PlayStation 4. That title and its recent sequel God of War: Ragnarok are considered two of the best games of the generation, so it’s not surprising that Amazon has tapped the franchise for a live-action adaptation.
wegotthiscovered.com
A deliberately silly sci-fi thriller that isn’t supposed to make sense unlocks its full potential on streaming
The theory that humans only use 10 percent of the brain’s potential has been widely dismissed as a myth, but that doesn’t mean it can’t serve as the basis for a spectacularly silly sci-fi action blockbuster, with Luc Besson’s Lucy gleefully leaning into the nonsensical science of its premise to delightful results.
Emma Thompson Said Kenneth Branagh and Helena Bonham Carter’s Affair Was All ‘Blood Under the Bridge’ 18 Years After Her Divorce
Kenneth Branagh and Helena Bonham Carter continued their romance for about five years, even after he and Emma Thompson divorced.
New James Bond: 7 Actors In The Running To Play The Next 007
James Bond is one of the most popular characters of all-time, and he’s been played by a wide-array of actors. Daniel Craig stepped down from the role after 2021’s ‘No Time To Die.’. Aaron Taylor-Johnson has reportedly emerged as a favorite for the role. It’s hard to...
musictimes.com
'Jeremy Renner Dead' Trends Despite Actor's Constant Update Since Snowplow Accident — Rumors Debunked!
Jeremy Renner is alive and recovering at a medical facility after the horrifying snowplow accident. Online trolls took their chance to spread death hoaxes and false rumors as Renner continues to make a recovery in a hospital. The actor already shared posts on his Instagram page showing that he has been doing well after the near-death experience.
digg.com
How Bad Is Tom Hanks's New Film 'A Man Called Otto'? Here's What The Reviews Say
Director Marc Forster's comedy-drama "A Man Called Otto" is the first English adaptation (there was a Swedish one in 2015) of Fredrick Backman's novel "A Man Called Ove." Tom Hanks stars as Otto Anderson, a suburban Pittsburgh resident who decides to end his life after losing his wife Sonya. While Otto is a grumpy and tough-looking man, his life begins to change after he meets his new neighbors, a family with two young children.
Golden Globes COVID Spread Continues With Jamie Lee Curtis, Colin Farrell, And Brendan Gleeson
It seems that this year's award season is not going quite as planned. On January 10, 2023, the 80th Golden Globe Awards took place to celebrate the best of film and television from the previous year. After last year's less-than-stellar show that saw the Golden Globes go for a hybrid style of part Zoom and part in-person presentation, this year's event brought things back to a more traditional and welcome manner. The prestigious ceremony saw some pretty major events take place, from Ke Huy Quan's wholesome best supporting actor win for "Everything Everywhere All At Once" to Eddie Murphy's Cecil B. DeMille Award win and subsequent speech that referenced another notable award ceremony moment.
Tom Cruise Lobbied Hard for a Role That Went to an Actor Almost 20 Years Younger Than Him
Tom Cruise can't get every action role he wants. The star sought out one particular film for many years, but a younger actor got the part.
Tiffany Haddish Stood Her Ground At Sundance After An Audience Member Griped About Her New Film
Tiffany Haddish stood up for her new movie at Sundance after an audience member griped about it.
Keanu Reeves Gets Attacked by Matthew Perry as the TV Star Touts Autobiography
After TV Sitcom’s Matthew Perry Takes Potshots at Keanu Reeves while Promoting a New Autobiography, Reeves Got a Huge Publicity Bump as Social Media Fans Rained Down Love on the Actor.
‘It was unfortunate’: Dakota Johnson stuns Sundance crowd with Armie Hammer cannibalism joke
Dakota Johnson shocked a crowd at Sundance with a bold joke about Armie Hammer’s cannibalism allegations.The actor was presenting an award to director Luca Guadagnino, with whom she has worked on films including A Bigger Splash and Suspiria.Johnson made the quip while discussing the filmmaker’s Call Me By Your Name, in which Hammer starred alongside Timothée Chalamet.“It was here at Sundance in 2017 that audiences experienced a film that is uniquely characterised by Luca’s iconic approach to storytelling,” the Fifty Shades of Grey star said in a clip from the event that has been widely shared on Twitter.“The vision...
'He Doesn't Want To Face Reality': Notorious Recluse Jack Nicholson's Pals Fear He'll Die Alone Like Buddy Marlon Brando
Jack Nicholson hasn't appeared in public in over a year, and friends fear the legendary lothario will die a recluse like his late buddy Marlon Brando, RadarOnline.com has learned. "He's made it clear his home is his castle. But people just wish he'd come out of the house and pop up to tell them how — or at least reassure folks he's OK," confided an insider.The Shining screen psycho, 85, remains holed up in his luxurious Mulholland Drive mansion and hasn't been seen out on the town since attending an Los Angeles Lakers basketball game on October 19, 2021, with his...
Comments / 1