‘Harry Potter’ Prequel Finally Reveals Epic New Trailer

After weeks of gameplay showcases and other intriguing reveals, Hogwarts Legacy (2023) has finally unveiled its first official cinematic trailer. Check it out below, which was shared only a few hours ago:. It’s been two years since the first Hogwarts Legacy teaser, however, recently, we’ve been treated to all sorts...
netflixjunkie.com

Love Birds? Jennifer Aniston Sparks Dating Rumors With Adam Sandler in Her New Year Post

Jennifer Aniston is one of the most beautiful women and souls ever. The 53-year-old actress does not seem to age and still looks as young as ever with nature’s daybreak on her face. After gaining popularity from the world-famous sitcom F.R.I.E.N.D.S., Aniston has never looked back. But apart from the sitcom, she also got popular after her terrible divorce from Brad Pitt. However, rumors of her dating her Murder Mystery costar Adam Sandler are in the air at the moment.
wegotthiscovered.com

‘God of War’ star warns Dave Bautista to stay away from playing Kratos in the Amazon show

The God of War franchise has been one of the biggest in gaming since its debut on the PlayStation 2 in 2005, though it didn’t go stratospheric until 2018’s God of War on PlayStation 4. That title and its recent sequel God of War: Ragnarok are considered two of the best games of the generation, so it’s not surprising that Amazon has tapped the franchise for a live-action adaptation.
HollywoodLife

New James Bond: 7 Actors In The Running To Play The Next 007

James Bond is one of the most popular characters of all-time, and he’s been played by a wide-array of actors. Daniel Craig stepped down from the role after 2021’s ‘No Time To Die.’. Aaron Taylor-Johnson has reportedly emerged as a favorite for the role. It’s hard to...
digg.com

How Bad Is Tom Hanks's New Film 'A Man Called Otto'? Here's What The Reviews Say

Director Marc Forster's comedy-drama "A Man Called Otto" is the first English adaptation (there was a Swedish one in 2015) of Fredrick Backman's novel "A Man Called Ove." Tom Hanks stars as Otto Anderson, a suburban Pittsburgh resident who decides to end his life after losing his wife Sonya. While Otto is a grumpy and tough-looking man, his life begins to change after he meets his new neighbors, a family with two young children.
Looper

Golden Globes COVID Spread Continues With Jamie Lee Curtis, Colin Farrell, And Brendan Gleeson

It seems that this year's award season is not going quite as planned. On January 10, 2023, the 80th Golden Globe Awards took place to celebrate the best of film and television from the previous year. After last year's less-than-stellar show that saw the Golden Globes go for a hybrid style of part Zoom and part in-person presentation, this year's event brought things back to a more traditional and welcome manner. The prestigious ceremony saw some pretty major events take place, from Ke Huy Quan's wholesome best supporting actor win for "Everything Everywhere All At Once" to Eddie Murphy's Cecil B. DeMille Award win and subsequent speech that referenced another notable award ceremony moment.
The Independent

‘It was unfortunate’: Dakota Johnson stuns Sundance crowd with Armie Hammer cannibalism joke

Dakota Johnson shocked a crowd at Sundance with a bold joke about Armie Hammer’s cannibalism allegations.The actor was presenting an award to director Luca Guadagnino, with whom she has worked on films including A Bigger Splash and Suspiria.Johnson made the quip while discussing the filmmaker’s Call Me By Your Name, in which Hammer starred alongside Timothée Chalamet.“It was here at Sundance in 2017 that audiences experienced a film that is uniquely characterised by Luca’s iconic approach to storytelling,” the Fifty Shades of Grey star said in a clip from the event that has been widely shared on Twitter.“The vision...
RadarOnline

'He Doesn't Want To Face Reality': Notorious Recluse Jack Nicholson's Pals Fear He'll Die Alone Like Buddy Marlon Brando

Jack Nicholson hasn't appeared in public in over a year, and friends fear the legendary lothario will die a recluse like his late buddy Marlon Brando, RadarOnline.com has learned. "He's made it clear his home is his castle. But people just wish he'd come out of the house and pop up to tell them how — or at least reassure folks he's OK," confided an insider.The Shining screen psycho, 85, remains holed up in his luxurious Mulholland Drive mansion and hasn't been seen out on the town since attending an Los Angeles Lakers basketball game on October 19, 2021, with his...

