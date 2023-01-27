Read full article on original website
Click10.com
Federal jury convicts man for role in murder during Broward gang robbery
MIAMI – A 23-year-old man was convicted on Wednesday in Miami federal court for his role in a 2015 fatal gang robbery in Broward County. Collice Reid was the lookout and getaway driver when his fellow gang members shot and killed Donald “Eddie” Johnston on Nov. 4, 2015, in Lauderhill, according to federal prosecutors.
Click10.com
Police: Homicide investigation leads to cockfighting bust in rural NW Miami-Dade
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A homicide investigation led Miami-Dade police to bust a cockfighting ring in a rural area on the northwestern edge of the county Sunday, according to an arrest report. Police arrested a southwest Miami-Dade woman on a charge of attending an animal fighting event. According to...
Click10.com
Student faces battery charge after shoving Broward school therapist
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Police officers recently arrested a student for injuring a therapist at a Broward County public school that serves students with emotional behavioral disabilities. The victim, a woman, was speaking to a behavioral technician about another student when Cornelius Sampson shoved her against a fence on...
Click10.com
‘Lives are being ruined’: Police program to issue civil citations instead of arrest not being used enough, advocates say
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Carl Leith said he was arrested unnecessarily after a traffic stop in Parkland. A month before the stop, someone had rear-ended his car and his tail light broke. Leith said the other driver didn’t have insurance, and he just forgot about it. “I said...
Click10.com
Fake North Miami Beach attorney arrested, authorities say
NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – According to authorities, a 62-year-old man was either an attorney for 15 years or merely studying to be one — depending on who you asked. But investigators say he never had a law license. That’s according to an arrest warrant obtained by Local...
Click10.com
3rd girl arrested for Broward High brawl as principal threatens discipline to students who filmed
PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – A third teenager has been arrested for her role in a brutal fight between students at West Broward High School. The beating was caught on camera. The school’s principal sent a letter to parents stating that those who recorded the fight would also face consequences.
Click10.com
Man accused of stealing dozens of key fobs at Fort Lauderdale airport
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A 31-year-old man has been arrested on accusations that he stole dozens of key fobs from rental car companies at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, the Broward Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday. BSO spokesman Carey Codd said in a news release that the investigation started in...
Click10.com
Law office secretary escapes gunfire during fatal Broward deputy-involved shooting
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – A bank robbery suspect was killed right outside of the law office of Johnny McCray on Monday in Pompano Beach, and a woman who was working there was still shaken on Tuesday as she described what she witnessed. Robert Gene Bigney, 63, who was trying...
Click10.com
Witness videos show fiery scene of fatal Broward deputies’ shooting
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Witnesses shared videos recorded when the chase of a bank robbery suspect ended with him dead after a crash, a Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies-involved shooting, and a fire on Monday in Pompano Beach. Sheriff Gregory Tony said a man had been involved in a...
Click10.com
Woman threatens to kill ex-boyfriend after stabbing him, crashing his car, police say
MIAMI – A 24-year-old woman appeared in Miami-Dade County court on Tuesday to face charges over alleged attacks and threats to her ex-boyfriend of seven years. Dayani Prieto-Fernandez, who lives in Miami’s Little Havana and is also known as Priteo-Fernandez, turned herself in on Monday afternoon at the North Miami Police Department station to face charges over domestic violence incidents earlier this month and late last year in North Miami.
Click10.com
Inmate accused of exposing himself to corrections officers for 2nd time in days
MIAMI – A correctional officer accused a 37-year-old Miami-Dade County inmate from Wisconsin of exposing himself for the second time in one week at the West Dade Detention Center. Alan Anderson, of Milwaukee, has a “Kingism” tattoo above his upper lip and a crown on his neck, both associated...
Click10.com
BSO: 2 injured in dog attack in Pompano Beach
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Deputies are investigating after a dog injured two victims in Pompano Beach Wednesday afternoon. According to Miranda Grossman, a spokeswoman for the Broward Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a report of an animal bite around 2:15 p.m. near the 100 block of Northwest 21st Street.
Click10.com
Cutler Bay man bites off python’s head in domestic dispute, police say
CUTLER BAY, Fla. – A 32-year-old Cutler Bay man faces multiple felony charges after police say he decapitated a pet snake with his own teeth during a domestic dispute Monday morning. According to a Miami-Dade Police Department arrest report, officers responded to the Saga Bay Gardens apartment complex, located...
Click10.com
Disturbing video shows violent brawl at West Broward High School, 2 teen girls arrested
PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – A brutal fight between several teenage girls was caught on camera. It’s not known who threw the first punch and what the fight was about, but the vicious beatdown involved girls aged from 15 to 17 years old. It happened at West Broward High...
Click10.com
Pembroke Pines couple accused of running chop shop, police say
PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – A couple was arrested Monday after being accused of running a chop shop in Pembroke Pines, authorities said. According to Pembroke Pines police spokeswoman Amanda Conwell, officers responded to a residence near the 700 block of Southwest 67th Terrace after a stolen vehicle equipped with a GPS tracking system displayed a signal.
Click10.com
2 die, including teen, after car shot up near elementary school in northwest Miami-Dade
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Four people, including a teenage boy, were inside a vehicle that was shot up late Tuesday night in northwest Miami-Dade, authorities confirmed. The shooting occurred in the northbound lanes of Northwest Sixth Avenue, approaching 151st Street, near Biscayne Gardens Elementary School. Miami-Dade police said at...
Click10.com
Man arrested on felony littering charges in Miami-Dade, and it’s not the first time
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police in Miami-Dade County announced the arrest of an alleged repeat polluter. Julio Barreto, 51, is facing several charges including felony littering and willful disregard for the environment. He’s also been fined more than $10,000 in civil citations. On Friday Local 10 News reported...
Click10.com
Miami man accused of stealing personal info from dozens of gas station customers
MONROE COUNTY, Fla. – A Miami man faces more than two dozen charges after deputies said he stole personal information from gas station customers in the Florida Keys, officials said Monday. Da’Vhun Amaru Kinson, 22, is already jailed in Miami-Dade County on a number of unrelated charges. Monroe...
Click10.com
Police officers arrest Miami-Dade man with 16 identifications, 47 debit cards
MIAMI – Police officers reported finding 16 forms of U.S. identification, including driver’s licenses and social security cards, and 47 debit cards in a man’s car and wallet on Sunday in Miami-Dade County. Luis Bonachea was in Sweetwater when police officers arrested him on Sunday, according to...
Click10.com
Man arrested for allegedly breaking into Miami Beach building with crowbar
MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – A man was arrested in Miami Beach after allegedly breaking into a building and then running from police. It happened Saturday at a building located at 600 15th Street in Miami Beach. According to police, 20-year-old Allan Mauricio Anariva-Avila was observed by a witness breaking...
