Hialeah, FL

Federal jury convicts man for role in murder during Broward gang robbery

MIAMI – A 23-year-old man was convicted on Wednesday in Miami federal court for his role in a 2015 fatal gang robbery in Broward County. Collice Reid was the lookout and getaway driver when his fellow gang members shot and killed Donald “Eddie” Johnston on Nov. 4, 2015, in Lauderhill, according to federal prosecutors.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Student faces battery charge after shoving Broward school therapist

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Police officers recently arrested a student for injuring a therapist at a Broward County public school that serves students with emotional behavioral disabilities. The victim, a woman, was speaking to a behavioral technician about another student when Cornelius Sampson shoved her against a fence on...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Man accused of stealing dozens of key fobs at Fort Lauderdale airport

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A 31-year-old man has been arrested on accusations that he stole dozens of key fobs from rental car companies at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, the Broward Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday. BSO spokesman Carey Codd said in a news release that the investigation started in...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Woman threatens to kill ex-boyfriend after stabbing him, crashing his car, police say

MIAMI – A 24-year-old woman appeared in Miami-Dade County court on Tuesday to face charges over alleged attacks and threats to her ex-boyfriend of seven years. Dayani Prieto-Fernandez, who lives in Miami’s Little Havana and is also known as Priteo-Fernandez, turned herself in on Monday afternoon at the North Miami Police Department station to face charges over domestic violence incidents earlier this month and late last year in North Miami.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
BSO: 2 injured in dog attack in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Deputies are investigating after a dog injured two victims in Pompano Beach Wednesday afternoon. According to Miranda Grossman, a spokeswoman for the Broward Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a report of an animal bite around 2:15 p.m. near the 100 block of Northwest 21st Street.
POMPANO BEACH, FL
Cutler Bay man bites off python’s head in domestic dispute, police say

CUTLER BAY, Fla. – A 32-year-old Cutler Bay man faces multiple felony charges after police say he decapitated a pet snake with his own teeth during a domestic dispute Monday morning. According to a Miami-Dade Police Department arrest report, officers responded to the Saga Bay Gardens apartment complex, located...
CUTLER BAY, FL
Pembroke Pines couple accused of running chop shop, police say

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – A couple was arrested Monday after being accused of running a chop shop in Pembroke Pines, authorities said. According to Pembroke Pines police spokeswoman Amanda Conwell, officers responded to a residence near the 700 block of Southwest 67th Terrace after a stolen vehicle equipped with a GPS tracking system displayed a signal.
PEMBROKE PINES, FL

