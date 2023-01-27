Read full article on original website
Louisiana softball fan day with catcher Sophie Piskos
The No. 20-ranked and three-time defending Sun Belt Conference champions Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns Softball team hosted their Fan Day event
The Top 6 Restaurants for Wings in Lafayette, Louisiana
Bone-in or boneless? Drums or flats? Those are probably the most important questions when it comes to preparing for your upcoming Super Bowl party. Chicken wings are one of the most popular game-day foods. Ahead of last year's Super Bowl, Americans were estimated to be prepping 1.42 billion wings for the big game.
sportszion.com
Louisiana legislative auditor finds out LSU overpaid HC Brian Kelly by over $1M in 2022 due to double-payments
The LSU Tigers football team defeated the Purdue Boilermakers by the largest margin of victory in the event’s history, thanks to the new head coach Brian Kelly. The 61-year-old veteran coach joined the LSU staff this season on a hundred million contract and made an exceptional change in the style of play among the young potentials. His work was paid for as the team won the bowl game earlier in the month.
Northside wins intense district matchup vs David Thibodaux
Northside wins intense district matchup vs David Thibodaux. Highlights and scores from Friday, January 27th.
Lake Charles, January 28 High School ⚽ Game Notice
LSU Reveille
LSU alumna and Louisiana native cast for the newest season of “Swamp People”
Many Louisianians are familiar with the History Channel show “Swamp People.” The reality series is set in Louisiana on the Atchafalaya River and follows alligator hunters around during their hunting season. Many may not know that bow-wielding LSU alumna and Louisiana-native, Anna Ribbeck, is one of the newest...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Louisiana
If you live in Louisiana and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Louisiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Severe Storms Possible For Louisiana Sunday
Lafayette, Lake Charles, Baton Rouge, get ready for another deluge. Heavy downpours and thunderstorms are forecast for Sunday.
kadn.com
Richard Nelson becomes youngest candidate in Louisiana governor's race
LAFAYETTE, La. (AP/KADN) — State Rep. Richard Nelson launched his campaign for Louisiana governor this past week and visited Lafayette after making his announcement. He'sjoining a swelling list of prominent Republicans who are running to lead the state. Nelson, of Mandeville, joins Attorney General Jeff Landry, State Treasurer John...
New Best Stop location coming to Carencro
Residents of Carencro will have a new “Stop” for their Cajun specialties this summer.
travelawaits.com
This Louisiana Town Is Known For Its Wild And Historic Mardi Gras Festivities
When you think of Mardi Gras, what comes to mind? Beads, floats, music, and a bit of debauchery probably top your list. Early French settlers knew they had one last blow-out before the dreary Lenten season, and they made the most of it with over-the-top parties that are still celebrated in places like Mobile, Biloxi, St. Louis, and of course, New Orleans.
Missing Woman Last Seen in Lafayette, Louisiana Christmas Day is Being Sought
Lafayette Sheriff's officials are asking for the public's help in finding a woman last seen on Christmas Day in Lafayette.
Ribbon cutting at Lafayette's newest high school
The Lafayette Renaissance Charter High School hosted its ribbon cutting and dedication this morning. The $30 million dollar project was built a little over a decade after LRCA was built.
UPDATE: Four-day school week approved in Acadia Parish
UPDATE: 10 P.M.: A four-day work/school week was approved in Acadia Parish. The board voted for Mondays off, with no remediation day. Monday will be a non-instruction day. ACADIA PARISH, La (KLFY)– Since the proposal of a four-day work week, there has been mixed feedback throughout Acadia Parish. Back in October, we reported on the […]
Louisiana State Police to Conduct Impaired Driving Checkpoint in Iberia Parish
NEW IBERIA, La. (KPEL News) - In their efforts to make driving on the roadways as safe as possible, Louisiana State Police will be conducting an impaired driving checkpoint at an undisclosed location in Iberia Parish. "Our mission is to detect and arrest impaired drivers before they cause injury or...
Patrick ‘Pat’ Lewis announces candidacy for Louisiana House of Representatives
Lafayette City Council member Patrick Lewis has announced he is running for a seat in the state legislature.
Jennings, Louisiana Teens Admit They Made Threatening Calls
JENNINGS, La. (KPEL News) - Throughout Acadiana, multiple schools have been plagued with a variety of different calls or other forms of communication where someone has made threats against these schools. Each time threats are made, schools ended up going into lockdown mode while deputies search to make sure that...
cenlanow.com
Several squirrel monkeys stolen from Acadiana Zoo
BROUSSARD, La. (KLFY) – Broussard police responded to a burglary at Zoosiana Jan. 29. According to police, several squirrel monkeys were taken from their habitat around 10:30 a.m. on Jan. 29. All other Zoo animals have been accounted for and their is no concern for public safety at this...
Victim Injured in Home Break-in, Lafayette Parish Man Arrested
LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - A Lafayette Parish man is sitting in jail following a home invasion just after midnight early Friday. According to a press release from the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened in the 1200 block of Pitt Road, which is in Scott. That’s where...
Lafayette introduces new program to prevent juvenile crime
The Louisiana Office of Juvenile Justice is bringing in a new program with the mission to stop the growing problem on juvenile crime and violence.
