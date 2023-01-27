Read full article on original website
Superior-Effort Act Award
(Two Heroes to be honored)...The event will be hosted by the California Highway Patrol. On February 9th at 10:00 am, the CHP will be hosting a presentation of a Superior-Effort Act at the El Centro Area office.. Elizabeth Ramirez and Hector Raul Macedo, both Brawley residents, will be recognized for their heroic acts. On August 8, 2022 Kathryn Cynthis Dunn, a 58 year old Female Calipatria resident was involved in a major injury vehicle crash on Highway 111, north of Rutherford Road. The Calipatria woman's vehicle ultimately overturned and came to rest on its roof, partially submerged within the New River. The two Brawley residents witnessed the incident and acted without hesitation, rendering life saving aid to Ms. Dunn until emergency personnel arrived on scene.. CHP El Centro Captain Shipwash said it is important the heroic and courageous acts displayed that day do not go unnoticed. He said the amount of bravery it takes to put your own life at risk for the wellbeing of others is paramount.
County embarks on Point In Time homelessness survey
EL CENTRO — Community volunteers undertook a pre-dawn survey Friday, January 27 to measure the homeless population in Imperial County. Close to 100 volunteers, divided into 20 teams, traveled in automobiles to search known pocket areas where homeless individuals gathered for the night. “We try to contact them here...
Busy Beginning To The New Year
(CBP says there were nine seizures worth more than $9 million)....San Diego CBP Field Office was busy. The nine seizures were mostly in San Diego. But there were some in Imperial County. Customs and Border Protection seized 39 packages of blue fentanyl pills weighing 7.28 pounds at the Calexico West Port of Entry. 13 packages of blue fentanyl pills weighing 29.93 pounds and 11 packages of cocaine weighing 28.17 pounds were seized at the Andrade Port of Entry. 56 pounds of cocaine weighing 256 pounds were seized at the Tecate Port of Entry.. The other seizures were at the San Ysidro Port of Entry. In total the 9 seizures were valued at $9.1 million in narcotics.
Shots Reported Fired At Yuma School
(CBP Air Crew assist in suspects arrest)...The Customs and Border Protection Yuma Air Branch responded to the report Monday. There was a report of a possible shooting at Gila Ridge School. Two Border Patrol AS350 helicopters were sent to the scene. The crew of one of the helicopters spotted footprints in an open, undeveloped area south of the school. The crew called in law enforcement officers and a Border Patrol agent. The footprints were confirmed to be fresh and headed towards an industrial area. Law Enforcement followed the footprints and arrested the suspected shooter. No information has been released detailing the reported shooting.
West POE Lane Closures Announced
CALEXICO – Temporary vehicle inspection lane closures will be in effect at the Calexico West Land Port of Entry between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 30 to Thursday, Feb. 2. Northbound vehicle lanes 8 through 10 will be closed from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on...
Fatal Collision
A Somerton, Arizona woman was killed in a Monday morning accident. The accident was reported at about 7:15 a.m. Monday in the 12-700 block of Avenue G in Yuma. A Toyota Tacoma and a Nissan Altima collided head-on. The driver of the Altima, Yoselin Martinez, 31, of Somerton, Arizona, sustained fatal injuries and died at the scene. A child passenger in the Tacoma who was properly restrained received minor injuries, as did the driver of the pick-up truck. Both were taken to Yuma Regional Medical Center for treatment. The accident remains under investigation.
Man found with gunshot wounds in Calipatria
A man was shot around the area of East Avenue and Church Street in Calipatria and suffered from gunshot wounds. The post Man found with gunshot wounds in Calipatria appeared first on KYMA.
Calipatria Unified School District
(Calipat School District Receives a grant)....It was presented recently. The $30,781.76 check was presented on behalf of the BHE Foundation. The grant is to be used to enhance campus safety and support educational improvements at the High School. The check was presented by BHE Renewables Community Relations Manager Bari Bean who said that Cal Energy and BHE Renewables are both committed to expanding workforce development in the Imperial valley. Bean said the company has opportunities for engineers, chemists, plant operators, administrative positions and many other positions.
California Toxics: Out of state, out of mind | CalMatters Investigation
In September 2020, workers in Brawley near the Mexico border began loading dump trucks with soil from the site of an old pesticide company. As an excavator carefully placed the Imperial County waste into the vehicles, a worker sprayed the pile with a hose, state records show. Another was on hand to watch for any sign of dust. The trucks then drove through a wash station that showered dirt off the wheels and collected the runoff water.
Imperial County Crime Briefs: Jan. 18-24
IMPERIAL COUNTY– The following reports were collected from information shared by the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office, El Centro police and Calexico police and fire departments from Jan. 18 to 23. THURSDAY, Jan. 19. 11:59 p.m.: Areportedly stolen vehicle was abandoned after it crashed into a light pole near...
Tis The Season
(Entering the season of Fairs and Festivals).....They start in February and run through March. The season kicks off this weekend. It is the 80th Annual Sportsman and Tomato Festival. It will be held this Saturday and Sunday in Niland. The theme this year is Building Bridges to a Brighter Future. Organizers say the event will go on rain or shine at the Niland Chamber of Commerce on Highway 111. On Saturday the Festival will run from 11:00 am to midnight. On Sunday it will run from 11:00 am until 10:00 pm. Contact the Niland Chamber for all the information.
BREAKING NEWS: Gila Ridge High School on lockdown
The Yuma Police Department are responding to reports of shots fired in the parking lot of Gila Ridge High School. The post BREAKING NEWS: Gila Ridge High School on lockdown appeared first on KYMA.
Roundtable discusses future of Imperial Valley healthcare
Community leaders and healthcare professionals all throughout Imperial County met on Saturday to discuss the future of their changing healthcare district. The post Roundtable discusses future of Imperial Valley healthcare appeared first on KYMA.
House severely damaged by fire on Magnolia Ave
A house on Magnolia Avenue was on fire Friday morning causing severe damage to the home. The post House severely damaged by fire on Magnolia Ave appeared first on KYMA.
Imperial County Academic Decathlon
(Super Quiz Relay)....It is the 2022-2023 Imperial County Academic Decathlon. It is being held this Saturday. It begins at 9:00 am in the Administrative Conference Center in the Imperial County Office Of Education- Building E The awards ceremony will be held at 1:00 that afternoon. The event is sponsored by the ICOE and the California Academic Decathlon.
Man from Somerton dies in car crash, child taken to hospital
YUMA -- Just after 7 in the morning, a brown 2002 Toyota Tacoma and a silver 2013 Nissan Altima were both driving on Avenue G when they collided head-on. The Toyota Tacoma was traveling north when it crossed the center line and hit the Nissan Altima that was traveling south.
Double murder suspect turned himself in
On Monday night, just before 8:30 pm, 47-year-old Guadalupe Pelayo turned himself in to the Yuma Police Department in reference to a double homicide case. The post Double murder suspect turned himself in appeared first on KYMA.
Two people are in the hospital after failing 35 feet in a RZR
YUMA -- Two people in Yuma have been flown to a hospital from a 35 foot drop in a RZR. The incident happened around 5:00 pm in the Fortuna Wash area. Police say the RZR was going south in the wash, when the driver drove up an incline failing to see the trail came to an end. The driver was unable to come to a stop in time and drove off the cliff.
115th annual California Mid-Winter Fair tickets presale opens Feb. 6
IMPERIAL — Several large trucks loaded with carnival equipment have gathered in the south parking lot of the Imperial Valley Fairgrounds here as a visible sign that within a few weeks the 2023 California Midwinter Fair will be opening. The fair, with the theme of “Feel the Groove,” opens...
Rollover crash results in one death, YCSO responds
The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) responded to a fatal crash that occurred on Monday. The post Rollover crash results in one death, YCSO responds appeared first on KYMA.
