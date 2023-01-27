Read full article on original website
fox35orlando.com
3 dead in suspected murder-suicide inside Kissimmee mobile home community, sheriff says
KISSIMMEE, Fla. - The Osceola County Sheriff's Office is conducting an investigation into the deaths of three people at a residence inside a mobile community in Kissimmee which detectives are calling a murder-suicide. Deputies were called to a home on Troy Ct. in the Sandalwood Mobile Home Park just before...
fox35orlando.com
Competency hearing continues for man accused of murdering Daytona Beach couple during Bike Week
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - The competency hearing continues in Volusia County on Wednesday for the man accused of brutally killing a Daytona Beach couple during Bike Week last year. Jean Macean is accused of stabbing Brenda and Terry Aultman to death as they were riding their bikes home from the...
click orlando
2 teens accused of breaking into multiple vehicles at New Smyrna Beach hospital, police say
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. – Two teens were arrested after police said they broke into and stole items from multiple vehicles at a New Smyrna Beach hospital Monday morning. Officers said they responded to a report of a vehicle burglary around 5 a.m. at AdventHealth in New Smyrna Beach after hospital security had interfered and the boys fled on foot.
Deltona man accused of killing father, shooting at deputies to be in court Tuesday
A man accused of killing his father before getting into a shootout with law enforcement will be back inside a courtroom Tuesday.
click orlando
Man arrested in hit-and-run crash that left teen in coma, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was arrested in a hit-in-run crash in January 2022 that left a teen in a coma for nearly a month, according to the Orlando Police Department. Irving Delgado Alcantar, 20, was arrested Friday, police said. [TRENDING: Boy undergoes emergency 9-hour brain surgery during vacation...
positivelyosceola.com
Three dead in apparent murder-suicide in Kissimmee, “this is a horrific tragedy here today,” Osceola Sheriff says
Three people are dead from an apparent murder-suicide on Troy Court in the Sandalwood Mobile Home park on Boggy Creek Road in St. Cloud, west of Narcoossee Road, Osceola Sheriff Marcos Lopez said in a conference Tuesday evening. “This is a horrific tragedy here today, what we’ve discovered. It appears...
cw34.com
Dramatic Video: Hit-and-run driver, passengers found in woods after crashing into car
DELTONA, Fla. (CBS12) — With the help of a drone, deputies said they were able to apprehend three people that ran into the woods following a hit-and-run in Deltona. The Volusia County Sheriff's Office said on Sunday, Jan. 29, a woman was driving south down Catalina Boulevard when an oncoming car drifted across the yellow lines and collided with her vehicle. Luckily her and her child inside were unharmed, but the driver and two passengers fled the car and hid in the woods.
click orlando
‘Very real danger:’ 16-year-old clocked at 132 mph on I-4 in Orange County, deputies say
ORLANDO, Fla. – A speeding crackdown on Interstate 4 over the weekend included a citation for a teenager going 132 mph, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office tweeted Monday that more than 20 drivers were stopped for speeding on I-4 over a 2.5-hour period.
fox35orlando.com
'You can only run so far': Reward offered in arrest of suspect in Eustis homicide
EUSTIS, Fla. - Police detectives in Eustis, Florida are searching for a suspect in the homicide of a 39-year-old man. Officers were called to a residence on Palm Ave. just after 8 p.m. on Monday where they discovered Wseni Laguerre had been shot three times in the chest at close range, according to investigators. Laguerre was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and later died.
fox35orlando.com
FHP: Septic tank truck driver critical after crashing into Walmart truck on I-4 in Kissimmee
ORLANDO, Fla. - A septic tank truck driver is in critical condition after troopers said he crashed into a Walmart semi truck on I-4 in Osceola County near Disney World early Wednesday morning. The crash happened around 5:14 a.m. in the westbound lanes near World Drive in Kissimmee. All lanes...
Deputies identify man killed in overnight shooting near Apopka
Investigators have not said what led up to the shooting or released any suspect information.
1 person killed in Orange County shooting
The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left a young man dead Monday evening.
click orlando
3 face charges after breaking into Longwood auto auction, stealing cars, police say
LONGWOOD, Fla. – Two men and a woman face a number of charges after multiple vehicles were stolen from an auto auction business in Longwood, police said. Daniel Howard, Vorne Matthew and Alondra Nicole Rosado were arrested Saturday. According to investigators, two cars — a Chevrolet Corvette and a...
fox35orlando.com
Reward being offered after man shot, killed in Apopka
APOPKA, Fla. - Orange County deputies are investigating after a man was shot and killed in Apopka Monday night. Shortly, after 9:30 p.m., the Orange County Sheriff's Office said it responded to the intersection of 10th Street and Central Avenue for a shooting and found the victim, later identified as 36-year-old Travis Grubbs, who had been shot.
Janitor, 72, gets trapped in inmate holding cell without food for 3 days while cleaning courthouse
A janitor accidentally got locked inside an inmate holding cell for three days without food while cleaning at the Orange County Courthouse during her cleaning duties, according to the sheriff’s office.
police1.com
15-year-old girl accused of shooting at Fla. deputies sentenced to 20 years
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A 15-year-old involved in a shootout with Florida deputies in June 2021 accepted a plea deal last week, which stipulates she will face 20 years in prison followed by 40 years of probation. News 6 Orlando previously reported that Nicole Jackson, who was 14 at...
fox35orlando.com
Body found 30 years ago in Georgia ID'd as missing Florida mom
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - The remains of a woman who was found more than 30 years ago in Georgia have been identified as a Florida woman who had been missing since 1985. Using genealogy technology, the woman was identified as Mary Anga Cowan, of Seminole County, Florida, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said in a news release.
fox35orlando.com
Daytona Beach sees success in attracting more police officer recruits with higher pay
LAKE MARY, Fla. - The Daytona Beach Police Department (DBPD) has cut its officer openings from 41 to just 17. They even started four new officers this week. "We are not nearly having the problems that we had before attracting great candidates," said Mayor Derrick Henry. DBPD's strategy of enticing...
fox35orlando.com
Small aircraft crashes near Oak Hill flight park in Volusia County, deputies say
LAKE MARY, Fla. - A small aircraft has crashed in a rural part of Volusia County, authorities said. The Volusia County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to 1420 Maytown Rd. in Oak Hill following reports of an aircraft crash with injuries. The address is located across the street from the Blue Ridge Flight Park, though it was not immediately known if the aircraft was departing or arriving at the flight park or simply flying through the area.
fox35orlando.com
1 dead after 2 men found shot in Orange County, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - One man is dead after two men were found shot in Orange County, deputies said. This happened around 11 p.m. Monday night in the 300 block of Fairlane Ave. When deputies arrived, they found a man in his 30s who had been shot. He was taken...
