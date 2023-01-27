ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volusia County, FL

click orlando

2 teens accused of breaking into multiple vehicles at New Smyrna Beach hospital, police say

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. – Two teens were arrested after police said they broke into and stole items from multiple vehicles at a New Smyrna Beach hospital Monday morning. Officers said they responded to a report of a vehicle burglary around 5 a.m. at AdventHealth in New Smyrna Beach after hospital security had interfered and the boys fled on foot.
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL
click orlando

Man arrested in hit-and-run crash that left teen in coma, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was arrested in a hit-in-run crash in January 2022 that left a teen in a coma for nearly a month, according to the Orlando Police Department. Irving Delgado Alcantar, 20, was arrested Friday, police said. [TRENDING: Boy undergoes emergency 9-hour brain surgery during vacation...
ORLANDO, FL
cw34.com

Dramatic Video: Hit-and-run driver, passengers found in woods after crashing into car

DELTONA, Fla. (CBS12) — With the help of a drone, deputies said they were able to apprehend three people that ran into the woods following a hit-and-run in Deltona. The Volusia County Sheriff's Office said on Sunday, Jan. 29, a woman was driving south down Catalina Boulevard when an oncoming car drifted across the yellow lines and collided with her vehicle. Luckily her and her child inside were unharmed, but the driver and two passengers fled the car and hid in the woods.
DELTONA, FL
fox35orlando.com

'You can only run so far': Reward offered in arrest of suspect in Eustis homicide

EUSTIS, Fla. - Police detectives in Eustis, Florida are searching for a suspect in the homicide of a 39-year-old man. Officers were called to a residence on Palm Ave. just after 8 p.m. on Monday where they discovered Wseni Laguerre had been shot three times in the chest at close range, according to investigators. Laguerre was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and later died.
EUSTIS, FL
fox35orlando.com

Reward being offered after man shot, killed in Apopka

APOPKA, Fla. - Orange County deputies are investigating after a man was shot and killed in Apopka Monday night. Shortly, after 9:30 p.m., the Orange County Sheriff's Office said it responded to the intersection of 10th Street and Central Avenue for a shooting and found the victim, later identified as 36-year-old Travis Grubbs, who had been shot.
APOPKA, FL
fox35orlando.com

Body found 30 years ago in Georgia ID'd as missing Florida mom

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - The remains of a woman who was found more than 30 years ago in Georgia have been identified as a Florida woman who had been missing since 1985. Using genealogy technology, the woman was identified as Mary Anga Cowan, of Seminole County, Florida, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said in a news release.
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Small aircraft crashes near Oak Hill flight park in Volusia County, deputies say

LAKE MARY, Fla. - A small aircraft has crashed in a rural part of Volusia County, authorities said. The Volusia County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to 1420 Maytown Rd. in Oak Hill following reports of an aircraft crash with injuries. The address is located across the street from the Blue Ridge Flight Park, though it was not immediately known if the aircraft was departing or arriving at the flight park or simply flying through the area.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL

