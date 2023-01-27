Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Here's What Governor Abbott Said Supporting Anti-Abortionists This WeekendTom HandyTexas State
Austin's Moody Center is a Multi-functional Space for the ArtsCarol LennoxAustin, TX
7-Eleven in Austin plays highbrow opera music to drive homeless people awayBrenna TempleAustin, TX
Attention coffee lovers: Australian-based café selling award-winning coffee at $150 a cupAmarie M.Austin, TX
G.J. Kinne Won't Last Long As Texas State Football CoachFlurrySportsSan Marcos, TX
CBS Austin
Do512 shares a flurry of February family fun!
There are so many events to attend in Austin but if you are a family of three, four, or more, going out can get costly! Thankfully, Mandy Heintzelman, Editor for Do512 Family curated a list of February events that are fun and most importantly, budget-friendly or free!. Follow us on...
CBS Austin
The Filigree Theatre's upcoming Winter production: Fire in Dreamland by Rinne Groff
The Filigree Theatre is an independent theatre company that creates thoughtful, innovative work for the stage. The annual season is structured to connect the concept of past, present and future of theatre through a shared theme. Artistic Director, Elizabeth Newman is to share more about their latest show "Fire in Dreamland."
CBS Austin
Music Monday with Rochelle and the Sidewinders
Stepping into the Music Monday spotlight is Rochelle and the Sidewinders. This award-winning, high-energy blues rock band, based right here in Austin, Texas is a must-see live show. they will have you up and on your feet with their catchy and fun tunes. but you dont have to take my word for it, here's Rochelle and the Sidewinders with "Monkey See Monkey Do."
CBS Austin
Most H-E-B stores in Central Texas to close at 6pm due to winter weather
H-E-B says it's closing its Austin stores early due to severe winter weather. According to their website, the following Central Texas stores will close at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 31 and reopen at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 1. Austin (all stores) Bastrop Plus!. Buda. Burnet. Dripping Springs. Elgin.
CBS Austin
City of Austin activates cold weather shelters overnight Monday, Tuesday
The City of Austin has activated overnight cold weather shelters for Monday and Tuesday due to wintery weather. While Cold Weather Shelters are primarily accessed by people experiencing homelessness, they are available to anyone in need of a warm place to spend the night. Individuals can get information about access...
CBS Austin
LIST: Road closures in Central Texas
As winter weather continues in central Texas, local law enforcement agencies are blocking certain roadways to protect drivers. Southbound lane of Ronald Reagan Boulevard, from Ranch Road 2243 to Crystal Falls Parkway. 1900 block of Londonderry Drive. Low water crossing area on CR 177. ALSO | Destructive ice storm continues...
CBS Austin
Two people injured, dog dead after fire at NW Austin home
A fire in northwest Austin early Wednesday morning left two people injured and one dog dead. The Austin Fire Department said it happened around 12:38 a.m. at 3904 Hawkshead Drive. ALSO | Over 50,000 Austin Energy customers without power. The fire originated in the fireplace of the two-story home and...
CBS Austin
Flyovers at SH-45/IH-35 remain closed as Central Texas faces more icy conditions
ROUND ROCK, Texas — Round Rock city officials are preparing for the roads to get worse as cold temperatures continue into Tuesday night. SH-45 at IH-35 is one of the many places experiencing slippery spots on the roads and flyovers. All flyovers between I-35 and SH-45 are closed on...
CBS Austin
SH 130 at Patriot Way shut down following car crash in Georgetown
GEORGETOWN, Texas — The Georgetown Police Department has shut down a major roadway following a car crash Tuesday afternoon. The crash shut down the intersection at SH 130 southbound and Patriot Way. Police are asking drivers to seek an alternate route while they work to clear the scene. It's...
CBS Austin
4 people displaced, multiple chickens dead after fire in E Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — Two adults and two children were displaced after a fire in east Austin Tuesday morning. The Austin Fire Department responded to the scene at 7000 Carwill Drive just before 7 a.m. The fire originated in the shed attached to the back of the house and then spread to the attic.
CBS Austin
Wintry weather has arrived in Central Texas
Starting Sunday evening, temperatures are expected to fall behind a strong cold front that is sweeping across the region. Multiple rounds of precipitation is expected across the region Monday through Thursday morning. With cold air expected to be in place, some are expected to see freezing drizzle/rain that could lead to ice accumulations.
CBS Austin
High-impact ice storm underway in Central Texas
If you blinked, you would have missed the rapid updates we had to make to the forecast this weekend. As we warned you about LAST week, these shallow/dense cold fronts like the one that moved through yesterday almost always come in significantly colder than expected. That is once again true this morning as temperatures are falling below freezing for much of Central Texas, and as rain chances increase, that rain will turn to ice.
CBS Austin
Austin Energy calls winter storm an “all hands on deck” situation
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Energy is preparing for the worst with a winter storm warning in effect through Wednesday. “This is an all hands on deck situation,” said Matt Mitchell, spokesperson for Austin Energy. Austin Energy says the most difficult issue they’re facing over the next 48 hours...
CBS Austin
Significant winter storm continues for Central Texas
A wicked winter storm continues to cause major disruption across most of Texas, including us here in Central Texas. Light freezing rain/mist developed late Monday night and continued to coat elevated surfaces in a layer of ice. Unfortunately, this led to numerous accidents across the Austin Metro Tuesday morning. If...
CBS Austin
Crews respond to garage fire in E Austin
The Austin Fire Department responded to a fire at a house in east Austin early Tuesday morning. Just after 4 a.m., crews arrived at the scene in the 9800 block of Colfax Drive. A detached garage was fully involved. ALSO | Local and state officials urging drivers to stay off...
CBS Austin
Icy road conditions keeping first responders and tow truck companies busy
AUSTIN, Texas — The icy roads continue to keep first responders busy. Since the early morning hours on Tuesday, they’ve responded to dozens of weather-related crashes all over the area. Those calls are also keeping tow truck companies active. CBS Austin spoke with a local tow truck driver...
CBS Austin
SH 45 and SH 130 flyovers in Pflugerville reopen
PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — UPDATE:. All flyover ramps for SH 45 and SH 130 in Pflugerville have been treated, sanded and reopened, according to the police department. The update came at 10:47 p.m. Monday. ORIGINAL STORY:. Two flyovers are shut down in Pflugerville due to ice on the road on...
CBS Austin
I-35 NB & SB closed at Grand Avenue Parkway in North Austin due to downed power lines
AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation says all northbound and southbound lanes of Interstate 35 are shut down in North Austin due to downed power lines on Wednesday. Officials say this is the stretch from Wells Branch to Grand Avenue Parkway. Travis County Sheriff's Office said the...
CBS Austin
TxDOT treats roads, encourages drivers to stay home
AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation's Austin Division is encouraging drivers to stay home, if possible, over the next few days as a severe winter weather storm hits Central Texas. "Someone earlier said ‘people might be out and about,’" spokesperson Brad Wheelis told CBS Austin. "I do...
CBS Austin
1 dead, 1 injured in shooting in Hutto neighborhood
HUTTO, Texas — One person died and another is hospitalized with serious injuries following a shooting in a Hutto neighborhood Tuesday afternoon. The Hutto Police Department said officers responded just before 3 p.m. to a report of shots being fired off Cassandra Drive in the Lakeside Estates neighborhood. Investigators found two victims with gunshot wounds.
