ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAVY News 10

Remembering Charles Kirtland, pillar of LGBT community in Hampton Roads

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A beloved pillar of the Hampton Roads LGBTQ community is being remembered for his kindness, empathy and passion for the people and causes he championed. Charles Kirtland, the owner of Gershwin’s in downtown Norfolk and the chair of the LGBT Life Center‘s board of directors,...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Chesapeake triplets enlist in Navy

Chesapeake triplets are following in their parents' footsteps and have enlisted in the Navy. Chesapeake triplets are following in their parents' footsteps and have enlisted in the Navy. Newport News Police Chief highlights police presence …. Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew was at Richneck Elementary on the first day...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WAVY News 10

Community to hold vigil for Codi Bigsby

Chesapeake triplets are following in their parents' footsteps and have enlisted in the Navy. Wife alleges guards at Chesapeake prison attacked …. The wife of a man incarcerated at the St. Brides Correctional Center in Chesapeake has alleged that guards at the facility attacked her husband while he was asleep about two weeks ago.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WAVY News 10

Wrongful death lawsuit filed against Walmart, estate of Chesapeake mass shooter

Wrongful death lawsuit filed against Walmart, estate …. WAVY's Andy Fox reports live on Jan. 31, 2023 Read more: https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/virginia-beach/vbpd-suspect-dead-after-barricade-shootout-with-police/. Multiple Triad stores fined for overcharging, NC …. Several stores across the Piedmont Triad have received fines for price scanning errors, according to the NC Department of Agriculture and Consumer...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WAVY News 10

Police investigate triple shooting in Newport News

Police are investigating a triple shooting Sunday night in Newport News. According to police, officers were called around 8:25 p.m. to the 3000 block of Roanoke Ave in reference to shots fired. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/newport-news/gunshot-victim-walks-into-newport-news-hospital/. Police investigate triple shooting in Newport News. Police are investigating a triple shooting Sunday night in Newport...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

Portsmouth casino workers invited to join group fighting indoor smoking

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A group fighting indoor smoking at casinos nationwide is inviting Portsmouth’s casino workers to join its ranks. Casino Employees Against Smoking Effects (CEASE) says its leaders reached out to employees at Rivers Casino Portsmouth in an open letter addressed Tuesday. “We want to help...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

Woman arrested following domestic-related shooting in Virginia Beach

A woman has been taken into custody in Virginia Beach following a shooting that injured another person over the weekend. Woman arrested following domestic-related shooting …. A woman has been taken into custody in Virginia Beach following a shooting that injured another person over the weekend. Police: 1 dead, 1...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Man seriously injured following 9th St. shooting in Newport News

A man was seriously injured following a shooting on 9th Street at Ivy Avenue Sunday night, police said. Man seriously injured following 9th St. shooting …. A man was seriously injured following a shooting on 9th Street at Ivy Avenue Sunday night, police said. Where is Codi? One year anniversary...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

Woman says guards at Chesapeake correctional facility attacked husband

A Hanover woman says guards at the St. Brides Correctional Center in Chesapeake attacked her husband, who is incarcerated there. Woman says guards at Chesapeake correctional facility …. A Hanover woman says guards at the St. Brides Correctional Center in Chesapeake attacked her husband, who is incarcerated there. Where is...
CHESAPEAKE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy