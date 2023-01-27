Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Basketball Coach Fired For Ridiculous DecisionOnlyHomersPortsmouth, VA
Iconic 55-Year-Old U.S. Shopping Mall Closes; Proposed Plans For Re-Development Made PublicJoel EisenbergNorfolk, VA
4 Amazing Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
24-Year-Old U.S. Shopping Mall For Sale; Status of Tenant Stores Including Dillard’s and Verizon to be DeterminedJoel EisenbergNorfolk, VA
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in ChesapeakeTed RiversChesapeake, VA
Related
WAVY News 10
Remembering Charles Kirtland, pillar of LGBT community in Hampton Roads
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A beloved pillar of the Hampton Roads LGBTQ community is being remembered for his kindness, empathy and passion for the people and causes he championed. Charles Kirtland, the owner of Gershwin’s in downtown Norfolk and the chair of the LGBT Life Center‘s board of directors,...
Naval Station Norfolk to welcome first Black female commanding officer
The world's largest naval base will soon have its first Black female commanding officer.
Retrial in case of man charged in ODU student Chris Cummings’ murder
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A murder retrial is underway in Norfolk. In August, a judge declared a mistrial in the case against Javon Doyle after the jury could not come to a unanimous decision. Doyle faces 13 charges in the killing of Old Dominion University student Christopher Cummings – the nephew of the late Congressman […]
USS George Washington sailor dies by suicide
A sailor assigned to the USS George Washington has died, a naval official has confirmed.
WAVY News 10
Chesapeake triplets enlist in Navy
Chesapeake triplets are following in their parents' footsteps and have enlisted in the Navy. Chesapeake triplets are following in their parents' footsteps and have enlisted in the Navy. Newport News Police Chief highlights police presence …. Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew was at Richneck Elementary on the first day...
WAVY News 10
Community to hold vigil for Codi Bigsby
Chesapeake triplets are following in their parents' footsteps and have enlisted in the Navy. Wife alleges guards at Chesapeake prison attacked …. The wife of a man incarcerated at the St. Brides Correctional Center in Chesapeake has alleged that guards at the facility attacked her husband while he was asleep about two weeks ago.
Bed Bath & Beyond locations in Chesapeake, Williamsburg to close
According to Business Insider, the retailer added another 141 stores to its closure list Monday, making the total number of stores closing to 300.
Police: 3 dead in shooting on Salisbury Way in Hampton
Three people were killed, including a pregnant woman and her unborn child, in a shooting on Salisbury Way in Hampton Monday evening, Police Chief Mark Talbot said.
WAVY News 10
Wrongful death lawsuit filed against Walmart, estate of Chesapeake mass shooter
Wrongful death lawsuit filed against Walmart, estate …. WAVY's Andy Fox reports live on Jan. 31, 2023 Read more: https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/virginia-beach/vbpd-suspect-dead-after-barricade-shootout-with-police/. Multiple Triad stores fined for overcharging, NC …. Several stores across the Piedmont Triad have received fines for price scanning errors, according to the NC Department of Agriculture and Consumer...
WAVY News 10
Police investigate triple shooting in Newport News
Police are investigating a triple shooting Sunday night in Newport News. According to police, officers were called around 8:25 p.m. to the 3000 block of Roanoke Ave in reference to shots fired. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/newport-news/gunshot-victim-walks-into-newport-news-hospital/. Police investigate triple shooting in Newport News. Police are investigating a triple shooting Sunday night in Newport...
WAVY News 10
Portsmouth casino workers invited to join group fighting indoor smoking
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A group fighting indoor smoking at casinos nationwide is inviting Portsmouth’s casino workers to join its ranks. Casino Employees Against Smoking Effects (CEASE) says its leaders reached out to employees at Rivers Casino Portsmouth in an open letter addressed Tuesday. “We want to help...
Neighbors react to VB barricade situation that led to suspect’s death
In the aftermath of a man who died after a shootout with police during a barricade situation in the 1900 block of Decathlon Drive near Killey Street in the Lake Placid neighborhood of Virginia Beach, neighbors shared what they knew about the man and the situation.
WAVY News 10
Virginia Beach Police arrest 2 people in connection to homicide investigation
Virginia Beach Police have arrested two people, including a juvenile, in connection to a homicide investigation that started as a car crash that took place earlier this month in the Witchduck area. Virginia Beach Police arrest 2 people in connection …. Virginia Beach Police have arrested two people, including a...
WAVY News 10
Woman arrested following domestic-related shooting in Virginia Beach
A woman has been taken into custody in Virginia Beach following a shooting that injured another person over the weekend. Woman arrested following domestic-related shooting …. A woman has been taken into custody in Virginia Beach following a shooting that injured another person over the weekend. Police: 1 dead, 1...
WAVY News 10
Tow truck driver dies after crashing into traffic signal pole in Gloucester
Tow truck driver dies after crashing into traffic …. 1 year anniversary since Codi Bigsby reported missing. Tuesday marked the one year anniversary since Codi Bigsby was reported missing. Nansemond River coach Ed Young gets 500th win. Nansemond River boys basketball coach Ed Young picked up his 500th career win...
WAVY News 10
Driver dies after vehicle strikes guardrail on I-264 in Norfolk during overnight crash
Driver dies after vehicle strikes guardrail on I-264 …. Chesapeake siblings believed to be first Black triplets …. Chesapeake triplets are following in their parents' footsteps and have enlisted in the Navy. Chesapeake triplets enlist in Navy. Chesapeake triplets are following in their parents' footsteps and have enlisted in the...
WAVY News 10
New medical marijuana facility opens in Hampton; lawmakers weighing Va. retail sales
HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton Roads’ fourth medical marijuana dispensary is now open in Hampton. The new Cannabist location from Columbia Care Inc. is at 2400 Cunningham Drive, Suite 600, near the Peninsula Town Center. The dispensary officially opened Monday, but will host a grand opening on Thursday, February 16.
WAVY News 10
Man seriously injured following 9th St. shooting in Newport News
A man was seriously injured following a shooting on 9th Street at Ivy Avenue Sunday night, police said. Man seriously injured following 9th St. shooting …. A man was seriously injured following a shooting on 9th Street at Ivy Avenue Sunday night, police said. Where is Codi? One year anniversary...
Where is Codi? One year anniversary of missing Hampton toddler
Nearly 365 days ago, on January 31st, Codi was reported missing from his Hampton home in the Buckroe Pointe Apartments by his father, Cory Bigsby. It wasn't long before investigators said Cory's story wasn't adding up.
WAVY News 10
Woman says guards at Chesapeake correctional facility attacked husband
A Hanover woman says guards at the St. Brides Correctional Center in Chesapeake attacked her husband, who is incarcerated there. Woman says guards at Chesapeake correctional facility …. A Hanover woman says guards at the St. Brides Correctional Center in Chesapeake attacked her husband, who is incarcerated there. Where is...
Comments / 0