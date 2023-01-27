Read full article on original website
Jorge Garcia swooped in for work on ‘Condor’s Nest’
Jorge Garcia has been in the cast for projects that were thick with complicated mythology and took large chunks of his life to produce. The mind-bending television series “Lost” and the short-lived “Alcatraz” are good examples. Then, there are projects that are completed so quickly that...
Mariel Molino enjoys being in ‘The Watchful Eye’
One way the new Freeform series “The Watchful Eye” is being described is that it is very “Hitchcockian” in nature. It has earned that tag because it is a mysterious tale of a young woman – full of secrets – who moves into a creepy New York building to be the nanny for a very strange family. It has all the elements that Alfred Hitchcock would use in his movies.
Guitarist Tom Verlaine, co-founder of Television, dies at 73
NEW YORK (AP) — Tom Verlaine, guitarist and co-founder of the seminal proto-punk band Television who influenced many bands while playing at ultra-cool downtown New York music venue CBGB alongside the Ramones, Patti Smith and Talking Heads, has died. He was 73. He died Saturday in New York City,...
