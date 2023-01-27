ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

WAFB.com

Car riddled with bullets at Siegen Ln. Waffle House, 2 killed identified

Former Denham Springs police officer pleads guilty to carnal knowledge of a juvenile, officials say. Perrilloux said the charges for former officer Joseph “Reid” Copeland, 30, were carnal knowledge of a juvenile and malfeasance in office. Updated: 30 minutes ago. A person was killed in a single-vehicle crash...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Woman arrested for attempted murder after fight at 'friendly gathering' ended in gunfire

BATON ROUGE - A woman was arrested for attempted murder after she allegedly shot at someone while at a 'friendly gathering." According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, officers talked to a victim with a gunshot wound at the hospital who told them she was at a gathering on Geronimo Street Jan. 21. She reportedly got into an argument with Alisha Jones, 38, who followed the woman to her car and shot through her driver's side window.
BATON ROUGE, LA
CBS 42

Video released of Louisiana woman shot by police during traffic stop

Warning: The video may be upsetting for some viewers. BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – BRPROUD has obtained video of a weekend encounter with East Feliciana Parish Sheriff deputies that ended with a woman shot and a deputy injured. According to Louisiana State Police, the incident happened Saturday night on Payne Road in Ethel following a traffic […]
ETHEL, LA
iheart.com

Suspect In Madison Brooks Case Arrested For 2020 Rape

One of the suspects in the rape case of LSU student Madison Brooks is now under arrest for a rape reported in Livingston Parish in 2020. The Walker Police issued an arrest warrant for Kaivon Washington on Friday, after a witness reportedly corroborated details about the earlier assault. Washington turned...
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
kadn.com

Lafayette mom, boyfriend arrested for allegedly burning, abusing 2-year-old girl

News release from Lafayette Police Dept.... Lafayette, LA – At around 6:00 pm on January 26, 2023 Detectives with the Lafayette Police Department’s Youth Services Section received a call from a local hospital in reference to a two year old female brought in with extensive burns to a large part of her body. Through further investigation detectives learned that the victim had second degree burns to approximately 60% of her body, and drug ingestion (marijuana and fentanyl).
LAFAYETTE, LA
KLFY.com

CASE CLOSED: Suspect in 40-year-old murder cold case, sentenced

HAMMOND, La. (WGNO) — A 40-year-old case is officially closed after a life sentence was handed down to the person a Tangipahoa Parish court determined to be responsible. On Monday (Jan. 30), Reginald L. Reed was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of Selonia S. Reed in 1987. The case began after Reginald’s arrest in June 2019.
HAMMOND, LA
wbrz.com

Coroner: 13-year-old dies in hospital days after shooting near Hooper Road

BATON ROUGE - A 13-year-old who was shot in a neighborhood off Hooper Road last week has died in the hospital days later, officials said Tuesday. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened around 4:50 p.m. on Sharon Hills Boulevard on Jan. 26. Authorities reported they found the teenager, later identified as 13-year-old Keddrick Turner, less than half a mile away at a gas station near Mickens Road.
BATON ROUGE, LA
ktalnews.com

Southern University student from New Orleans dies in crash on interstate

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Southern University student was killed in a crash on Monday evening. Reginald Elloie, 23, died in a crash on I-110 near Scenic Highway, according to the East Baton Rouge Coroner’s Office. EMS confirms the crash took place around 5:30 p.m. and Elloie was pronounced dead at the scene.
BATON ROUGE, LA
fox5ny.com

LSU student Madison Brooks investigation: Cause of death revealed

The Louisiana State University student who died after being raped in the back of car died of "multiple traumatic injuries" after being hit by a car. Four people were arrested in connection with the rape of Madison Brooks but three of them have reportedly bonded out of jail. Kaivon Deondre...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

BRPD: SU student killed in crash on interstate

Southern University extends condolences to the family, classmates, and friends of student Reginald Elloie, a senior from New Orleans who was majoring in business. Elloie was tragically killed in a vehicular accident Monday evening. Southern University students who are affected by this tragedy are encouraged to reach out to the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

LPSO deputies searching for missing teen

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Deputies with the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing teen. According to LPSO, Kayden Tanksley, 16, hasn’t been seen since around 3 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 29. Deputies said he was seen on Ben Fuglar Road in Denham Springs.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA

