dailybadgerbulletin.com
Madison Brooks latest news: LSU student’s family slams ‘shameful smear campaign’ by suspects’ attorneys
New surveillance footage shows Madison Brooks leaving bar before her death. Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning. Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin. The grieving family of Madison Brooks has slammed her accused attackers for launching...
LSU Reveille
Report: Defense lawyers for men charged with raping LSU student said acts were consensual
Defense lawyers for the men charged with raping LSU student Madison Brooks, who was hit by a vehicle and died in the hospital shortly after the alleged rapes, say acts were consensual, according to coverage of their Friday press conference by The Advocate. Kaivon Washington, 18, and a 17-year-old were...
WAFB.com
Car riddled with bullets at Siegen Ln. Waffle House, 2 killed identified
Former Denham Springs police officer pleads guilty to carnal knowledge of a juvenile, officials say. Perrilloux said the charges for former officer Joseph “Reid” Copeland, 30, were carnal knowledge of a juvenile and malfeasance in office. Updated: 30 minutes ago. A person was killed in a single-vehicle crash...
wbrz.com
Woman arrested for attempted murder after fight at 'friendly gathering' ended in gunfire
BATON ROUGE - A woman was arrested for attempted murder after she allegedly shot at someone while at a 'friendly gathering." According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, officers talked to a victim with a gunshot wound at the hospital who told them she was at a gathering on Geronimo Street Jan. 21. She reportedly got into an argument with Alisha Jones, 38, who followed the woman to her car and shot through her driver's side window.
Video released of Louisiana woman shot by police during traffic stop
Warning: The video may be upsetting for some viewers. BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – BRPROUD has obtained video of a weekend encounter with East Feliciana Parish Sheriff deputies that ended with a woman shot and a deputy injured. According to Louisiana State Police, the incident happened Saturday night on Payne Road in Ethel following a traffic […]
iheart.com
Suspect In Madison Brooks Case Arrested For 2020 Rape
One of the suspects in the rape case of LSU student Madison Brooks is now under arrest for a rape reported in Livingston Parish in 2020. The Walker Police issued an arrest warrant for Kaivon Washington on Friday, after a witness reportedly corroborated details about the earlier assault. Washington turned...
WDSU
LSU student who was hit by a car and killed will be laid to rest on Feb. 3
COVINGTON, La. — The funeral arrangments for the Louisiana State University student who was allegedly raped and then hit and killed by a car will be laid to rest on Feb. 3. Madison Brooks, 19, will be laid to rest in Covington at St. Peter Catholic Church at 1 p.m. Her visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Former Denham Springs officer pleads guilty after inappropriate relationship with minor, officials say
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - A former officer with the Denham Springs Police Department pleaded guilty after being accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a minor, according to 21st Judicial District Attorney Scott Perrilloux. Perrilloux said Joseph “Reid” Copeland, 30, pleaded guilty on Monday, Jan. 30, to charges of...
kadn.com
Lafayette mom, boyfriend arrested for allegedly burning, abusing 2-year-old girl
News release from Lafayette Police Dept.... Lafayette, LA – At around 6:00 pm on January 26, 2023 Detectives with the Lafayette Police Department’s Youth Services Section received a call from a local hospital in reference to a two year old female brought in with extensive burns to a large part of her body. Through further investigation detectives learned that the victim had second degree burns to approximately 60% of her body, and drug ingestion (marijuana and fentanyl).
KLFY.com
CASE CLOSED: Suspect in 40-year-old murder cold case, sentenced
HAMMOND, La. (WGNO) — A 40-year-old case is officially closed after a life sentence was handed down to the person a Tangipahoa Parish court determined to be responsible. On Monday (Jan. 30), Reginald L. Reed was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of Selonia S. Reed in 1987. The case began after Reginald’s arrest in June 2019.
brproud.com
Coroner identifies 13-year-old found shot inside vehicle in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Coroner’s Office identified the teenager who was shot on Thursday, Jan. 26. Officials said Keddrick Turner, 13, died on Monday, Jan. 30 from injuries in a shooting that took place around 4:40 p.m. Thursday on Sharon Hills Boulevard. Deputies...
wbrz.com
Coroner: 13-year-old dies in hospital days after shooting near Hooper Road
BATON ROUGE - A 13-year-old who was shot in a neighborhood off Hooper Road last week has died in the hospital days later, officials said Tuesday. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened around 4:50 p.m. on Sharon Hills Boulevard on Jan. 26. Authorities reported they found the teenager, later identified as 13-year-old Keddrick Turner, less than half a mile away at a gas station near Mickens Road.
ktalnews.com
Southern University student from New Orleans dies in crash on interstate
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Southern University student was killed in a crash on Monday evening. Reginald Elloie, 23, died in a crash on I-110 near Scenic Highway, according to the East Baton Rouge Coroner’s Office. EMS confirms the crash took place around 5:30 p.m. and Elloie was pronounced dead at the scene.
SLPSO: Opelousas man charged with attempted 2nd degree murder after shooting man in leg
According to Sheriff Bobby Guidroz, St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting complaint on Jan. 28 where one victim was shot.
fox5ny.com
LSU student Madison Brooks investigation: Cause of death revealed
The Louisiana State University student who died after being raped in the back of car died of "multiple traumatic injuries" after being hit by a car. Four people were arrested in connection with the rape of Madison Brooks but three of them have reportedly bonded out of jail. Kaivon Deondre...
brproud.com
EBRSO: 2 killed in shooting in Waffle House parking lot
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is investigating a reported shooting that left two men dead on Monday, Jan. 30. Two bodies were found a little before 3 a.m. in a vehicle outside the Waffle House located at 10439 Reiger Road, according to EMS.
Teen arrested, accused of fatally shooting woman inside car at Tangipahoa Parish gas station
A Hammond teen faces a murder charge after detectives say he shot a woman while inside her parked car at a Tangipahoa Parish gas station on Sunday.
WAFB.com
Clinton police release name of suspect wanted in connection with shooting
Two men were found dead inside a car off of Siegen Lane following a shooting overnight, according to a spokeswoman with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office. Woman dies after being hit by 2 vehicles on highway in Port Allen, officials say. Updated: 5 hours ago. The West...
BRPD: SU student killed in crash on interstate
Southern University extends condolences to the family, classmates, and friends of student Reginald Elloie, a senior from New Orleans who was majoring in business. Elloie was tragically killed in a vehicular accident Monday evening. Southern University students who are affected by this tragedy are encouraged to reach out to the...
LPSO deputies searching for missing teen
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Deputies with the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing teen. According to LPSO, Kayden Tanksley, 16, hasn’t been seen since around 3 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 29. Deputies said he was seen on Ben Fuglar Road in Denham Springs.
