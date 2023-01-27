Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Here's What Governor Abbott Said Supporting Anti-Abortionists This WeekendTom HandyTexas State
Austin's Moody Center is a Multi-functional Space for the ArtsCarol LennoxAustin, TX
7-Eleven in Austin plays highbrow opera music to drive homeless people awayBrenna TempleAustin, TX
Attention coffee lovers: Australian-based café selling award-winning coffee at $150 a cupAmarie M.Austin, TX
G.J. Kinne Won't Last Long As Texas State Football CoachFlurrySportsSan Marcos, TX
Related
CBS Austin
Do512 shares a flurry of February family fun!
There are so many events to attend in Austin but if you are a family of three, four, or more, going out can get costly! Thankfully, Mandy Heintzelman, Editor for Do512 Family curated a list of February events that are fun and most importantly, budget-friendly or free!. Follow us on...
CBS Austin
Most H-E-B stores in Central Texas to close at 6pm due to winter weather
H-E-B says it's closing its Austin stores early due to severe winter weather. According to their website, the following Central Texas stores will close at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 31 and reopen at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 1. Austin (all stores) Bastrop Plus!. Buda. Burnet. Dripping Springs. Elgin.
CBS Austin
LIST: Road closures in Central Texas
As winter weather continues in central Texas, local law enforcement agencies are blocking certain roadways to protect drivers. Southbound lane of Ronald Reagan Boulevard, from Ranch Road 2243 to Crystal Falls Parkway. 1900 block of Londonderry Drive. Low water crossing area on CR 177. ALSO | Destructive ice storm continues...
CBS Austin
Two people injured, dog dead after fire at NW Austin home
A fire in northwest Austin early Wednesday morning left two people injured and one dog dead. The Austin Fire Department said it happened around 12:38 a.m. at 3904 Hawkshead Drive. ALSO | Over 50,000 Austin Energy customers without power. The fire originated in the fireplace of the two-story home and...
CBS Austin
SH 130 at Patriot Way shut down following car crash in Georgetown
GEORGETOWN, Texas — The Georgetown Police Department has shut down a major roadway following a car crash Tuesday afternoon. The crash shut down the intersection at SH 130 southbound and Patriot Way. Police are asking drivers to seek an alternate route while they work to clear the scene. It's...
CBS Austin
High-impact ice storm underway in Central Texas
If you blinked, you would have missed the rapid updates we had to make to the forecast this weekend. As we warned you about LAST week, these shallow/dense cold fronts like the one that moved through yesterday almost always come in significantly colder than expected. That is once again true this morning as temperatures are falling below freezing for much of Central Texas, and as rain chances increase, that rain will turn to ice.
CBS Austin
Austin Energy calls winter storm an “all hands on deck” situation
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Energy is preparing for the worst with a winter storm warning in effect through Wednesday. “This is an all hands on deck situation,” said Matt Mitchell, spokesperson for Austin Energy. Austin Energy says the most difficult issue they’re facing over the next 48 hours...
CBS Austin
4 people displaced, multiple chickens dead after fire in E Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — Two adults and two children were displaced after a fire in east Austin Tuesday morning. The Austin Fire Department responded to the scene at 7000 Carwill Drive just before 7 a.m. The fire originated in the shed attached to the back of the house and then spread to the attic.
CBS Austin
Flyovers at SH-45/IH-35 remain closed as Central Texas faces more icy conditions
ROUND ROCK, Texas — Round Rock city officials are preparing for the roads to get worse as cold temperatures continue into Tuesday night. SH-45 at IH-35 is one of the many places experiencing slippery spots on the roads and flyovers. All flyovers between I-35 and SH-45 are closed on...
CBS Austin
Significant winter storm continues for Central Texas
A wicked winter storm continues to cause major disruption across most of Texas, including us here in Central Texas. Light freezing rain/mist developed late Monday night and continued to coat elevated surfaces in a layer of ice. Unfortunately, this led to numerous accidents across the Austin Metro Tuesday morning. If...
CBS Austin
Police identify 17-year-old killed in NW Austin hookah lounge shooting
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department has identified the teenager who was killed in a shooting at a northwest Austin hookah lounge over the weekend. Police say Brayden Bolyard, 17, was shot and killed on Saturday at around 10:17 p.m. at the Moon Palace Hookah Lounge at 12636 Research Boulevard. He died at the scene despite lifesaving efforts. Four other victims were taken to several hospitals with gunshot wounds.
CBS Austin
SH 45 and SH 130 flyovers in Pflugerville reopen
PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — UPDATE:. All flyover ramps for SH 45 and SH 130 in Pflugerville have been treated, sanded and reopened, according to the police department. The update came at 10:47 p.m. Monday. ORIGINAL STORY:. Two flyovers are shut down in Pflugerville due to ice on the road on...
CBS Austin
One dead in South Austin crash involving at least 10 cars
One person is dead after a crash involving 10 vehicles in south Austin early Tuesday morning. Austin-Travis County EMS and the Austin Fire Department responded to the scene on West Ben White Boulevard near the intersection of South Congress Avenue just after 6 a.m. ATCEMS said no one else was...
CBS Austin
1 dead, 1 injured in shooting in Hutto neighborhood
HUTTO, Texas — One person died and another is hospitalized with serious injuries following a shooting in a Hutto neighborhood Tuesday afternoon. The Hutto Police Department said officers responded just before 3 p.m. to a report of shots being fired off Cassandra Drive in the Lakeside Estates neighborhood. Investigators found two victims with gunshot wounds.
CBS Austin
I-35 NB & SB closed at Grand Avenue Parkway in North Austin due to downed power lines
AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation says all northbound and southbound lanes of Interstate 35 are shut down in North Austin due to downed power lines on Wednesday. Officials say this is the stretch from Wells Branch to Grand Avenue Parkway. Travis County Sheriff's Office said the...
CBS Austin
Police searching for two men from 'violent' North Austin carjacking
Police are asking for the public's help in identifying two men they say were involved in a violent carjacking earlier this month in North Austin. It happened at around 2:15 a.m. in the 300 block of Ferguson Drive, near the North Lamar and Braker Lane intersection. The Austin Police Department...
CBS Austin
TxDOT treats roads, encourages drivers to stay home
AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation's Austin Division is encouraging drivers to stay home, if possible, over the next few days as a severe winter weather storm hits Central Texas. "Someone earlier said ‘people might be out and about,’" spokesperson Brad Wheelis told CBS Austin. "I do...
CBS Austin
Over 140,000 Austin Energy customers without power
AUSTIN, Texas — Over 140,000 Austin Energy customers were left without power Wednesday morning as the winter weather continued across the state. At 9:39 a.m., the outage map showed that 140,356 people were affected by outages. Austin Energy said it may take 12 to 24 hours to restore power in some places.
CBS Austin
Icy road conditions keeping first responders and tow truck companies busy
AUSTIN, Texas — The icy roads continue to keep first responders busy. Since the early morning hours on Tuesday, they’ve responded to dozens of weather-related crashes all over the area. Those calls are also keeping tow truck companies active. CBS Austin spoke with a local tow truck driver...
CBS Austin
Crews respond to downed power lines on Loop 360, all lanes closed
AUSTIN, Texas — Emergency crews responded to an incident on Loop 360 involving a rollover collision and downed power lines. Austin-Travis County EMS said it happened around 11:34 a.m. near the intersection of Westlake Drive. The Austin Fire Department, Austin Police Department and Westlake Fire Department also responded to the scene.
Comments / 0