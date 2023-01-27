Read full article on original website
Related
Who Are Bachelor Zach Shallcross’ Top 3 Women? Season 27 Fantasy Suite Date Spoilers
The final three! Zach Shallcross didn’t find love with pilot Rachel Recchia during season 19 of The Bachelorette, but he dates some incredible contestants during his own time as the Bachelor. Keep reading to see season 27 spoilers about which ladies make it to Zach’s overnight dates. Who Are Bachelor Zach’s Final 3? While...
Does Zach give his final rose to this Columbus native? Read spoilers about her time on ‘The Bachelor’
Zach’s season of The Bachelor premieres tonight on ABC. But if you’re hungry for some spoilers, we’ve got the dish. Here’s more about Charity, the Columbus High and Auburn grad competing for a rose.
‘The Bachelor’: Christina Mandrell Is the ‘Ring Leader’ Who Causes Brianna Thorbourne to Quit
'The Bachelor' cast member Christina Mandrell is the 'ring leader' in the situation regarding Brianna Thorbourne being bullied during filming.
GMA’s Michael Strahan returns to show after taking a break amid backlash for his explosive Prince Harry interview
GOOD Morning America host Michael Strahan has returned to the morning after taking a day off. He was out on Tuesday after he received backlash from his interview with Prince Harry, 38. Michael, 51, doesn’t typically host GMA on Mondays, due to hosting Sunday Night Football the night before.
’GMA’s Michael Strahan Snaps Rare Pic With Girlfriend at Special Event in His Honor
Michael Strahan and his longtime girlfriend, Kayla Quick, made a rare public appearance together during Strahan’s Hollywood Walk of Fame honoring. The couple has been linked for over seven years. But despite the former GMA host’s celebrity status, they’ve managed to stay out of the public eye. However, Quick decided to make an exception when her beau earned a star on the LA landmark.
Christina Hall’s Husband Reveals He ‘Medically Retired’ From Being a Police Officer, Calls It a ‘Thankless Job’
Christina Hall's husband, Josh, got candid about his former work in the police force, and said "all officers are not saints."
Channing Tatum shares thoughts on marriage with girlfriend Zoë Kravitz
Channing Tatum is sharing his thoughts on marriage, following his complicated divorce from Jenna Dewan. The 42-year-old actor is currently dating 34-year-old Zoë Kravitz, and he is detailing his perspective on serious relationships and his plans for the future. The Hollywood star talked to Vanity Fair about his...
Gisele Bündchen Makes Sexy Return to Set in Plunging Look as She Focuses on Career Post-Tom Brady Divorce
Bündchen has made a return to modeling after finalizing her divorce from Brady, having also kicked off 2023 with a new campaign for Louis Vuitton Gisele Bündchen is getting back to work and showing off her supermodel posing skills in the process. The fashion industry star and entrepreneur, 42, was spotted near Miami doing a photo shoot wearing a plunging, metallic purple Versace one-piece with a hood. In several shots, Bündchen can be seen posing in a sexy stance while looking up and over at the camera and...
‘Married At First Sight’: Only 1 Couple Reportedly Remain Married From Nashville’s Season 16
Season 16 of 'Married at First Sight' is currently airing on Lifetime. The experts matched 10 eager singles from Nashville who wanting lasting marriages.
Chicago Fire's Taylor Kinney Steps Away From Series To Handle Personal Matters
"Chicago Fire" was the first installment in Dick Wolfe's "One Chicago" franchise that would spin off in various directions following all of the emergency personnel working in the Windy City. Since 2012, viewers have tuned in to watch Firehouse 51 put out fires, both literal and metaphorical. But while dealing with all kinds of issues across Chicago would be enough for some shows, "Chicago Fire" knows when to take a step back and allow audiences a chance to see the inner-personal lives of the firefighters who make up the department.
Amy Robach’s Estranged Husband Andrew Shue and His Family Are ‘Distancing Themselves’ From T.J. Holmes Relationship Scandal
Keeping it private. Andrew Shue is maintaining space between himself and his estranged wife, Amy Robach, amid her relationship scandal with GMA3 cohost T.J. Holmes. “[Andrew and his family] are distancing themselves from the situation [with Amy and T.J.],” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly, adding that it would be “very surprising” if Shue, 55, […]
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Here’s What Really Went Wrong Between ‘Bachelor’ Couple Ben Higgins and Lauren Bushnell
Former Bachelor star Ben Higgins and Lauren Bushnell had one of the sweetest romances during the show’s 20th season, and they shocked fans by calling off their engagement in May 2017. Fans later relived their romantic beginnings during The Bachelor: Greatest Seasons Ever in June 2020, but sadly, their romance did not last. Keep reading for everything to know about Ben and Lauren’s split, what went wrong and more.
‘The Bachelor’ Contestant Gabi Elnicki Was Busted Reading ‘How to Win the Bachelor’ by Chad Kultgen and Lizzy Pace During Filming
'The Bachelor' star Gabi Elnicki was busted reading 'How to Win the Bachelor.' Does this mean she might not be there for love?
Is Heather Altman Pregnant Again? The ‘Million Dollar Listing’ Star Has Two Kids With Josh
The realtors behind Million Dollar Listing have no shame in dating their real estate competition. Since the show began, fans have watched several cast members fall for other agents, including Josh Flagg and his current boyfriend, Andrew Beyer. Josh and Andrew started dating after Josh divorced his co-star, Bobby Boyd.
msn.com
Hallmark Fans Can’t Handle What Lacey Chabert Posted on Instagram About Her New Movie
Hallmark fans, you'll want to hear what Lacey Chabert just announced on Instagram. Nearly one year after the network released the popular The Wedding Veil trilogy, the actress shared that she was teaming back up with Alison Sweeney, Autumn Reeser and When Calls the Heart star Kevin McGarry to make another set of movies for the franchise. What's more, the first one is set to drop as part of Hallmark's "New Year, New Movies" programming, titled The Wedding Veil: Expectations.
Taye Diggs and Apryl Jones Fuel Marriage Rumors With Giant Diamond Ring
Taye Diggs and Apryl Jones have the rumor mill spinning with speculation about the couple’s possible engagement or marriage. Diggs ignited the marriage rumors with a video he posted on Wednesday from the set of a project he and Jones are working on together called The Comeback. In the video, Jones shared behind-the-scenes details, while Diggs playfully touched up her makeup.
Fans fear Britney Spears 'doesn't look well' in latest video
Some fans are concerned that Britney Spears 'doesn't look well' in her latest video. The 'Toxic' singer was dancing away to JLO's 'Booty' featuring Iggy Azalea and has divided the opinion of viewers with her moves. Watch below:. As usual, one of her latest Instagram posts hasn't gone down well...
Christina Hall Says She and Husband Josh Aren't Looking to Have More Kids: 'Can't Even Imagine'
Christina Hall says she and husband Josh Hall feel their family is complete with her three kids — Hudson, 3, Brayden, 7, and Taylor, 12 Christina Hall says her family with Josh Hall is complete. Speaking with PEOPLE, the Christina on the Coast star, 39, celebrates the "partnership" she's found in her marriage and how her whole family has benefitted from the union. "We just have a true partnership, true teamwork. We have the same goals as far as everything we want for our future and our end game," the HGTV star shares....
'GMA' host Amy Robach reunites with estranged husband Andrew Shue amid reported T.J. Holmes affair
Amy Robach was spotted exchanging custody of her dog Brody with estranged husband Andrew Shue. All of this comes during the aftermath of her alleged affair with "GMA3" costar T.J. Holmes.
ETOnline.com
Amy Robach Seen Wrapping Her Legs Around T.J. Holmes Hours After 'GMA3,' ABC News Exit: PIC
Once it was a wrap at GMA3 and ABC News, Amy Robach must have said ditto, because mere hours after the exit news became official she was seen with her legs wrapped around T.J. Holmes. In new photos snapped of the pair Friday, Robach, 49, and Holmes, 45, were spotted...
People
392K+
Followers
67K+
Post
270M+
Views
ABOUT
http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!https://people.com/
Comments / 0