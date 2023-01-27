Read full article on original website
wonderwall.com
Valerie Bertinelli, 62, goes bare as she welcomes the New Year, more stars without makeup in 2023
Wonderwall.com is rounding up photos of your favorite celebs revealing what they look like without makeup in 2023, starting with this beauty…. "This new year day is coming in so much happier than last year's. From a young age, New Year's Day has been one of my absolute favorite days, for the last 5-6 years it's been one of the saddest. No more," a makeup-free Valerie Bertinelli captioned a video on Instagram that showed her twirling around as Taylor Swift's song "Clean" played on Jan. 1. "There is so much to look forward to now, when before it just looked endlessly sad, scary, lonely and stressful," the actress — who was marking her first New year's Day since getting divorced — continued. "I have no idea what's ahead for me and I'm not worried. I'm free. This new years day, 2023, is the first day of the rest of my life! I wish all of you every bit of joy and happiness and kindness that you claim. It's all yours. Grab it! Happy New Year Love you."
Emily Ratajkowski Doesn’t Have Time to Date Men Who “Don’t Know How to Handle” Powerful Women
Emily Ratajkowski doesn’t need a man to tell her she’s successful. She just wants a partner who packs some emotional intelligence. But according to her dating experience, that can be too big of an ask for some men. On Tuesday’s episode of the High Low with EmRata podcast,...
Brad Pitt Finally Comments on Shania Twain's Performance Where She Ditched His Name for Ryan Reynolds'
That don't disappoint him much.
Britney Spears Declares She 'Married Herself' Again As Rumors Of Relationship Issues With Sam Asghari Swirl
Britney Spears is continuing to confuse her 41.6 million followers. On Sunday, January 8, the pop icon took to Instagram to remind fans of the day she tied the knot — with herself — as rumors of troubles within her marriage to Sam Asghari continue to run rampant. "Again the day I married myself!!!! Just a different shot 😏😏😏😏😏😏🙈🙈🙈🙈💕💕💕💕," Spears penned alongside a selfie, which showed her dressed in a white silk dress and white lace veil as she stared blankly into the camera. FANS BEG FOR BRITNEY SPEARS TO RECEIVE A 'WELFARE CHECK' AFTER ELLEN DEGENERES REMINISCES ON POP...
calfkicker.com
(Video) Elle Brooke unleashes X-rated rant at Astrid Wett during weigh-in confrontation
At the weigh-in for Brooke’s boxing bout against Faith Ordway in London tonight, Wett and Brooke met face to face. During their frenzied verbal sparring, the two yelled insults in one other’s faces. For the Kingpyn Boxing event last year, Brooke and Wett were scheduled to square off...
Brad Pitt Shows Off Shorter Hair Makeover At Golden Globes: Before & After Photos
Brad Pitt debuted a fresh haircut at the 2023 Golden Globes on January 10th. The actor, 59, ditched his signature overgrown blonde hairdo for a short blonde hairdo that he pushed back from his forehead. Brad also had a clean-shaved face that he showed off at the star-studded award show. Brad looked exceptionally handsome with his new look, as he sat front row at the Globes with his Babylon co-star Margot Robbie, 32.
Bustle
Travis Barker’s New Tattoo Is Causing Surprising Confusion Among Fans
In the two years since Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian moved out of the friend zone, she’s already inspired several of his tattoos. The Poosh founder also seems to be the muse for her husband’s latest ink, which Barker unveiled in a series of Instagram photos on Saturday, Jan. 21. The first snap features Kardashian as Barker kneels on one knee behind her, and then the third shows the tattoo on his upper thigh before the fourth give an up-close look. The tatt is presumably of Kourtney’s eyes, but several of the Blink-182 drummer’s Instagram followers had different theories and interpretations.
Larsa Pippen Seen Kissing Michael Jordan's Son Marcus After Saying They Were 'Just Friends'
The pair were first spotted out to lunch together in Miami in September before they were photographed snuggling at Rolling Loud Music Festival later that month Larsa Pippen appeared to confirm her romance with Marcus Jordan after the two were spotted packing on the PDA on Saturday. In a photo obtained by PEOPLE, the Real Housewives of Miami star and Michael Jordan's son can be seen sharing a kiss while taking a stroll in Miami Beach. For the outing, Larsa, 48, wore a Jean Paul Gaultier black bodysuit and...
Channing Tatum on dry-humping Salma Hayek in ‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’: ‘That’s almost the comfort zone for me’
Channing Tatum is ready to take it all off again as the titular male stripper in “Magic Mike’s Last Dance,” which bumps and grinds into theaters on Feb. 10. But although the 42-year-old actor began stripping when he was just 18 — loosely inspiring the original “Magic Mike” in 2012 — even he felt awkward about putting the moves on costar Salma Hayek, 56, in the franchise’s third film. “I mean, she was one of my first crushes,” he told Vanity Fair about dry-humping Hayek’s character in the movie’s opening scene. “But I do have to say that’s almost the comfort zone...
Meet Jane Fonda’s Three Children Who Are All Grown Up
Jane Fonda dominated the entertainment industry with her versatile performances. She bagged two Academy Awards and an AFI Life Achievement Award in the course of her 63-year career. However, despite having an impressive run in Hollywood, Fonda’s private life hasn’t been always great as her childhood was marred with sexual abuse and her marital life was a mess.
Lourdes Leon Shows Off Toned Frame In Barely There Shredded Dress: Photos
Just like her famous mom, Madonna, Lourdes Leon isn't afraid to express herself with clothes — or lack thereof!While vacationing in the Cayman Islands with a friend, the budding star, 26, shared a few pics from their night out, where she donned a black dress that was almost completely shredded throughout the front."I 🤍 @palmheightsgc," she captioned the Saturday, January 21, shots, which depicted the brunette beauty striking a post next to her gal pal, who was clad in white. While Leon first turned heads via modeling, she released her first single, "Lock&Key," this past August — though she insisted...
Alicia Silverstone Shows Off Toned Physique In Black Bodysuit While Promoting Vegan Lifestyle
Alicia Silverstone looks better than ever all thanks to her healthy lifestyle! The Clueless star, 46, stunned while showing off her toned legs in a black bodysuit in order to promote her vegan lifestyle for a nonprofit campaign on Wednesday, January 4. The ageless actress turned heads while highlighting her hourglass figure in multiple stylish looks in order to support animal rights activism. ALICIA SILVERSTONE ADMITS SHE USED TO FEED HER SON BY PRE-CHEWING HIS FOOD & PASSING IT INTO HIS MOUTH LIKE A BIRD"I was at this meeting, and I just was getting so riled up because they're telling...
Priscilla Presley's Son Navarone Garcia Breaks His Silence: 'People Know About Me, But They Don't Know Me'
The musician discusses life with his famous mom, his recovery from fentanyl addiction and discovering the truth about the background of his father, producer Marco Garibaldi, in this week's PEOPLE Aside from having his mother's eyes, Navarone Garibaldi Garcia isn't immediately recognizable as the son of actress Priscilla Presley, the 77-year-old ex-wife of Elvis. "A lot of people know about me," the musician tells PEOPLE in this week's issue, on newsstands Friday. "But they don't know me." Though he remained largely out of the spotlight growing up, Navarone, 35, says his lineage...
hotnewhiphop.com
Kehlani’s Booty Gains Are On Full Display On TikTok: Watch
After three months of hard work and consistency, the “Did I” songstress is looking stronger than ever. They say that summer bodies are built in the winter, and Kehlani is obviously proving that this season. They’ve always been something of a heartthrob within the industry. However, their latest workout regimen has the blue water road singer looking (and feeling) stronger and sexier than ever before.
TMZ.com
Britney Spears Gives Strange Response to Restaurant Meltdown
Britney Spears has apparently responded to reports about her public meltdown ... but it's as confusing as her erratic behavior in the restaurant. The pop star took to Instagram Saturday and posted an illustration of a sexy woman in sunglasses, sitting at a small table with her purse on top. The caption reads, "They told me I couldn't that's why I did!"
In Style
Kendall Jenner's No-Pants Look Included a Plunging Denim Leotard
For Kendall Jenner, no pants are no problem. Just a few months ago, she stepped out in a cozy sweater with nothing but underwear and sheer stockings below, and once more, she celebrated New Year's Eve sans pants in a black turtleneck and a matching pair of undies and tights. And it appears the no-pants trend will not be left in 2022 — at least not for Kendall.
Richard Gere Makes Rare Red Carpet Appearance With Wife Alejandra Silva
Richard Gere‘s filmography is quite prolific but when it comes to attending public events with family members, his schedule has been less so. But with the impending debut of his new film, Maybe I Do, Gere broke tradition and stepped out onto the red carpet, joined this time by his wife, Alejandra Silva.
Jennifer Garner Smiles and Holds Hands on Walk with CEO Boyfriend John Miller
Jennifer Garner and John Miller first became romantically linked back in 2018 after her divorce from Ben Affleck was finalized Jennifer Garner is spending quality time with boyfriend John Miller. On Saturday, the couple was photographed holding hands and smiling while on a walk together in Santa Barbara, Calif. They both sported blue flannels for the sunny outing. The couple first began dating back in 2018, with a source telling PEOPLE at the time it was "not serious, but she enjoys his company." Miller, who is chairman and CEO of Cali Group, owner of the CaliBurger...
Gisele Bündchen Stuns In Sheer Dress For Beachside Photoshoot As Model Revives Her Career Post-Divorce
Gisele Bündchen is showing ex-husband Tom Brady what he's missing!Last week, the Brazilian beauty worked the cameras in a long, sheer black dress for a beachside photoshoot, leaving little to the imagination.For the Wednesday, January 25, gig, the star had her signature tresses styled in messy beach waves, and she opted to go sans shoes, adding just a cheeky black pair of underwear and buckled belt to her outfit. For another set of pics, she added a pop of color with lime green sunglasses.The sultry shoot is one of several she's been seen posing for, as insiders revealed she's ready...
Miley Cyrus‘ ’Flowers‘ Breaks Spotify’s All-Time One-Week Record, With 100 Million-Plus Streams
Anyone looking for statistical proof that Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” is a certifiable smash can find it in Spotify’s announcement that the song had broken the record for the most streams in a single week. The service announced Friday morning that, as of Thursday, “Flowers” had become the most-streamed song in a seven-day period in Spotify history. As of Friday morning, the latest update for Cyrus’ “Flowers” streams on the site showed that it had racked up 101,838,799 stream since coming out late in the day on Jan 12. On Thursday, it reached the 100 million point faster than any other song...
People
