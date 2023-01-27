ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forsyth, IL

PETA offering $5,000 reward for information on dead dog

By Bradley Zimmerman
WCIA
 3 days ago

FORSYTH, Ill. (WCIA) — Days after a dead dog was discovered in a roadside ditch near Forsyth, PETA is offering a $5,000 reward for information that can help determine who owns the dog and who abandoned it.

The dog was reported to Macon County Animal Control on Tuesday and authorities confirmed the report a short time later. The dog, which PETA described the dog as a “fairly large breed with brindle coloring (brown with darker markings),” was emaciated, indicating it had been starved. There were two blankets covering the cage and PETA said the dog may have pulled parts of them inside, indicating it may have been alive when it was abandoned.

Former Coles County prosecutor charged with bribery

PETA added that the dog was wearing a collar that was decorated with multi-colored cartoon bones and a pink buckle. They’re hoping this information will help someone identify the dog’s owner.

Photos courtesy of Justin Phillips

“This dog evidently wasted away and was dumped on the side of the road like garbage, either dead or dying, and no doubt terrified and miserable, desperate for warmth and comfort,” said PETA Senior Vice President Colleen O’Brien. “If there are other animals in the culprit’s custody, they could be in grave danger, and PETA urges anyone with information to come forward right away.”

Tipsters should contact Macon County Animal Control at 217-425-4508 or the Macon County Sheriff’s Office at 217-424-1311.

Comments / 16

Flo Krol
2d ago

We live in a world that some people don't respect life of any kind, sad but true, that animal is in a better place, I hope the owner gets karma

Reply
13
Jennifer Kososki
2d ago

I'd hope the police would investigate further. I'm sure there is some DNA on the blankets. finger prints somewhere on the cage?? 😭😭

Reply
7
Jmart 67
3d ago

If they find out who done this, I will give $1,000 to do the same to the owner..

Reply(6)
18
 

