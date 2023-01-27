ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Popculture

'Little People, Big World': Matt Roloff Reveals Serious Farm Mishap

The 2023 season is off to a rough start for Roloff Farms. Shortly after welcoming the new year, plunging temperatures and deep freezes resulted in a major mishap on the Little People, Big World family's Oregon property, with patriarch Matt Roloff opening up about the sitatuion with some behind-the-scenes photos of son Jacob Roloff hard at work.
OREGON STATE
Andrei Tapalaga

Woman who was clinically dead for 15 minutes describes 5 years she spent in heaven

A woman who was clinically dead for about 15 minutes claims that she spent about five years in heaven and has detailed memories of what it was like. Dr. Linda Kramer went to the toilet in the early hours of the morning on May 6, 2001, and felt like she was going to sleep, but she was actually experiencing what would have been a far more final rest than simple slumber.
People

Farmer Wants a Wife: Meet 4 Down-Home Guys Looking for Love with the Help of Jennifer Nettles

Among the quartet of salt-of-the-earth men searching for a soul mate, one eventually admits hunt for romance on reality television is "harder than I thought it was going to be" There'll be no more horsing around for these farmers when it comes to love. PEOPLE can exclusively introduce the four farmers who will be looking for love on the upcoming unscripted dating show Farmer Wants a Wife: Ryan Black, Allen Foster, Hunter Grayson and Landon Heaton. Grayson (far left in the photo below) resides in his hometown of Watkinsville, Georgia, after studying at...
GEORGIA STATE

