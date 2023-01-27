Read full article on original website
Why Aren't Jenny and Sumit in '90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way' Season 4?
90 Day Fiancé fans can’t get enough of TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 4 – where “Americans move to a foreign country all in the name of love. Will uprooting their lives in the United States pay off, or will they be packing up and moving back to America brokenhearted?” asks the network on the TV show’s web page.
’90 Day Fiance: The Other Way’ Exclusive Preview: Jen Reveals Rishi Proposed ‘Out Of The Blue’ After 1 Month
The hit series 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way season 4 premieres January 29. Jen and Rishi are one of the new couples you’ll be following over the course of the season. In this EXCLUSIVE preview, Jen reveals how her love story with Rishi began. “I am a bit...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Teen Mom’s Ryan Edwards Claims ‘Divorce’ From Wife Mackenzie Is ‘Right Thing’ Amid Instagram Return
It’s over? Teen Mom OG alum Ryan Edwards is heading for divorce from wife Mackenzie Edwards (née Standifer), at least that’s what he claimed amid his return to Instagram after nearly five years. “I trusted you but now your words mean nothing to me, because your actions...
The Hollywood Gossip
Daniele Gates is Hiding a Secret from Husband Yohan Geronimo on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way
As we saw in the trailer for 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 4, one couple is very familiar to Love in Paradise: The Caribbean viewers. Daniele Gates and Yohan Geronimo seem, on the surface, to be as different as their heights. Despite that, this New Yorker has found...
What Does ‘Sister Wives’ Star Janelle’s Daughter Maddie Brown Do for a Living? Job Details
Working hard! Sister Wives star Janelle Brown’s eldest daughter, Maddie Brush (née Brown), has appeared on the long-running reality series since its premiere on TLC in 2010, but how else does she make money? Keep reading for details about Maddie’s job, what she does for a living, her net worth and more.
'Sister Wives' star Kody Brown's remaining wife Robyn Brown said she's 'scared' Kody won't want to take on more wives in the future
"Sister Wives" star Christine Brown also called Kody Brown's polygamous lifestyle a "failure" and called him and Robyn "soulmates."
‘Little People, Big World’: Caryn Chandler Verifies She and Matt Roloff Still Don’t Live Together
Matt Roloff and Caryn Chandler still don't live together after all these years. Here's what Caryn said about it in 'Little People, Big World' Season 24 Episode 10.
'Sister Wives' star Janelle Brown admits she's not in love with Kody but might try to reconcile out of 'duty'
Janelle Brown said on "Sister Wives" that she's "happy" apart from Kody Brown. He'd like to reconcile, but "love doesn't matter" as much as respect.
Popculture
'Little People, Big World': Matt Roloff Reveals Serious Farm Mishap
The 2023 season is off to a rough start for Roloff Farms. Shortly after welcoming the new year, plunging temperatures and deep freezes resulted in a major mishap on the Little People, Big World family's Oregon property, with patriarch Matt Roloff opening up about the sitatuion with some behind-the-scenes photos of son Jacob Roloff hard at work.
Woman who was clinically dead for 15 minutes describes 5 years she spent in heaven
A woman who was clinically dead for about 15 minutes claims that she spent about five years in heaven and has detailed memories of what it was like. Dr. Linda Kramer went to the toilet in the early hours of the morning on May 6, 2001, and felt like she was going to sleep, but she was actually experiencing what would have been a far more final rest than simple slumber.
‘She Seems to Have Lost a Lot’: Fans React to Tammy’s Weight After ‘1000-lb Sisters’ Season 4 Premiere
Tammy Slaton's weight is a hot topic among '1000-lb Sisters' fans after the season 4 premiere on Jan. 17, 2023.
Sister Wives’ Meri Brown Slammed for Selling New $6K ‘Love’ Retreat After Kody Brown Split
Backlash! Sister Wives star Meri Brown was slammed for selling a new $6K “love” retreat following her split from Kody Brown. “I am so excited about this one. We have so many good things planned,” Meri, 52, announced about an upcoming retreat at Lizzie’s Heritage Inn in an Instagram video posted on Tuesday, January 17.
'Sister Wives' star Robyn Brown says Kody Brown 'still' had 'romance' with former wives when they had 'weight gain' and 'money problems'
Robyn Brown also said on "Sister Wives" that she finds it hard to "sympathize" with Kody's former partners and cited their "nagging."
KTVB
'Sister Wives': Kody 'Absolutely' Wants to Repair Marriage to Janelle, Calls It a 'Negotiation' (Exclusive)
When it comes to the status of Kody and Janelle Brown's marriage on Sister Wives, the estranged pair seem to have a different take on the situation. In ET's exclusive sneak peek of Sunday's One-on-One special, the two confirm what viewers previously saw in the trailer -- that they've been separated for several months.
‘Sister Wives’: A Picture of Just How Little Time Kody Brown Spent With His Ex-Wives Finally Comes Into Full View
When 'Sister Wives' started, Kody Brown had four wives. Now he effectively has one, and the Browns are getting honest about the inequality in the schedule.
‘Sister Wives’ Star Kody Brown Asks TLC To Legally Silence His Children Who Are Talking Negatively About Him Online
Kody Brown's son, Paedon Brown said that his father tried to get the TLC executives to write in his children's contracts that they wouldn't be allowed to talk 'negatively' about him online.
‘Sister Wives’ Season 18: When Will the New Season Air on TLC? — Everything We Know So Far
Now that 'Sister Wives' Season 17 is officially over, when will season 18 air? Here's everything we know so far about the new season.
‘Sister Wives’ Fans Think the Recent Brown Family ‘Money Grab’ Could Signal that the Show is Canceled
Christine Brown and some of her children are clamoring to get in front of the public. Are they launching subscription content because 'Sister Wives' will be canceled?
Farmer Wants a Wife: Meet 4 Down-Home Guys Looking for Love with the Help of Jennifer Nettles
Among the quartet of salt-of-the-earth men searching for a soul mate, one eventually admits hunt for romance on reality television is "harder than I thought it was going to be" There'll be no more horsing around for these farmers when it comes to love. PEOPLE can exclusively introduce the four farmers who will be looking for love on the upcoming unscripted dating show Farmer Wants a Wife: Ryan Black, Allen Foster, Hunter Grayson and Landon Heaton. Grayson (far left in the photo below) resides in his hometown of Watkinsville, Georgia, after studying at...
Are ‘Sister Wives’ Stars Janelle and Christine Brown Writing a Tell-All Book? Clues, Details
Spilling the Sister Wives tea? Now that Christine Brown, Janelle Brown and Meri Brown are no longer in relationships with Kody Brown, fans are wondering whether the TLC stars will be writing a tell-all in the coming months. Keep scrolling to see why fans want a Janelle and Christine tell-all book.
