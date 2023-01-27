ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

Comments / 5

Related
WIS-TV

Detective testifies in Murdaugh murder trial on day five

Crowds gather at the Statehouse during Trump's visit to S.C. Day Four legal analysis of Murdaugh murder trial with Carl B. Grant. Day Four legal analysis of Murdaugh murder trial with Carl B. Grant. SC legislature delays judicial elections, sparking criticisms of selection process, court representa. Updated: Jan. 28, 2023...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
abccolumbia.com

Rate Payer Protection Act passes in SC State House

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— South Carolina State House lawmakers have passed a bill designed to protect whistle-blowers at utility companies in the state. Today lawmakers passed the Rate Payer Protection Act, which prohibits a public utility from taking action against an employee who reports wrongdoing. In 2017 investigators say SCE&G...
WCBD Count on 2

Man convicted in October 2017 Sangaree murder

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A 37-year-old man has been found guilty of shooting a Sangaree man to death five years ago, according to Solicitor Scarlett A. Wilson. Maurice Durell Wigfall was convicted after a Berkeley County jury found that he murdered Steven Hutchins along with another co-defendant. Court testimony showed that around 7 a.m. […]
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Evidence photos shown in murder trial of Alex Murdaugh

Some major competition took place right here at our Fox Carolina studio. A chili cookoff!. We're learning what caused dozens of law enforcement officers to respond to a home in Laurens County. Updated: 36 minutes ago. |. A circuit court judge released video of the first interview Alex Murdaugh had...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WLTX.com

Ex-DDSN employees charged after vulnerable adult pushed to ground, stomped

CLINTON, S.C. — Two employees of a South Carolina state agency have been charged in connection to a case of violence against a vulnerable adult on Christmas day. Warrants provided by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) state that, on Dec. 25, 37-year-old Lila Denise Kerson pushed the victim's head to the ground and then stomped the person's head. The warrant states that she later bent the victim's finger back toward the person's own hand.
CLINTON, SC
cbs17

4 South Carolina deputies honored for saving lives

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Four Florence County sheriff’s deputies have received the South Carolina Sheriff’s Association Valor Award for 2022, according to a news release. The award is presented to deputies who “perform actions above and beyond the call of duty, exhibit exceptional courage, extraordinary decisiveness,...
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
Washington Examiner

Lindsey Graham supports 'liability' for police departments in wake of Tyre Nichols' death

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) wrote on Sunday in support of police departments facing liability for the actions of the officers it employs. Graham's statement on social media comes after footage was released showing Tyre Nichols, 29, beaten to death by five officers with the Memphis Police Department, which Graham called "appalling." The South Carolina senator compared police departments to businesses, and that like businesses, police departments ought to be responsible for the products or services it provides.
MEMPHIS, TN
cn2.com

Local Chef is one of three representing South Carolina

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Chef Rob Mason of the Kounter Restaurant in Rock Hill has been named as a South Carolina Chef Ambassador. Chef Masone is one of three culinary experts selected to represent South Carolina at food festivals, media events and other forums. The South Carolina...
ROCK HILL, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy