2 men charged in 2019 killing of transgender woman in South Carolina
ALLENDALE COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — Two men have been charged in connection with a 2019 killing of a transgender woman in South Carolina, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. 26-year-old Daqua Ritter was charged with a hate crime in the killing of Dime Doe, a transgender woman. 24-year-old Xavier Pinckney is charged with two […]
South Carolina man used spy camera to secretly record pre-teen, teen girls for 6 days, AG says
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — A South Carolina manis headed to prison for a number of child sex charges and secretly recording four pre-teen and teen girls for a 6-day period, according to South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson. Seth Bruce, of Greenville County, has been sentenced to 10 years...
SC prosecutors hone in on Murdaugh interview statement days after murder
The Alex Murdaugh double murder trial enters it second week. The prosecution showed the jury a second interview Murdaugh did with law enforcement a few days after the murders.
Man in shootout with deputies in South Carolina charged with attempted murder, other crimes
GRAY COURT, S.C. — State authorities say a man has been taken into custody after an attempt by a South Carolina deputy to serve a warrant was met with gunfire and a standoff. According to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED), Laurens County deputies were attempting to serve...
Detective testifies in Murdaugh murder trial on day five
Crowds gather at the Statehouse during Trump's visit to S.C. Day Four legal analysis of Murdaugh murder trial with Carl B. Grant. Day Four legal analysis of Murdaugh murder trial with Carl B. Grant. SC legislature delays judicial elections, sparking criticisms of selection process, court representa. Updated: Jan. 28, 2023...
Rate Payer Protection Act passes in SC State House
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— South Carolina State House lawmakers have passed a bill designed to protect whistle-blowers at utility companies in the state. Today lawmakers passed the Rate Payer Protection Act, which prohibits a public utility from taking action against an employee who reports wrongdoing. In 2017 investigators say SCE&G...
Father travels from South Carolina to comfort daughter after fatal Luttrell fire
A father of a daughter who lost her family in a house fire over the weekend in Luttrell traveled to Tennessee trying to get some answers.
Lawmakers push to make SC body cam footage public
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Every day hundreds of hours of video are captured by body worn cameras in South Carolina. But only a select few are allowed to see it, due to a state law passed in 2015. Now lawmakers are proposing changes in order to increase transparency. The June...
Missing in South Carolina: Police searching for 15-month-old baby not seen in several days
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. Police in the Lowcountry need your help finding a missing 15-month-old baby. According to the North Charleston Police Department, Kingston Ja-Var Stewart was last seen being picked up by his mother for visitation on January 25 around 11:45 a.m. Police...
Alex Murdaugh implicates groundskeeper after murders, video shows
Alex Murdaugh implied a caretaker for his sprawling hunting estate could have been behind the murders of his wife, Maggie, and his son, Paul, in videotaped interview with investigators.
Man convicted in October 2017 Sangaree murder
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A 37-year-old man has been found guilty of shooting a Sangaree man to death five years ago, according to Solicitor Scarlett A. Wilson. Maurice Durell Wigfall was convicted after a Berkeley County jury found that he murdered Steven Hutchins along with another co-defendant. Court testimony showed that around 7 a.m. […]
Evidence photos shown in murder trial of Alex Murdaugh
Some major competition took place right here at our Fox Carolina studio. A chili cookoff!. We're learning what caused dozens of law enforcement officers to respond to a home in Laurens County. Updated: 36 minutes ago. |. A circuit court judge released video of the first interview Alex Murdaugh had...
‘Shocking and disgusting’: S.C. officials react to death of Tyre Nichols
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Officials released video footage of officers in Memphis beating Tyre Nichols during a traffic stop on Jan. 7 and officials from across South Carolina are reacting to Nichols’ death. South Carolina Law Enforcement Division Chief Mark Keel. “The murder of Tyre Nichols by five...
Ex-DDSN employees charged after vulnerable adult pushed to ground, stomped
CLINTON, S.C. — Two employees of a South Carolina state agency have been charged in connection to a case of violence against a vulnerable adult on Christmas day. Warrants provided by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) state that, on Dec. 25, 37-year-old Lila Denise Kerson pushed the victim's head to the ground and then stomped the person's head. The warrant states that she later bent the victim's finger back toward the person's own hand.
4 South Carolina deputies honored for saving lives
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Four Florence County sheriff’s deputies have received the South Carolina Sheriff’s Association Valor Award for 2022, according to a news release. The award is presented to deputies who “perform actions above and beyond the call of duty, exhibit exceptional courage, extraordinary decisiveness,...
Lindsey Graham supports 'liability' for police departments in wake of Tyre Nichols' death
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) wrote on Sunday in support of police departments facing liability for the actions of the officers it employs. Graham's statement on social media comes after footage was released showing Tyre Nichols, 29, beaten to death by five officers with the Memphis Police Department, which Graham called "appalling." The South Carolina senator compared police departments to businesses, and that like businesses, police departments ought to be responsible for the products or services it provides.
South Carolina proposes bill to whitewash slavery history or erase it completely by not teaching it
COLUMBIA, SC. - A new bill is being proposed in South Carolina to prevent schools from teaching about slave owners. The bill, named the South Carolina Transparency and Integrity in Education Act, was introduced by Rep. Jermaine Johnson, a Democrat from Hopkins, in response to the recent attempts by Republicans to "censor the teaching of Black history."
21-year-old, 23-year-old killed in Garden City house fire, coroner’s office says
GARDEN CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people died in a Sunday morning fire in Garden City, according to Murrells Inlet-Garden City Fire District Deputy Chief Jeff Kosto. The fire happened in the 500 block of Woodland Drive, officials said. Crews were called at 2:55 a.m. to a two-story home, Kosto said. Adam Scott, 23, of […]
Man arrested in shooting of McClellanville teen; victim recovering from surgery
McCLELLANVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - A man is facing charges in connection to a Tuesday shooting of a 17-year-old McClellanville boy. Eric Shamarr Jarone Manigault, 25, of Awendaw, is charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and possession of cocaine base. Charleston County deputies responded at...
Local Chef is one of three representing South Carolina
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Chef Rob Mason of the Kounter Restaurant in Rock Hill has been named as a South Carolina Chef Ambassador. Chef Masone is one of three culinary experts selected to represent South Carolina at food festivals, media events and other forums. The South Carolina...
