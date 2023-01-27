Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) wrote on Sunday in support of police departments facing liability for the actions of the officers it employs. Graham's statement on social media comes after footage was released showing Tyre Nichols, 29, beaten to death by five officers with the Memphis Police Department, which Graham called "appalling." The South Carolina senator compared police departments to businesses, and that like businesses, police departments ought to be responsible for the products or services it provides.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 3 DAYS AGO