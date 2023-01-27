Read full article on original website
Biden Caught Donating Boxes of Classified Documents to the University of Delaware
On Sunday, Maria Bartiromo reported during a Fox News Sunday Morning Futures segment that there are 1,850 boxes filled with classified documents that President Joe Biden donated to his home state's university.
Trump in Even More Legal Hot Water After Lying to Judge
Former President Donald Trump appears to have lied in sworn court records, opening him up to severe sanctions by a New York judge who has already lost his patience and threatened to punish him before.Trump claimed he wasn’t the president of the Trump Organization during his four years at the White House, despite previously testifying that he was an “inactive president.” And he claimed that he didn’t have a financial stake in a partnership with the real estate company Vornado, even though he previously testified that he did.On Tuesday, the New York Attorney General’s Office asked Justice Arthur F. Engoron...
House Democrats have already found something to love about Kevin McCarthy's Republican-led House
Last week, lawmakers offered amendments to legislation on the House floor for the first time since May 2016. Democrats say they're into it.
Davis: Time to correct the record again — Hillary Clinton did not have a single email marked ‘classified’
There has been substantial media coverage of President Biden and former Vice President Pence both removing marked classified documents outside the White House after they left the vice presidency (and, in the case of Biden, also including after he was a U.S. senator). Both insist they did so inadvertently. Of course, the word “inadvertent” does not apply to former President Trump’s behavior. As we now know from Mr. Trump’s own admission, he knew documents he took to Mar-a-Lago were classified…
Stormy Daniels Thanks Donald Trump for 'Admitting' She Told Truth
A grand jury is hearing evidence into Trump's alleged involvement in paying Daniels hush money during his 2016 presidential campaign.
Donald Trump Loses Yet Another Lawyer as Legal Troubles Worsen
Alina Habba, who was recently fined for filing a "frivolous" lawsuit, is no longer Trump's counsel in E. Jean Carroll's rape and defamation suit.
New York AG asks judge to sanction Trump team for "false" denials in lawsuit
New York Attorney General Letitia James' office asked a judge to sanction former President Trump and related parties on Tuesday, accusing them of making "demonstrably false" denials in response to the state's civil fraud lawsuit. Why it matters: The attorney general's office is seeking the sanctions against the former president,...
Schumer wades into debt ceiling debate: "I think we'll win"
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) is optimistic about his party's prospects in upcoming debt limit negotiations. Why it matters: House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and President Biden are set to meet Wednesday to discuss the debt ceiling — as the threat of the U.S. defaulting on its own bills looms.
Tyre Nichols' parents invited to State of the Union address
The parents of Tyre Nichols have accepted an invitation from the Congressional Black Caucus to attend President Biden's State of the Union next week. Driving the news: Rep. Steven Horsford (D-Nev.), the caucus chair, said Sunday he spoke with the family of Nichols "to first extend our condolences to them, to let them know that we stand with them, to ask them what they want from us in this moment."
Biden administration proposes strengthening health law's contraception mandate
The Biden administration on Monday moved to reverse a Trump-era policy that made it easier for employers to refuse to offer birth control coverage in company-sponsored health plans. The big picture: The Trump administration's rollback of the Affordable Care Act's contraceptive mandate allowed organizations to opt out of coverage, citing...
McCarthy finds escape hatch on Omar vote
The House is preparing to vote on a resolution to remove Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) from the Foreign Affairs Committee as soon as Wednesday after Republicans found a way to bring a key GOP holdout on board. Why it matters: House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) looks to be on the...
Democrats name their 'weaponization' committee members
Democrats are sending a former Trump impeachment lawyer and several longtime oversight members to sit on the newly created Republican-led House subcommittee investigating the "weaponization" of the federal government. Why it matters: The weaponization committee will be a highly visible vehicle for Republicans to probe the Justice Department and FBI...
Blinken's civics lesson for Netanyahu
Secretary of State Tony Blinken publicly reminded Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of the values of democracy this week — reflecting just how concerned the Biden administration is about the new Israeli government's plan to overhaul the country's judicial system. Why it matters: It's rare that the U.S. weighs...
Scoop: Biden snubs license plates dear to D.C. residents
President Biden appears to be snubbing D.C.’s “End Taxation Without Representation” license plates.A review of videos and photos of The Beast show Biden has been rolling without the motto, which is the default on D.C. tags.Why it matters: The 672,000 residents of the nation’s capital, who pay taxes but can’t elect voting members of Congress, have long sought the solidarity of 1600 Pennsylvania, symbolic or otherwise.Bill Clinton used the plates late in his term. George W. Bush removed them.D.C. Council members petitioned Barack Obama to bring them back, which he ultimately did in 2013. The Trump White House spiked them...
9 GOP-led states ask judge to end DACA program protections for "Dreamers"
Nine Republican-led states asked a federal judge in Texas Tuesday to strike down a Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program rule that protects undocumented immigrants who were brought to the U.S. as children. Driving the news: The latest lawsuit challenging the Obama-era policy seeks to halt protections for renewing...
Trump unveils sweeping attack on trans rights
Former President Trump is promising to radically roll back transgender rights if elected president in 2024. The big picture: Gender-affirming care would be directly under threat from Trump, who vowed in a video posted to his social network to punish doctors and hospitals who provided the services to trans and nonbinary people.
Biden and McCarthy: A clash of strategies
President Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy enter their talks on the debt ceiling today with remarkably similar lines about each other: Nice guy, but totally captive to his party’s base. Why it matters: Biden and McCarthy, who will meet at the White House this afternoon, are leaving space...
NC Democrats signal they'll uphold Gov. Roy Cooper's veto on abortion
Every Democrat in North Carolina's legislature has signed onto a pair of identical bills that would codify Roe v. Wade, House and Senate Democrats announced in a release Tuesday. Why it matters: Democrats' show of unity is a signal that the party intends to remain united on abortion, even as moderate Democrats face pressure to back the abortion restrictions Republicans propose this session. Context: Gov. Roy Cooper is expected to veto any restrictions — beyond the state's current 20-week ban — that come across his desk. But Republicans won an "effective" supermajority in the legislature in November and would need only the help of at least one Democrat to override his veto.Worth noting: The legislation would also codify Planned Parenthood v. Casey and block the state from restricting abortion before fetal viability.What they're saying: “Democratic lawmakers across our state know how critical it is to protect your right to privacy and choice,” said Senate Democratic Leader Dan Blue. “We stand united in protecting reproductive health care — a right that the majority of North Carolinians support.”
