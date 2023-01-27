Every Democrat in North Carolina's legislature has signed onto a pair of identical bills that would codify Roe v. Wade, House and Senate Democrats announced in a release Tuesday. Why it matters: Democrats' show of unity is a signal that the party intends to remain united on abortion, even as moderate Democrats face pressure to back the abortion restrictions Republicans propose this session. Context: Gov. Roy Cooper is expected to veto any restrictions — beyond the state's current 20-week ban — that come across his desk. But Republicans won an "effective" supermajority in the legislature in November and would need only the help of at least one Democrat to override his veto.Worth noting: The legislation would also codify Planned Parenthood v. Casey and block the state from restricting abortion before fetal viability.What they're saying: “Democratic lawmakers across our state know how critical it is to protect your right to privacy and choice,” said Senate Democratic Leader Dan Blue. “We stand united in protecting reproductive health care — a right that the majority of North Carolinians support.”

