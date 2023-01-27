Have you ever thought about what you would do if you turned on the tap and no water was available? Water plays a vital role in our daily lives that we often take for granted. It is a basic necessity for both health and hygiene. Hundreds of industries also depend on water such as restaurants, hospitals, firefighters, farms and breweries. There is a great deal that goes into bringing water to and from homes and businesses every day. Stafford County Utilities makes sure everyone receives a high-quality product every day.

STAFFORD COUNTY, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO