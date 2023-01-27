ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren County, VA

News Maker Jennifer Avery on Ride with Rotary

The second annual Ride with Rotary Bike event is fast approaching in fact sign up and sponsorship availabilities are open now. We spoke with Rotary member and organizer of the event Jennifer Avery about it in our latest news maker. News makers are sponsored by Warren County Together We are...
WARREN COUNTY, VA
FCPS receives grants for cafeteria upgrades

Frederick County Public Schools was awarded four National School Lunch Program Grants totaling $113,240. A total of $1.46 million was given to 54 schools from around Virginia in equipment grants. New and replacement kitchen equipment will be distributed to Apple Pie Ridge Elementary School, Admiral Richard E. Byrd Middle School,...
WINCHESTER, VA
280-unit housing complex pitched for Dumfries

Main Street Dumfries could soon get a big addition. Audeo Partners, a Washington, D.C-based real estate developer, has proposed a 280-unit housing complex at the town’s north end. “We thought the town deserved something fresh,” said Audeo managing partner Madi Ford. The project, dubbed Aras on Main, would...
DUMFRIES, VA
‘Fiend’ caught at last for ‘devilish business’

January 30, 1890 — A man by the name of Sinclair was arrested last week at Bentonville and lodged in jail at Front Royal, charged with opening the switch near Charles Town by which a freight train was recently wrecked, and also with an attempt to break the lock of the siding at Milford a short time ago.
FRONT ROYAL, VA
Fire in downtown Leesburg displaces two residents

The Loudoun County Fire and Rescue Fire Marshal’s Office determined that Thursday’s house fire on Royal Street in Leesburg was accidental, caused by combustibles coming in contact with a portable heater. Loudoun County Fire and Rescue crews were dispatched for a house fire at 3 Royal Street in...
LEESBURG, VA
Explore the Ghostly Past of These 13 Haunted Places i n Maryland

Are you ready for a spine-tingling adventure? Look no further than the haunted places in Maryland!. From the “Not So Spooky Ghost Tours” in Allegany County to the haunted homes and graveyards in Caroline County, there’s plenty of paranormal activity to discover. Take a walk through the...
MARYLAND STATE
Two generations of alumnae commit $22 million to Foxcroft School

Foxcroft School, a girls’ prep school in Middleburg, Virginia, has announced a $22 million gift from two generations of alumnae to help fund the construction of a STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, the Arts, and Math) wing. The commitment from Victoria Beth Mars (’74), Pamela Mars Wright (’78), Bernadette Schuetz...
MIDDLEBURG, VA
Frederick County Authorities address misconduct at school

Frederick County Sheriff Lenny Millholand confirmed by phone that Deputies and Frederick County School officials are investigating a report of misconduct at school. Reportedly a substitute teacher had inappropriate sexual contact with a student. Sheriff Millholland confirmed the investigation was completed Jan. 25 and has been handed over to the...
Waverley Elementary School Placed On Secure Status On Thursday

All students and staff were safe at the time. (Photo from Frederick County Public Schools) Frederick, Md (KM) There was an incident on Thursday afternoon at Waverley Elementary School while students were being dismissed for the day. Frederick County Public Schools says a person with mental health issues entered the building without authorization That person was escorted out of the building which was placed on secured status.
FREDERICK, MD
Working around the clock: Stafford utilities

Have you ever thought about what you would do if you turned on the tap and no water was available? Water plays a vital role in our daily lives that we often take for granted. It is a basic necessity for both health and hygiene. Hundreds of industries also depend on water such as restaurants, hospitals, firefighters, farms and breweries. There is a great deal that goes into bringing water to and from homes and businesses every day. Stafford County Utilities makes sure everyone receives a high-quality product every day.
STAFFORD COUNTY, VA
$488M needed to upgrade Prince William County judicial center

Prince William County’s judicial center needs a $488 million expansion to more than double its size to meet ongoing and future needs, according to a consultant. Tony Bell of Moseley Architects presented a master plan for the complex in Manassas to the Board of County Supervisors on Tuesday. The judicial center is home to the shared court system of the county, Manassas and Manassas Park and offices of the commonwealth’s attorney and sheriff. It’s also attached to the county jail.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
Culpeper high school student overdoses, other students arrested

CULPEPER, Va. — Sheriff's deputies in Culpeper, Virginia, have arrested an 18-year-old high school student and two other teen girls in connection to a report of an overdose inside Eastern View High School Friday morning. The Culpeper County Sheriff's Department reports that school resource officer Chris Williams had requested...
CULPEPER, VA
Double stabbing in Rockville hotel, victims seriously injured

ROCKVILLE, Md. (DC News Now) — Police were investigating a double stabbing in a Rockville hotel that happened on Sunday evening. Rockville police were called to the Rockville Hotel, a Ramada by Wyndham on Research Court around 6:30 p.m. The initial call said that a person had been stabbed, and when officers arrived, they found […]
ROCKVILLE, MD
Fairfax Co. teen is newest US figure skating champion

There’s a new U.S. men’s figure skating champion and he calls Vienna, Virginia, home. But you won’t see him out at the Fairfax County bars celebrating. He’s only in high school. Sunday’s champion is 18-year-old Ilia Malinin — a jumping machine called the “Quad god,” known...
VIENNA, VA
Driver carjacked after vehicle rear-ended in Vienna

A driver was carjacked after their vehicle was rear-ended in Vienna, Virginia, on Saturday night. In a Facebook post, the Town of Vienna Police Department said the victim walked into a station around 10:30 p.m. Saturday to report they had been carjacked. The victim told police they were in the area of Park Street and Moore Avenue SE around 10 p.m. when their vehicle was rear-ended by a black Dodge Challenger.
VIENNA, VA
VDOT: Utility work Culpeper line to Food Lion

The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the next week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones.  (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report. Culpeper District traffic information is also available on Twitter and on VDOT’s website. Culpeper County U.S. 522 (Sperryville Pike) – Other construction. Expect lane and shoulder closures with flaggers between Aspen Street and Virginia Avenue, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the northbound and southbound lanes. Greene County U.S. 33 (Spotswood Trail)-- Road reconstruction. Both shoulders are closed between Route 680 (Pinewood Court) and U.S.29 (Seminole Trail) in the eastbound and westbound lanes while crews work behind...
CULPEPER COUNTY, VA

