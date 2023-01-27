Read full article on original website
Related
theriver953.com
News Maker Jennifer Avery on Ride with Rotary
The second annual Ride with Rotary Bike event is fast approaching in fact sign up and sponsorship availabilities are open now. We spoke with Rotary member and organizer of the event Jennifer Avery about it in our latest news maker. News makers are sponsored by Warren County Together We are...
theriver953.com
FCPS receives grants for cafeteria upgrades
Frederick County Public Schools was awarded four National School Lunch Program Grants totaling $113,240. A total of $1.46 million was given to 54 schools from around Virginia in equipment grants. New and replacement kitchen equipment will be distributed to Apple Pie Ridge Elementary School, Admiral Richard E. Byrd Middle School,...
Inside Nova
280-unit housing complex pitched for Dumfries
Main Street Dumfries could soon get a big addition. Audeo Partners, a Washington, D.C-based real estate developer, has proposed a 280-unit housing complex at the town’s north end. “We thought the town deserved something fresh,” said Audeo managing partner Madi Ford. The project, dubbed Aras on Main, would...
pagevalleynews.com
‘Fiend’ caught at last for ‘devilish business’
January 30, 1890 — A man by the name of Sinclair was arrested last week at Bentonville and lodged in jail at Front Royal, charged with opening the switch near Charles Town by which a freight train was recently wrecked, and also with an attempt to break the lock of the siding at Milford a short time ago.
blueridgeleader.com
Fire in downtown Leesburg displaces two residents
The Loudoun County Fire and Rescue Fire Marshal’s Office determined that Thursday’s house fire on Royal Street in Leesburg was accidental, caused by combustibles coming in contact with a portable heater. Loudoun County Fire and Rescue crews were dispatched for a house fire at 3 Royal Street in...
justshortofcrazy.com
Explore the Ghostly Past of These 13 Haunted Places i n Maryland
Are you ready for a spine-tingling adventure? Look no further than the haunted places in Maryland!. From the “Not So Spooky Ghost Tours” in Allegany County to the haunted homes and graveyards in Caroline County, there’s plenty of paranormal activity to discover. Take a walk through the...
philanthropynewsdigest.org
Two generations of alumnae commit $22 million to Foxcroft School
Foxcroft School, a girls’ prep school in Middleburg, Virginia, has announced a $22 million gift from two generations of alumnae to help fund the construction of a STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, the Arts, and Math) wing. The commitment from Victoria Beth Mars (’74), Pamela Mars Wright (’78), Bernadette Schuetz...
theriver953.com
Frederick County Authorities address misconduct at school
Frederick County Sheriff Lenny Millholand confirmed by phone that Deputies and Frederick County School officials are investigating a report of misconduct at school. Reportedly a substitute teacher had inappropriate sexual contact with a student. Sheriff Millholland confirmed the investigation was completed Jan. 25 and has been handed over to the...
wfmd.com
Waverley Elementary School Placed On Secure Status On Thursday
All students and staff were safe at the time. (Photo from Frederick County Public Schools) Frederick, Md (KM) There was an incident on Thursday afternoon at Waverley Elementary School while students were being dismissed for the day. Frederick County Public Schools says a person with mental health issues entered the building without authorization That person was escorted out of the building which was placed on secured status.
Volunteers Needed to Bake Birthday Cakes for Children in Loudoun Community
Birthday cakes are something that many of us take for granted. Unfortunately, there are children who've never experienced the joy of a birthday cake on their special day. One local organization is voluntarily making birthday cakes for children who otherwise wouldn't have one. More volunteers are needed to meet demand, however.
fredericksburg.today
Working around the clock: Stafford utilities
Have you ever thought about what you would do if you turned on the tap and no water was available? Water plays a vital role in our daily lives that we often take for granted. It is a basic necessity for both health and hygiene. Hundreds of industries also depend on water such as restaurants, hospitals, firefighters, farms and breweries. There is a great deal that goes into bringing water to and from homes and businesses every day. Stafford County Utilities makes sure everyone receives a high-quality product every day.
Inside Nova
$488M needed to upgrade Prince William County judicial center
Prince William County’s judicial center needs a $488 million expansion to more than double its size to meet ongoing and future needs, according to a consultant. Tony Bell of Moseley Architects presented a master plan for the complex in Manassas to the Board of County Supervisors on Tuesday. The judicial center is home to the shared court system of the county, Manassas and Manassas Park and offices of the commonwealth’s attorney and sheriff. It’s also attached to the county jail.
Culpeper high school student overdoses, other students arrested
CULPEPER, Va. — Sheriff's deputies in Culpeper, Virginia, have arrested an 18-year-old high school student and two other teen girls in connection to a report of an overdose inside Eastern View High School Friday morning. The Culpeper County Sheriff's Department reports that school resource officer Chris Williams had requested...
NBC Washington
‘Agonizing': Grandmother Speaks After Mass Shooting Shatters Family in Dumfries
A family is trying to put the pieces of their lives back together after police say a man shot his teenage girlfriend and four of her relatives in Dumfries, Virginia, on Jan. 4. One of the victims, 3-year-old Journee Carroll Ward, was killed. Before noon on that day, Prince William...
Virginia Taxpayers Spark Rage Over Nikole Hannah-Jones’ $33,350 Speaking Engagement
A Virginia public library system is reportedly paying 1619 Project creator and anti-racist author Nikole Hannah-Jones over $35,000 dollars for an upcoming, hour-long speaking engagement. According to the Fairfax County Times, the hefty price tag amounted to $589 per minute of Hannah-Jones’ speech, where she will be speaking on themes...
Double stabbing in Rockville hotel, victims seriously injured
ROCKVILLE, Md. (DC News Now) — Police were investigating a double stabbing in a Rockville hotel that happened on Sunday evening. Rockville police were called to the Rockville Hotel, a Ramada by Wyndham on Research Court around 6:30 p.m. The initial call said that a person had been stabbed, and when officers arrived, they found […]
WTOP
Fairfax Co. teen is newest US figure skating champion
There’s a new U.S. men’s figure skating champion and he calls Vienna, Virginia, home. But you won’t see him out at the Fairfax County bars celebrating. He’s only in high school. Sunday’s champion is 18-year-old Ilia Malinin — a jumping machine called the “Quad god,” known...
WTOP
Driver carjacked after vehicle rear-ended in Vienna
A driver was carjacked after their vehicle was rear-ended in Vienna, Virginia, on Saturday night. In a Facebook post, the Town of Vienna Police Department said the victim walked into a station around 10:30 p.m. Saturday to report they had been carjacked. The victim told police they were in the area of Park Street and Moore Avenue SE around 10 p.m. when their vehicle was rear-ended by a black Dodge Challenger.
VDOT: Utility work Culpeper line to Food Lion
The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the next week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report. Culpeper District traffic information is also available on Twitter and on VDOT’s website. Culpeper County U.S. 522 (Sperryville Pike) – Other construction. Expect lane and shoulder closures with flaggers between Aspen Street and Virginia Avenue, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the northbound and southbound lanes. Greene County U.S. 33 (Spotswood Trail)-- Road reconstruction. Both shoulders are closed between Route 680 (Pinewood Court) and U.S.29 (Seminole Trail) in the eastbound and westbound lanes while crews work behind...
dcnewsnow.com
Schools alert families about man following students in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Some public schools sent messages to their respective families letting them know about incidents in which people followed elementary school students. The principal of Chevy Chase Elementary School sent a letter dated Jan. 25 to the school community. The letter said that...
Comments / 0