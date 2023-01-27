Read full article on original website
Natrona County Recent Arrests (1/30/23–2/1/23)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
Sheriff’s deputies free woman stuck in snow in Antelope Hills area
CASPER, Wyo. — Today, Natrona County Sheriff’s Office deputies freed Natrona County resident Marianne Shoemaker after she became stuck in the snow in the Antelope Hills area. According to NCSO Public Information Officer Kiera Grogan, dispatchers received a call roughly an hour and a half ago from Natrona...
Casper police: Burglars caught in act thanks to home security system
CASPER, Wyo. — Casper police say they were able to interrupt a burglary and arrest two suspects thanks to real-time information from a home security system. “On the evening of January 31 … an attentive homeowner for a residence located on Indian Paintbrush was alerted to activity on his home security video system,” the CPD release said Wednesday.
S’no problem: C/NCIA crews use big machines to keep planes moving during snow event
CASPER, Wyo. — It takes a lot of effort and horsepower to keep Mother Nature in check at local airports. On Monday, the Casper/Natrona County International Airport posted a photo on social media showing off some of that horsepower and effort as their crews worked to clear deep drifted snow from the airport grounds.
NCSD: Buses ‘gelling up’ led to unexpected school closures in Natrona County today
CASPER, Wyo. — The Natrona County School District says extreme cold hampered its ability to run school buses on Monday morning, leading to a late and unexpected closure announcement. According to a release issued Monday, the district’s inclement weather teams met around 4 a.m. and decided schools could run...
Natrona County schools closed Monday due to weather and bus transportation issues
CASPER, Wyo. — The Natrona County School District has canceled school today, according to a recorded message sent at 7 a.m. The message attributed the cancelation to issues with school bus transportation. “As we began running buses for the school day, the buses started to experience issues running due...
Wintry conditions close more roads, highways around Casper
CASPER, Wyo. — Throughout the Casper area, several streets and highways have been closed by the Wyoming Department of Transportation as winter conditions have made travel dangerous in a number of locations. Roads are closed along Wyoming 220 from Pathfinder Road to Alcova; between Wyoming 258, Wyoming Boulevard and...
United Way of Natrona County’s free tax prep program now available
CASPER, Wyo. — The United Way of Natrona County is once again partnering with Wyoming Free Tax Service and local volunteers to provide residents with free tax preparation. Qualifying residents are encouraged to learn more about the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance, or VITA, program in which IRS-trained and -certified volunteers provide free basic income tax return preparation with electronic filing, United Way said in a press release.
Casper Mt. Road still closed early Wednesday amid gusty winds, blowing snow
CASPER, Wyo. — High winds and blowing snow are still plaguing Casper Mountain Road early Wednesday. According to WYDOT, Wyoming 251, which gives access to Casper Mountain, is closed as of 5 a.m., with an unknown reopening time. The road has remained closed for most of the past 24 hours.
Casper Pride launches website update, prepares for upcoming Pride Week and beyond
CASPER, Wyo. — As Casper Pride prepares to celebrate Pride 2023 from June 7 through June 11, the organization has updated its website to serve as a central place to connect with the Pride community in Casper and beyond all year long. The updated website is one of several...
Inclement weather closes Casper VA Clinic
CASPER, Wyo. — Due to inclement weather, the Casper VA Clinic will be closed today. Veterans with appointments today will be contacted and changed to virtual (phone or video) appointments or rescheduled. Clinic staff encourage all patients to stay inside and limit travel during these extreme conditions. If veterans...
‘A Special Lady’: Casper philanthropist Susie McMurry remembered for generosity, kindness
CASPER, Wyo. — Longtime Casper resident Susie McMurry died over the weekend at Banner Health Wyoming Medical Center. According to her obituary, she had been battling lifelong diabetes. Susie and her late husband of 41 years, Mick McMurry, came from modest backgrounds, but they made millions from energy and...
Bitter cold, blustery winds on Monday after a foot of snowfall in Casper over weekend
CASPER, Wyo. — The snow has stopped, but bitter cold temperatures well below normal for this time of year will continue through at least tomorrow. According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, windchills of minus 35 degrees are likely in parts of Natrona County today. As of 5 a.m., the Casper-Natrona County International Airport is reporting a temperature of minus 21 degrees. Today’s high is expected to reach just 7 degrees, with the low tonight dipping to zero.
Obituaries: Howard; Miracle; Coto; Walton
Bryan Craig Howard: January 13, 1965 – January 23, 2023. Bryan Craig Howard, 58, of Casper, Wyoming left this world for the halls of Valhalla on January 23, 2023 at his home in Casper. Bryan was born in Roseburg, Oregon to Robert L. Howard and Carolyn M. Howard on...
Casper’s Yellowstone Garage Bar & Grill to close, liquidate food inventory
CASPER, Wyo. — The Yellowstone Garage Bar & Grill announced on social media on Monday that it will be selling off its food items. Multiple calls and messages to Yellowstone Garage on Monday were not returned. The Facebook post announcing the sale was met with multiple enquiries regarding the status of the restaurant. The posts were not answered as of noon Monday.
Windchill Warning ends this morning; high winds expected all week long
CASPER, Wyo. — Casper will bid adieu to the bitter chill in the air this week as temperatures warm to a more seasonal average, but high-speed winds are here to stay. A Windchill Warning in effect for Natrona County will expire at 9 a.m. today, though the National Weather Service in Riverton is forecasting windchill values as low as minus 20 degrees. Winds will come from the southwest at 24–30 mph with gusts of up to 40 mph. Skies will be clear and sunny, and the forecast high is 20 degrees.
Registration opens for summer Teens Explore Career Camp
CASPER, Wyo. — Registration for the free Teens Explore Careers Camp, taking place from June 4 through June 9 at Casper College, is now open at cyberwyoming.org/camp. Registration is limited to 20 young high school women. TECC is a camp for girls to explore their digital world in a...
(OPINION) Letter: Wyoming lawmakers should focus on Wyoming people
Oil City News publishes letters, cartoons and opinions as a public service. The content does not necessarily reflect the opinions of Oil City News or its employees. Letters to the editor can be submitted by following the link at our opinion section. Dear Casper,. As a resident/registered voter of Wyoming,...
Natrona County gas prices up another 18 cents as national prices rise for 5th week
CASPER, Wyo. — National gas prices have increased for a fifth consecutive week, and that’s resulted in an 18-cent hike for Natrona County’s average price for a gallon of regular fuel. The nation’s average gas price climbed 9.7 cents from a week ago to $3.49 per gallon...
Obituary: Susan ‘Susie’ Kay McMurry
Susan “Susie” Kay (Warburton) McMurry: December 23, 1946 – January 28, 2023. Susie passed away peacefully January 28, 2023, at Wyoming Medical Center, after a lifelong battle with Diabetes. A special thanks to her loving caregivers lead by Brooke Baker. She was born in Casper on December 23, 1946 to Robert and Tillie Warburton. Growing up in Elk Mountain and Hanna, Wyoming, Suz graduated from Hannah High and moved to Casper to attend Casper College (AS Education) finishing her degree at the University of Wyoming (BS Education).
