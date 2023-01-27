Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Here's What Governor Abbott Said Supporting Anti-Abortionists This WeekendTom HandyTexas State
Austin's Moody Center is a Multi-functional Space for the ArtsCarol LennoxAustin, TX
7-Eleven in Austin plays highbrow opera music to drive homeless people awayBrenna TempleAustin, TX
Attention coffee lovers: Australian-based café selling award-winning coffee at $150 a cupAmarie M.Austin, TX
G.J. Kinne Won't Last Long As Texas State Football CoachFlurrySportsSan Marcos, TX
Related
JamBase
Lone Star TTB: Tedeschi Trucks Band Confirms May 2023 Concerts In Texas
Tedeschi Trucks Band will return to Texas this May for their first concerts in the Lone Star State since 2019. Susan Tedeschi and Derek Trucks and their powerhouse ensemble announced tour dates in five cities throughout Texas spanning May 3 – 9. The run gets underway after Tedeschi Trucks...
fox7austin.com
'9-1-1: Lone Star' actor Rob Lowe films special intro for Austin FD video
AUSTIN, Texas - Actor Rob Lowe recently took some time off from playing an Austin firefighter on FOX's "9-1-1: Lone Star" to make a special video for the real firefighters who risk their lives protecting the community every day. "Hey everybody - it's Rob Lowe. I play a phony bologna...
7-Eleven in Austin plays highbrow opera music to drive homeless people away
Some 7-Eleven locations including one in Austin have started playing opera music to keep homeless people off their premises. The convenience spot is notorious for attracting people who are living on the streets. According to a news article, "Opera singing has been booming outside a store in Austin, Texas, and at multiple locations in California where the Democrat-run cities of Los Angeles and San Francisco are gripped by homelessness crises."
Let’s Take a Look at the Stunning & Oldest Standing Mansion in Texas
If you love history, this is for you. If you love architecture this is definitely for you. If you love history, architecture, and Texas you are about to lose your mind. The Seaquist House, located west of Austin, TX, is the oldest standing mansion in the Lone Star State, and she's beauty.
The Charming Texas Bakery Owned By Sandra Bullock
Celebrities often go into various endeavors besides acting. Their fame can be used as an excellent marketing tool and they usually have the finances to back up their enterprises. Celebrity doesn't always equate to success, however. Take for example Steven Speilberg's themed restaurant Dive!, which didn't survive; or Britney Spears' New York restaurant Nyla, which didn't last long either. Of course, there have been plenty of celebrity success stories as well, such as Hugh Jackman's The Laughing Man Coffee Shop or Ryan Reynold's Aviation Gin. What we don't see that often, though, is a celebrity trying the same style of business again once it has failed.
KVUE
House at center of Chris Beard arrest affidavit listed for $4.95M
AUSTIN, Texas — An Austin home owned by former Texas Longhorns men’s basketball coach Chris Beard has been put up for sale for $4.95 million. It’s the same Tarrytown home police responded to in December when Beard was arrested for third-degree felony family violence. Travis County Tax Office records show the 1901 Vista Lane home is owned by Beard’s company, Baseline Group LLC.
fox7austin.com
Cat of the Weekend: Ficus at Austin Pets Alive!
Sweet little Ficus is ready for adoption at Austin Pets Alive. He loves to be held and is very affectionate, but is excellent at burying everything from his food and toys to your shoes and keys. APA says his ideal home would be a big family with lots of love and maybe even some furry friends. He is available for adoption at APA's Town Lake cattery.
ECHO completes first count of Austin’s homeless population since 2020
Volunteers with the Ending Community Homelessness Coalition (ECHO) early Saturday morning completed the first official census of the homeless population in the Austin and Travis County area in three years.
The mystery of the north Austin scarecrows remains unsolved
According to Reddit users, the scarecrows were placed on, or around, Jan. 21 underneath the US-183 Highway, where it intersects with the MoPac Expressway. Many had theories of why the enigmatic figures were situated near this busy road, but no one on the thread could be certain
Guide Dogs for the Blind chooses Austin to raise puppies, but volunteers needed
AUSTIN (KXAN) — You might start seeing more little puppies out and about around Austin. That’s because the city was chosen by Guide Dogs for the Blind to help raise and train guide dogs that will eventually be given away to a handler. On a rainy, Saturday morning, you’d find nearly a dozen young puppies […]
Radio Ink
Former KROX Host Sues Station After Dismissal
A former morning host for Austin alternative rock station KROX (101.5 FM) has sued the station and its parent company, Waterloo Media, over her dismissal in 2021. The lawsuit filed by Deb O’Keefe claims working conditions at the station became “toxic” after Waterloo and its owner, Bob Sinclair, acquired the station from Emmis Communications in 2019.
Austin aims to address systemic racism, equity with new walk and bike trail plans
The city said it tried to apply an equity lens to all plans starting by creating a base map called Equity Analysis Zones (EAZ) — areas of Austin that have higher concentrations of historically marginalized populations.
The Most Expensive Cup of Coffee You’ve Ever Seen is for Sale in Austin
Hey, if you stopped buying a cup of this coffee everyday you'd actually be able to buy a brand new home by June, looking at you Gen Zers. So, there's a place called Proud Mary cafe they've got locations in Australia, Portland, and Austin, TX, and they're selling the most expensive cup of coffee you'll ever see.
Home owned by Chris Beard’s company in Austin neighborhood is up for sale
The listing for 1901 Vista Lane in the Tarrytown neighborhood is with Austin real estate brokerage Moreland Properties. According to Travis County tax records, the home's owner is Baseline Group LLC, which is the name of Beard's company that the university included in his contract. It's the same address included in the Austin Police Department arrest affidavit where an alleged assault took place Dec. 12 that led to Beard's arrest. Beard faces a charge of assault by strangulation, family violence, and is set to have a hearing Feb. 2 in Travis County Court.
Rally for Tyre Nichols held in Austin
The Austin Justice Coalition is hosting a rally Saturday at Huston-Tillotson University in the wake of released body camera footage that shows Memphis Police Department (MPD) officers beating 29-year-old Tyre Nichols, who died three days later.
Trailer full of equipment valued at $15,000 stolen from Brushy Creek Brass Band
The Brushy Creek Brass Band is out of around $15,000 worth of property after its trailer was stolen earlier this week.
KVUE
Traffic pedestrian accidents increasing in Austin
Traffic deaths in Austin are on the rise. The city has broken its record for most traffic deaths for the second year in a row.
Delicious Tamales to Open North Austin Store
Delicious Tamales is “the leading manufacturer of tamales in San Antonio, selling more than 2.1 million each year, which translates to 70 dozen tamales produced every 2 minutes from its 30,000-square-foot factory.”
kurv.com
5 People Shot In Austin
Four people are injured and one person is dead following a Saturday night shooting in Austin. Police say the incident occurred at a hookah lounge just before 10:30 p.m. One person was pronounced dead at the scene, while four were taken to area hospitals. Two of the victims had life-threatening...
fox7austin.com
Former Austin fire chief Bill Roberts passes away at 85
AUSTIN, Texas - A former Austin fire chief passed away earlier this month, according to the department. Bill Roberts, who served as AFD's chief from 1983 to 1994, passed away at 85 on January 16. "Our deepest sympathies to Bill’s family. We are forever grateful to him for all he...
Comments / 0