Austin, TX

JamBase

Lone Star TTB: Tedeschi Trucks Band Confirms May 2023 Concerts In Texas

Tedeschi Trucks Band will return to Texas this May for their first concerts in the Lone Star State since 2019. Susan Tedeschi and Derek Trucks and their powerhouse ensemble announced tour dates in five cities throughout Texas spanning May 3 – 9. The run gets underway after Tedeschi Trucks...
TEXAS STATE
Brenna Temple

7-Eleven in Austin plays highbrow opera music to drive homeless people away

Some 7-Eleven locations including one in Austin have started playing opera music to keep homeless people off their premises. The convenience spot is notorious for attracting people who are living on the streets. According to a news article, "Opera singing has been booming outside a store in Austin, Texas, and at multiple locations in California where the Democrat-run cities of Los Angeles and San Francisco are gripped by homelessness crises."
AUSTIN, TX
Mashed

The Charming Texas Bakery Owned By Sandra Bullock

Celebrities often go into various endeavors besides acting. Their fame can be used as an excellent marketing tool and they usually have the finances to back up their enterprises. Celebrity doesn't always equate to success, however. Take for example Steven Speilberg's themed restaurant Dive!, which didn't survive; or Britney Spears' New York restaurant Nyla, which didn't last long either. Of course, there have been plenty of celebrity success stories as well, such as Hugh Jackman's The Laughing Man Coffee Shop or Ryan Reynold's Aviation Gin. What we don't see that often, though, is a celebrity trying the same style of business again once it has failed.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

House at center of Chris Beard arrest affidavit listed for $4.95M

AUSTIN, Texas — An Austin home owned by former Texas Longhorns men’s basketball coach Chris Beard has been put up for sale for $4.95 million. It’s the same Tarrytown home police responded to in December when Beard was arrested for third-degree felony family violence. Travis County Tax Office records show the 1901 Vista Lane home is owned by Beard’s company, Baseline Group LLC.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Cat of the Weekend: Ficus at Austin Pets Alive!

Sweet little Ficus is ready for adoption at Austin Pets Alive. He loves to be held and is very affectionate, but is excellent at burying everything from his food and toys to your shoes and keys. APA says his ideal home would be a big family with lots of love and maybe even some furry friends. He is available for adoption at APA's Town Lake cattery.
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

The mystery of the north Austin scarecrows remains unsolved

According to Reddit users, the scarecrows were placed on, or around, Jan. 21 underneath the US-183 Highway, where it intersects with the MoPac Expressway. Many had theories of why the enigmatic figures were situated near this busy road, but no one on the thread could be certain
AUSTIN, TX
Radio Ink

Former KROX Host Sues Station After Dismissal

A former morning host for Austin alternative rock station KROX (101.5 FM) has sued the station and its parent company, Waterloo Media, over her dismissal in 2021. The lawsuit filed by Deb O’Keefe claims working conditions at the station became “toxic” after Waterloo and its owner, Bob Sinclair, acquired the station from Emmis Communications in 2019.
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

Home owned by Chris Beard’s company in Austin neighborhood is up for sale

The listing for 1901 Vista Lane in the Tarrytown neighborhood is with Austin real estate brokerage Moreland Properties. According to Travis County tax records, the home's owner is Baseline Group LLC, which is the name of Beard's company that the university included in his contract. It's the same address included in the Austin Police Department arrest affidavit where an alleged assault took place Dec. 12 that led to Beard's arrest. Beard faces a charge of assault by strangulation, family violence, and is set to have a hearing Feb. 2 in Travis County Court.
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

Rally for Tyre Nichols held in Austin

The Austin Justice Coalition is hosting a rally Saturday at Huston-Tillotson University in the wake of released body camera footage that shows Memphis Police Department (MPD) officers beating 29-year-old Tyre Nichols, who died three days later.
AUSTIN, TX
kurv.com

5 People Shot In Austin

Four people are injured and one person is dead following a Saturday night shooting in Austin. Police say the incident occurred at a hookah lounge just before 10:30 p.m. One person was pronounced dead at the scene, while four were taken to area hospitals. Two of the victims had life-threatening...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Former Austin fire chief Bill Roberts passes away at 85

AUSTIN, Texas - A former Austin fire chief passed away earlier this month, according to the department. Bill Roberts, who served as AFD's chief from 1983 to 1994, passed away at 85 on January 16. "Our deepest sympathies to Bill’s family. We are forever grateful to him for all he...
AUSTIN, TX

