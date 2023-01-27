ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Axios

Court denies FTC bid to block Meta's VR deal

Meta has a green light to buy virtual reality fitness startup Within, beating a Federal Trade Commission bid to block the acquisition. Driving the news: Per Bloomberg, U.S. District Judge Edward Davila made the ruling in sealed court documents filed in California district court Wednesday. The judge also ruled that...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Axios

Scoop: Israel conducting policy review of its response to Ukraine war

The new Israeli government is conducting a policy review of its response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the possibility of supplying defensive weapon systems to Kyiv, three Israeli officials told Axios. Why it matters: Israel is under growing pressure from the Biden administration, members of the U.S. Congress...
Axios

U.S. worries over Israel's democracy

Secretary of State Antony Blinken was in Jerusalem on Monday, where he weighed in on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s plans for a judicial overhaul. Plus, the future of private spaceflight. And, a very rare green comet appears in the night skies. Guests: Axios' Barak Ravid and Miriam Kramer.
Axios

Scoop: Blinken pressed Abbas to accept U.S. security plan for Jenin

Secretary of State Tony Blinken pressed Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas to accept and implement a U.S. security plan aimed at reestablishing Palestinian Authority control over the cities of Jenin and Nablus, which have become centers of unrest in the occupied West Bank, U.S. and Israeli officials told Axios. Driving the...
Axios

Leaders of Nazi homeschooling channel live in Upper Sandusky

The leaders of the "Dissident Homeschool" Telegram channel, which produces white supremacist lesson plans for 2,400+ members, are a married couple with four children in Upper Sandusky. Driving the news: Vice News reported that the channel's "admins and members use racist, homophobic, and antisemitic slurs without shame, and quote Hitler...
UPPER SANDUSKY, OH
Axios

Blinken's civics lesson for Netanyahu

Secretary of State Tony Blinken publicly reminded Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of the values of democracy this week — reflecting just how concerned the Biden administration is about the new Israeli government's plan to overhaul the country's judicial system. Why it matters: It's rare that the U.S. weighs...
Axios

China's massive debt deal with Africa

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen traveled to Africa last week to deepen U.S. ties in the continent. That comes as China is working on how to restructure debt in the region after loaning around $700 billion to Africa over the last two decades. Plus, the end of the Memphis Scorpion police...
Axios

Democracies embrace economic security to counter China and Russia

The vision of a truly open global economy is fading as countries adopt import and export bans, use tariffs as geopolitical leverage, and reroute investment and supply chains in the face of sanctions. Why it matters: Democratic countries are increasingly using economic security as a crucial way to protect themselves...
Axios

New details emerge in Biden classified docs timeline

The FBI searched the Penn Biden Center in mid-November after the White House discovered classified documents there from President Biden's time as vice president, multiple outlets reported Tuesday — a detail that was not previously disclosed publicly by the White House. The big picture: It remains unclear what, if...
INDIANA STATE
Axios

The Fed will be in the thick of the debt limit mess

When he takes questions from reporters this afternoon, the Fed chair will presumably talk at length about the outlook for inflation, employment, and Fed policy. But a different set of issues loom over the central bank that we suspect Powell would rather not talk about — potentially tough decisions that involve a debt ceiling standoff.
Axios

Adani short seller attack adds to headwinds for Indian stocks

The battle royal between a well-known U.S. short seller and a well-connected Indian billionaire hits the Indian markets at a delicate time. Driving the news: Fraud allegations launched by U.S. short seller Nate Anderson's Hindenburg Research have cratered the share prices of the various entities that make up the sprawling coal, cement, ports and infrastructure conglomerate run by Gautam Adani, who Bloomberg calls Asia's richest man.
Axios

Axios

