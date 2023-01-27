Read full article on original website
Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket
“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
Taylor Swift Shares New “Lavender Haze” Video: Watch
Taylor Swift has shared a new video for her Midnights track “Lavender Haze.” Swift wrote and directed the softly psychedelic visual, which finds her wandering through her home in a dream state as flowers sprout from the carpet and her house floats through the cosmos. The clip also stars Laith Ashley de la Cruz, a transgender actor and activist, as Swift’s lover. Take a look below.
Barrett Strong, Motown Singer and Temptations Songwriter, Dies at 81
Barrett Strong, the vocalist known for giving Motown Records its first hit with “Money (That’s What I Want),” and for the songs he wrote for the Temptations, has died, Billboard and Rolling Stone report. His death was confirmed by Motown founder Berry Gordy, who, in a statement shared with Billboard, called his songs “revolutionary.” No cause of death was given. Strong was 81.
Madonna Biopic for Universal Pictures Scrapped
A feature film about Madonna’s life and career is no longer moving forward at Universal Pictures, Variety, The Hollywood Reporter, and Deadline report. The film was first announced in 2020. Madonna has worked on drafts of the script with both Diablo Cody and Erin Cressida Wilson. Actress Julia Garner was reportedly set to star in the lead role. Last week, Madonna announced the extensive Celebration Tour, kicking off July 15 at Vancouver’s Rogers Arena.
“Pray It Away”
Violence is a tempting option when you see an unfaithful ex carry on like they didn’t completely wreck you. This is the gist of Chlöe’s stripped-down new single “Pray It Away,” which follows a smattering of tracks from the past two years that seemed impressive, but sometimes too engineered, and the much-delayed announcement of her solo debut album In Pieces. Part her mentor Beyoncé, part Tamar Braxton, the song is an arresting showcase of her contralto. Over muted organ, Bailey seethes like a mother of four who’s just come home after a 14-hour shift to discover her husband sitting on the sofa playing video games: “Maybe I should go and take it to church/… But I’ma just pray it away before I give him what he deserves first.” Her youthful vernacular keeps things fresh though, and by the time a choir joins in on the bridge, you’ll be wishing her ex a speedy journey to the ER.
Watch Lil Baby Perform “California Breeze” and “Forever” on SNL
Lil Baby was the musical guest on the latest episode of Saturday Night Live (January 28), performing his songs “California Breeze” and “Forever.” The Atlanta rapper was backed by a full band for “California Breeze,” while pianist Chloe Flower accompanied him during “Forever.” Michael B. Jordan served as host. Check it out below.
Rosalía Shares New Song “LLYLM”: Listen
Rosalía has released her first new single of the year. The track is titled “LLYLM,” short for its refrain of “Lie Like You Love Me.” Rosalía produced the track with David Rodríguez, Dylan Patrice, and Noah Goldstein. Check it out below. After issuing...
Sparks Announce First Album for Island Records in 47 Years
Sparks have announced their first new album for Island Records in 47 years. The Girl Is Crying in Her Latte is due out May 26. It will mark Sparks’ return to the label after parting ways following the release of their 1976 album Big Beat. “One of the most...
Gloria
It’s awards season, so I’d like to nominate Sam Smith for 2022’s Best Celebrity Cameo in a Magazine Profile. The publication was New York Magazine; the subject was Joel Kim Booster, the writer and star of last year’s tender-hearted Pride and Prejudice flip Fire Island. Booster and his friends are returning home from a Silver Lake gay bar when he ducks into the bathroom and emerges to announce, “Sam Smith is coming.” Smith is introduced to the reader as “the first gay person to think they were the first gay person to win an Oscar during an acceptance speech,” and upon their arrival, they tell the party about their plans to visit Anne Boleyn’s grave at the Tower of London as a little birthday treat. This unexpected appearance in Booster’s world also articulates Smith’s strange blend of genuine trailblazing and cultural conservatism. They’re a proud, unapologetic non-binary pop star and an old soul with a taste for the maudlin. Who else would “stick up for the girls of English history” while partying with queer Hollywood royalty?
“Amaranth”
Model/Actriz began in a Boston basement, with Cole Haden thrashing through what he called “my 19-year-old answer to whatever I could muster up as a Laurie Anderson-type electronic opera” and two hypnotized audience members, Ruben Radlauer and Jack Wetmore, sending him some voice memos and asking to collaborate. After writing two songs together, they abruptly decided the time was ripe for a California tour. Together, they and bassist Aaron Shapiro are lifelong members of the Church of the Too Much, which is forever accepting new congregants; Haden has intricate theories on the “sexual vigor and terror” of the Broadway show Cats, which he proclaims has “infiltrated everything I’ve ever made.”
Daft Punk’s Thomas Bangalter Shares New Song “L’Accouchement”: Listen
Thomas Bangalter (formerly of Daft Punk) has shared the first preview of Mythologies, the orchestral work that he wrote for the 2022 ballet of the same name. It’s titled “L’Accouchement,” and it’s one of 23 pieces on Mythologies. Listen to it below. Bangalter last issued...
Skrillex and Bladee Share Video for New Song “Real Spring”: Watch
Skrillex has teamed up with Bladee for a new song. “Real Spring” is the latest in a string of collaborative singles from Skrillex, following “Rumble” (with Fred Again.. and Flowdan), “Way Back” (with PinkPantheress and Trippie Redd), and “Leave Me Like This” (with Bobby Raps).
Patti Smith Shares Eulogy for Tom Verlaine: “Had I Been a Boy, I Would’ve Been Him”
Television frontman Tom Verlaine died last week, and, now, Patti Smith has paid tribute to the late musician and her former boyfriend in an essay for The New Yorker. Titled “He Was Tom Verlaine,” her eulogy details Verlaine’s upbringing in Delaware, the first time the artists crossed paths in 1973, and their shared interests in poetry, composers, and the bustle of New York. She also recounted the first time she saw Television perform live on April 14, 1974, at CBGB, writing, “What we saw that night was kin, our future, a perfect merging of poetry and rock and roll. As I watched Tom play, I thought, Had I been a boy, I would’ve been him.”
Listen to Jay Hound’s “Neaky”: The Ones
At this point, every neighborhood throughout the five boroughs has their home drill collective. SweepersENT. is the Upper West Side’s, and in the last few months they’ve been releasing a tear of short, uptempo, and brutal singles. Their thing seems to be “live performances” in the style of the From the Block series: They hang up a mic in a local hotspot and rap along to a pre-recording. Crew members Sdot Go and Naz GPG’s have solid freestyles, but Jay Hound’s “Neaky” is a particularly blazing intro to their collective style. Over a beat that merges the throbbing, fast-paced rhythms of club with the ominous mood of drill, Jay Hound raps intensely without sounding like a straight-up imitation of the Bronx’s Kay Flock and Dougie B. Those two are all energy, while with Jay Hound there’s a slight reserve that keeps the emphasis more on the rapping. And in a subgenre where the rapping itself has increasingly taken a backseat, SweeperENT. is a nice addition to the scene.
Does Spring Hide Its Joy
Listen closely to the numerous “lockdown albums” released in the past couple of years, and you might hear shared among them the tacit understanding that the cultural reckoning is still unfinished—that anything that attempts to capture what it’s been like to live through this pandemic would be inherently incomplete, and escapism is preferred anyway. The spring of 2020 echoes constantly, but silently.
Listen to Mercury’s “WYHA”: The Ones
After Atlanta-based rapper Mercury released her energy-cleansing project Tabula Rasa last year, she met 16-year-old beatmaking whiz FearDorian through a skateboarding friend. Their collaborative EP, Fear Mercury, is a four-track collection of interplanetary plugg, trap, and drill, with a guest feature from Brooklyn rapper Salimata and samples of underground mainstays Yung Lean and Coco & Clair Clair. Its final thrill-seeking track, “WYHA,” spins Basement Jaxx’s 2001 hit “Where’s Your Head At?” off a burnt-out hard drive. Rapping in a nonchalant, cloudy tone, Mercury takes stock of reality, repeating, “Where your head at, where your bread at,” and flaunting her ingenuity by shouting out her Aquarius moon placement. Fearless and free, she beats to her own drum on this trashing, raved-out vortex.
Bad Bunny, Mary J. Blige, Steve Lacy, and More to Perform at 2023 Grammys
The first batch of 2023 Grammy Awards performers has been announced. Performing at the Los Angeles event on February 5 are: Bad Bunny, Mary J. Blige, Brandi Carlile, Luke Combs, Steve Lacy, Lizzo, Kim Petras, and Sam Smith. Bad Bunny is nominated for three awards at the 2023 Grammys, including...
Caroline Polachek Reveals Album Tracklist, Shares New Song “Blood and Butter”: Listen
Caroline Polachek has shared the new song “Blood and Butter.” Co-produced by Polachek and Danny L Harle, the single features Brìghde Chaimbeul on bagpipes. It’s the latest single from her forthcoming LP, Desire, I Want to Turn Into You, due out on Valentine’s Day (February 14). Find the new song below.
The State of Ambient Music
Co-hosted by Editor-in-Chief Puja Patel and Reviews Editor Jeremy D. Larson, and featuring guest critics and contributors, our weekly podcast includes in-depth analysis of the new music we find extraordinary, exciting, and just plain terrible. This week, Contributing Editor Andy Cush, who wrote the recent feature “Inside the Ambient Streaming Boom,” stops by to chat about the state of the genre, some of his recent faves, and whether musicians are really benefiting from all those “Music for Plants” playlist placements. Also, Jeremy and Puja answer reader questions about certain very low Pitchfork scores and more.
“Sandrail Silhouette”
Avalon Emerson is hard to pin down: In recent years, the Berlin-based DJ-producer has released an aerodynamic techno project with Anunaku; an EP of whimsical, depressurized electronic compositions; and a couple of funky, raw-edged remixes for King Princess. The biggest left-turn of all, though, may have been the cover of the Magnetic Fields’ “Long-Forgotten Fairytale” that opened her 2020 DJ-Kicks mix. Faithful and brilliant, it was a surprising fake-out that swapped Stephen Merritt’s jangling production for bright, gloopy synthwork without losing the original’s mixture of sarcasm and sincerity.
