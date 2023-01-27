Read full article on original website
When anything above 32 is a warming trend...
When anything above freezing feels like a summer day, then you know you have been enjoying an old-fashioned winter in Johnson County. That was the conclusion the Bench Sitters had when they got up Monday morning and noticed it was 28 below zero. Don’t know if there is any truth...
Public Notice
NOTICE OF ACCEPTANCE OF AND FINAL SETTLEMENT FOR HIGHWAY WORK. Notice is hereby given that the State Transportation Commission of Wyoming has accepted as completed according to plans, specifications and rules governing the same work performed under that certain contract between the State of Wyoming, acting through said Commission, and Simon Contractors, The Contractor, on Highway Project Number I901120 in Sheridan & Johnson Counties, consisting of mill & overlay interstate and miscellaneous work, and the Contractor is entitled to final settlement therefore; that the Director of the Department of Transportation will cause said Contractor to be paid the full amount due him under said contract on March 15, 2023.
‘Large crash involving many vehicles’ reported on I-80
CASPER, Wyo. — A large crash involving many vehicles occurred on Interstate 80 and will keep the westbound portion closed for an unknown length of time, according to Wyoming Department of Transportation District 1 officials. “This large-scale event will take the Wyoming Highway Patrol hours to investigate and the...
Wallace Clark Chesbro
Wallace Clark Chesbro (Wally), 92 years old, passed away peacefully on Jan. 25, 2023, at Amie Holt Care Center in Buffalo. He was surrounded by his family. A private family service is planned for this summer. Donations can be made to: Alzheimer’s Association-Wyoming Chapter 2232 Dell Range Blvd. Ste. 101 Cheyenne, WY 82009 or alz.org/wyoming/donate.
Woman dies in Monday morning crash on South Douglas Highway
GILLETTE, Wyo. – A woman died Monday morning and multiple people were injured following a multi-vehicle collision on South Douglas Highway, officials said Tuesday. Laura D. Kenway, 32, has been identified as the woman who was found lying unresponsive on South Douglas Highway around 7:16 a.m. by Gillette Police officers who arrived to investigate reports of a crash on Jan. 23, according to Gillette Deputy Police Chief Brent Wasson and Campbell County Coroner Paul Wallem.
