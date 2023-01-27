NOTICE OF ACCEPTANCE OF AND FINAL SETTLEMENT FOR HIGHWAY WORK. Notice is hereby given that the State Transportation Commission of Wyoming has accepted as completed according to plans, specifications and rules governing the same work performed under that certain contract between the State of Wyoming, acting through said Commission, and Simon Contractors, The Contractor, on Highway Project Number I901120 in Sheridan & Johnson Counties, consisting of mill & overlay interstate and miscellaneous work, and the Contractor is entitled to final settlement therefore; that the Director of the Department of Transportation will cause said Contractor to be paid the full amount due him under said contract on March 15, 2023.

