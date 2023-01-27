Read full article on original website
RANGERS ROOKIE TAKES ON GOLDEN KNIGHTS HEAVYWEIGHT IN SECOND NHL GAME
That is one way to make an imprint on your NHL team. New York Rangers rookie forward Will Cuylle dropped the gloves with Vegas Golden Knights heavyweight Keegan Kolesar in just his second NHL game:. Cuylle, selected 60th overall in 2020, has never been afraid to get involved with the...
Reinhart scores 17 seconds into OT, Panthers beat Bruins 4-3
SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sam Reinhart scored 17 seconds into overtime to cap a late scoring flurry and give the Florida Panthers a 4-3 victory over the NHL-leading Boston Bruins on Saturday night. After David Pastrnak scored to give the Bruins the lead with 48.6 seconds left in regulation,...
Bruins Wrap: Boston Falls In OT Behind Jaw-Dropping Panthers Rally
The Boston Bruins failed to get back in the win column and instead shockingly fell to the Florida Panthers, 4-3, in overtime at FLA Live Arena on Saturday night. The Bruins fell to 38-6-5 with their second straight loss — it?s the first time they?ve lost consecutive games all season — while the Panthers improved to 24-22-6 on their season.
Canadiens Need to be Bold at the Trade Deadline
Trade deadlines are where contenders, want-to-be’s, and pretenders end up overpaying for NHL players in the hopes of winning a Stanley Cup, maybe winning a few rounds, or simply qualifying for the playoffs in the hopes of saving the job of the general manager (GM). Virgil is the Roman...
Nylander, Maple Leafs brace for big test against NHL-leading Bruins
But in the midst of his success, the forward has not been oblivious to the season his close friend David Pastrnak of the Boston Bruins is putting together. The forward is second in the NHL in goals with 38 and fourth in points with 71 entering Monday. "He's been on...
NHL Rumors: Dylan Larkin and Timo Meier
Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by NHL Lines site Betway. There are talks between the Red Wings and Dylan Larkin‘s camp. Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press: The Detroit Red Wings have two pending UFAs in captain Dylan Larkin and winger Tyler Bertuzzi.
Hurricanes bring 5-game win streak into matchup against the Kings
Los Angeles Kings (28-18-6, third in the Pacific Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (32-9-8, first in the Metropolitan Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Hurricanes -210, Kings +180. BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes will try to keep a five-game win streak going when they host the Los Angeles Kings. Carolina has a...
NHL takes measured approach in statement about Bobby Hull's passing
Through all the excitement on Monday morning leading up to next weekend's NHL All-Star game , the hockey world stateside also learned about the passing of Hall of Famer Bobby Hull. And when it came to making a formal announcement about his passing at the age of 84, the league took a very measured approach in speaking about the former Chicago Blackhawk, whose legacy as a player was not without its off-ice controversy.
Martin Necas leads Hurricanes past Sharks 5-4 in overtime
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Martin Necas scored late in regulation and again in overtime, the Carolina Hurricanes topped the San Jose Sharks 5-4 on Friday night. Necas tied it at 4 when he got his 20th goal of the season with 11.5 seconds left in the third period. Then he beat James Reimer again 55 seconds into overtime.
Giroux leads 3 Stars of Week
NEW YORK - Ottawa Senators right wing Claude Giroux, Toronto Maple Leafs right wing William Nylander and Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy have been named the NHL's "Three Stars" for the week ending Jan. 29. FIRST STAR - CLAUDE GIROUX, RW, OTTAWA SENATORS. Giroux led the NHL with 4-3-7,...
NHL On Tap: Hurricanes host Bruins seeking fifth straight win
Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from two games Sunday. The Carolina Hurricanes (31-9-8) haven't missed much of a beat this season, even when they've lost key players to injury. It was tough to see forward Max Pacioretty sustain a torn Achilles on Jan. 19, especially after he missed the first 38 games of the season recovering from Achilles surgery. The Hurricanes have kept on going, winning four in a row, including the game Pacioretty had to leave. They'll go for a fifth straight win against the League's best, the Boston Bruins (38-6-5), at PNC Arena on Sunday (5 p.m. ET; SN, BSSO, NESN, ESPN+, SN NOW). The Hurricanes, who are also on a seven-game point streak (6-0-1), are first in the Metropolitan Division, two points ahead of the New Jersey Devils. Forward Martin Necas leads them with 44 points (21 goals, 23 assists) in 48 games, and is first with three overtime goals, two of which he's scored in Carolina's past two wins (3-2 against the Dallas Stars on Wednesday and 5-4 against the San Jose Sharks on Friday). I mean, this is best against best in the Eastern Conference, so you don't need to sell the game much past that. But for the Hurricanes, it's a chance to get a little breathing room between them and the Devils before the All-Star break. -- Tracey Myers, staff writer.
Canadiens Need Owen Beck Right Now
The Montreal Canadiens have had yet another season filled with injuries to their lineup, many of which have come in clusters. The team currently has six players on the injured reserve (IR) and three more on long-term injured reserve (LTIR). This helped the Canadiens in choosing to proceed with an emergency recall of center Owen Beck of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) Peterborough Petes.
Kawhi Leonard reportedly wants Clippers to trade for PG
Kawhi Leonard is the biggest star on the Los Angeles Clippers, so it stands to reason that he has more sway than some of his teammates. How much pull does the 31-year-old have, exactly? Enough to go to the front office and highlight whom he wants the team to acquire ahead of February’s NBA trade deadline.
NHL Morning Skate for January 30
* Brent Burns also skated in a milestone contest and assisted on the winning goal as the Metropolitan Division-leading Hurricanes picked up a fifth straight victory. * Mark Scheifele can reach the 30-goal mark when the Jets host the Blues on Monday. MAPLE LEAFS, HURRICANES EARN WINS IN MILESTONE GAMES...
Toronto Maple Leafs: Dealing With An Injury to Another Key Player
Toronto Maple Leafs Season Isn’t Threatened By Murray’s Fragility by James Tanner Maple Leafs News Toronto Maple Leafs: Dealing With An Injury to Another Key Player by David Corcoran 1 minute ago Follow @BlueProspects Tweet Share x Pin Comment The Toronto Maple Leafs may be dealing with another injury to a key player. Toronto Maple Leafs backup goalike Matt Murray…
