oilcity.news
Registration opens for summer Teens Explore Career Camp
CASPER, Wyo. — Registration for the free Teens Explore Careers Camp, taking place from June 4 through June 9 at Casper College, is now open at cyberwyoming.org/camp. Registration is limited to 20 young high school women. TECC is a camp for girls to explore their digital world in a...
oilcity.news
Casper’s Boys & Girls Club to open Monday in response to NCSD weather closure
CASPER, Wyo. — The Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming will open its main branch today in Casper in response to the unexpected weather closure of Natrona County School District buildings. The extra B&G “School’s Out, Club’s In” day offers club activities for kids from 10 a.m. to...
oilcity.news
Casper’s Yellowstone Garage Bar & Grill to close, liquidate food inventory
CASPER, Wyo. — The Yellowstone Garage Bar & Grill announced on social media on Monday that it will be selling off its food items. Multiple calls and messages to Yellowstone Garage on Monday were not returned. The Facebook post announcing the sale was met with multiple enquiries regarding the status of the restaurant. The posts were not answered as of noon Monday.
oilcity.news
Highland Park Community Church cancels Sunday services due to weather
CASPER, Wyo. — Highland Park Community Church will not host Sunday services, church officials said. According to the church’s social media pages, the decision was made in light of the still-hazardous condition of several area roads. Other organizations and businesses closing due to weather can send their closures...
oilcity.news
Obituaries: Howard; Miracle; Coto; Walton
Bryan Craig Howard: January 13, 1965 – January 23, 2023. Bryan Craig Howard, 58, of Casper, Wyoming left this world for the halls of Valhalla on January 23, 2023 at his home in Casper. Bryan was born in Roseburg, Oregon to Robert L. Howard and Carolyn M. Howard on...
oilcity.news
Windy City Striders winter race series underway
CASPER, Wyo. — The Windy City Striders’ Winter Series is underway, with four races left in the season. According to a release, the four races will take place on Feb. 4, Feb. 18, March 4, and March 18. Registration fees are $10 for members and $15 for non-members. A five-race series pass is also available.
Meals on Wheels Bubbles, Baubles, and Beans Happening Friday Night at Central Wyoming Fairgrounds
The 23rd Annual Bubbles, Baubles, and Beans event to benefit Meals on Wheels is happening Friday night from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. That's according to a Facebook post from Natrona County Meals on Wheels, who wrote that guests are invited to "sip and sample soup and chili." This is...
oilcity.news
Inclement weather closes Casper VA Clinic
CASPER, Wyo. — Due to inclement weather, the Casper VA Clinic will be closed today. Veterans with appointments today will be contacted and changed to virtual (phone or video) appointments or rescheduled. Clinic staff encourage all patients to stay inside and limit travel during these extreme conditions. If veterans...
wyo4news.com
Postponed State Spirit Competition moved to March 8
January 30, 2023 — The Wyoming High School Activities Association has announced that the State Spirit Competition has been rescheduled to take place on Wednesday, March 8, in Casper at the Ford Wyoming Center. The event was supposed to have taken place last Friday, January 27, but was postponed due to weather and road conditions.
oilcity.news
NCSD: Buses ‘gelling up’ led to unexpected school closures in Natrona County today
CASPER, Wyo. — The Natrona County School District says extreme cold hampered its ability to run school buses on Monday morning, leading to a late and unexpected closure announcement. According to a release issued Monday, the district’s inclement weather teams met around 4 a.m. and decided schools could run...
oilcity.news
Casper sees foot of snow over weekend; more on Casper Mountain
CASPER, Wyo. — According to data from the National Weather Service in Riverton, the Casper area saw roughly 12 combined inches of snow on Saturday and Sunday, with Casper Mountain seeing roughly 18 inches. The snow adds to what has already been one of the snowiest winters Casper has...
oilcity.news
Natrona County schools closed Monday due to weather and bus transportation issues
CASPER, Wyo. — The Natrona County School District has canceled school today, according to a recorded message sent at 7 a.m. The message attributed the cancelation to issues with school bus transportation. “As we began running buses for the school day, the buses started to experience issues running due...
oilcity.news
(OPINION) Letter: Wyoming lawmakers should focus on Wyoming people
Oil City News publishes letters, cartoons and opinions as a public service. The content does not necessarily reflect the opinions of Oil City News or its employees. Letters to the editor can be submitted by following the link at our opinion section. Dear Casper,. As a resident/registered voter of Wyoming,...
oilcity.news
Hundreds of miles of Wyoming highways closed early Friday ahead of major incoming storm
CASPER, Wyo. — Swaths of interstates and major highways are closed early Friday due to high winds and blowing and drifting snow. According to WYDOT, Interstate 80 from Cheyenne to Rock Springs is closed as of 5 a.m. on Friday, and Interstate 25 is mostly closed between Cheyenne and Glendo. No unnecessary travel and black ice warnings are in place between Casper and Midwest.
oilcity.news
Natrona County gas prices up another 18 cents as national prices rise for 5th week
CASPER, Wyo. — National gas prices have increased for a fifth consecutive week, and that’s resulted in an 18-cent hike for Natrona County’s average price for a gallon of regular fuel. The nation’s average gas price climbed 9.7 cents from a week ago to $3.49 per gallon...
Update on Natrona County School District Closures
A recent email from the Natrona County School District reads:. "We want to take a moment to share more information regarding the decision to close NCSD schools and buildings today. While an unexpected and unavoidable situation, we understand there may be confusion as to what occurred. We very much appreciate your patience and understanding.
oilcity.news
Bitter cold, blustery winds on Monday after a foot of snowfall in Casper over weekend
CASPER, Wyo. — The snow has stopped, but bitter cold temperatures well below normal for this time of year will continue through at least tomorrow. According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, windchills of minus 35 degrees are likely in parts of Natrona County today. As of 5 a.m., the Casper-Natrona County International Airport is reporting a temperature of minus 21 degrees. Today’s high is expected to reach just 7 degrees, with the low tonight dipping to zero.
sweetwaternow.com
Casper Fugitive Arrested in Rock Springs
ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs Police Department (RSPD) arrested a Casper Re-entry Center escapee that the Natrona County Sheriffs Office (NCSO) reported had escaped on Tuesday. Anthony Ray Ortega, 23, was wanted for felony escape from official detention according to the NCSO. Ortega was participating in the work-release...
capcity.news
Laramie County Divorce Filings (1/18/23–1/23/23)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Dec. 19, 2022, through Jan. 4, 2023. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of...
Arctic Blast Hitting Natrona County: Extreme Cold, Heavy Snow, Intense Wind
There's an 80 percent chance of precipitation today and tomorrow for Natrona County, the National Weather Service says, with wind chill values as low as -20. Wind gusts as high as 21 mph. Sunday to see a 30 percent chance of snow showers before 11pm. Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly...
