CASPER, Wyo. — The snow has stopped, but bitter cold temperatures well below normal for this time of year will continue through at least tomorrow. According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, windchills of minus 35 degrees are likely in parts of Natrona County today. As of 5 a.m., the Casper-Natrona County International Airport is reporting a temperature of minus 21 degrees. Today’s high is expected to reach just 7 degrees, with the low tonight dipping to zero.

CASPER, WY ・ 13 HOURS AGO