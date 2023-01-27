Read full article on original website
A longstanding Endicott restaurant closed its doors for the last time on Sunday, January 29. For 52 years, Nina and Jerry Drossos owned and operated the Acropolis Restaurant, which was located on Washington Avenue in Endicott, but the pair decided that the time had come to retire. The Acropolis Restaurant operated in the space that once housed Luizzi’s Drug Store.
Many regions of the country are proud of their community for various reasons. For The Greater Binghamton area, we're proud of our history with the beginnings of IBM, Endicott Shoe, Singer Link, famous people like Rod Serling, and of course our delicacy, spiedies to name a few. Speaking of food,...
Rent prices right now in New York are astronomical and we’re not talking about in the City – we’re talking statewide. Landlords have tenants in a bit of a lock as rent rates shot up in 2022 over what landlords have blamed growing taxes and the big increase in cost to care for rental units.
The finishing touches are being made to the Six Eighty Cellars tasting room in Ovid, New York, on the western side of Cayuga Lake. Sometime later this winter or early spring, David and Melissa Pittard will do something they haven’t done before: Open a tasting room for a new winery.
More than a week after the Endwell McDonald's restaurant suddenly shut down its grills, the company's cartoon mascot remains alone inside, looking over a once-busy Playland. There's been no word from McDonald's Corporation on the decision to close the operation on East Main Street, which was located directly across from a Burger King restaurant.
The heavy equipment has been hauled away from what had been the once-beautiful IBM Country Club complex east of Endicott. Workers with Gorick Construction of Binghamton were on the site for nearly three months to remove the buildings, swimming pools and banquet facilities along Watson Boulevard in the town of Union.
People seeking some sweet treats in Johnson City can look forward to visiting a business that's setting up operations on Main Street in the village. Gabriella LoPiccolo-Gregory has been working for months to prepare the site at 265 Main Street. Gabriella LoPiccolo-Gregory with a tray of sugar cookies on January...
NewsChannel 36
Fire destroys home in Spencer
SPENCER, N.Y. (WENY) -- A fire tore through a Spencer home early Monday morning. Crews say the home near the top of South Hill Road is completely destroyed. The blaze started a little after 12 a.m. Monday. Crews from Spencer, Van Etten, Candor and Community Fire Rescue were lined up...
Endwell Blighted Buildings: “Yes, They’re Coming Down!”
A Broome County businessman is moving forward with a redevelopment plan that will start with removing several abandoned structures in Endwell. Tim Connolly is preparing to remove five or six buildings along East Main Street and Scarborough Drive. Connolly wants to demolish the structure to create a "big, wide open...
NewsChannel 36
All Glory to God: Elmira couple celebrates 70 years of marriage
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- While January 31st is just another day of the week for most of us, one couple in Elmira is celebrating a big milestone. "It was a mutual agreement to get married because we’ve known each other for so long. It was like there wasn’t anyone else for us," said Shirley Mather, who has been married to her husband Francis, for the last 70 years.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Kilmer Mansion Hosts Winter Wonderbands
Community members came together tonight in an effort to restore a Binghamton landmark. Today was Winter Wonderbands, a fundraiser for the Kilmer Mansion's restoration. Constructed in 1898, the mansion has long been one of the most eye-catching buildings on Binghamton's West Side. Many have personal connections to the building, often...
whcuradio.com
Crews put out house fire in Owego
OWEGO, N.Y. (WHCU) — A house caught fire in Owego over the weekend. Crews responded to a home on George Street on Saturday. Authorities say fire was found in the ceiling. The flames were quickly extinguished, and no injuries were reported. Owego Police assisted on the scene.
NewsChannel 36
Updated: Massive fire at Tire-Land USA destroys storage facility
NICHOLS, N.Y. (WENY) -- A storage facility at Tire-Land USA was completely destroyed by an early morning fire that could be seen from miles away. After hours battling the blaze, firefighters from throughout Tioga County, N.Y. and Bradford County PA. finally put it out. "The building stored tires, and tires...
Binghamton man sentenced for cutting woman with knife
Today in Broome County Court, a Binghamton man was sentenced to prison for domestic violence.
Upstate New York Theaters Ask State for Funding
Struggling to recover from the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, theaters in Upstate New York are banding together to request funding from the state. According to a report by Susan Arbetter and Marisa Jacques of Spectrum News 1, thirteen theaters in Upstate New York, including State Theatre of Ithaca, Stanley Theatre of Utica and Syracuse Area Landmark Theatre, banded together to form the Upstate Theater Coalition. They've since rebranded as "Alive! Downtowns!"
owegopennysaver.com
Tioga County awarded $1.8 million In Restore NY funding
Tioga County was recently awarded $1.8 million in Restore NY funding for the rehabilitation of two prominent buildings in the Village of Owego. The currently vacant buildings, located at 178-180 Front St., are the future home of Fuddy Duddy’s Confectionery, currently located on Lake Street in the Village. Stephen...
New movie filming in Binghamton announces casting call for actors, Winnebago
A new movie shooting in New York’s Southern Tier is holding a casting call for actors — and a Winnebago. “Stationed at Home,” which will film in Binghamton from Jan. 30 to Feb. 17, is seeking actors to fill five main roles. Acting experience is preferred, but not required; all will be hired under the SAG moderate low agreement with rates set per SAG ($379/day).
Touch Of Texas Brings Music And Memories To Help Local Family
There is a lot going on at Touch of Texas (TOT) on Upper Front Street in Binghamton. Every Wednesday, they have free line dancing and Thursday is Open Cornhole and free admission country shows on most Saturday nights. TOT also has many national country acts coming to town including Diamond...
CTRAN bus crashes into Elmira house
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Police responded to a Chemung County Transit bus that drove into a house near Elmira’s westside on Monday afternoon. Reports of the crash first came into 18 News around 3:30 p.m. on West Clinton St. near Euclid Ave. Photos from the scene showed at least one person being loaded onto a […]
Smoke pours from Waverly house as crews battle fire
WAVERLY, N.Y. (WETM) – A house in Waverly was engulfed in flames early Friday afternoon, prompting first responders to close down the street as they fought the blaze. Reports of the fire came into 18 News soon after 12:00 p.m. on January 27, 2023. A reporter on the scene said the whole house was involved, […]
WNBF News Radio 1290
