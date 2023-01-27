ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Endicott, NY

WNBF News Radio 1290

Endicott Restaurant Closes After Over 50 Years in Business

A longstanding Endicott restaurant closed its doors for the last time on Sunday, January 29. For 52 years, Nina and Jerry Drossos owned and operated the Acropolis Restaurant, which was located on Washington Avenue in Endicott, but the pair decided that the time had come to retire. The Acropolis Restaurant operated in the space that once housed Luizzi’s Drug Store.
ENDICOTT, NY
CNY News

Without a Trace: IBM Country Club Gone 11 Weeks After Demo Began

The heavy equipment has been hauled away from what had been the once-beautiful IBM Country Club complex east of Endicott. Workers with Gorick Construction of Binghamton were on the site for nearly three months to remove the buildings, swimming pools and banquet facilities along Watson Boulevard in the town of Union.
ENDICOTT, NY
CNY News

New Johnson City Cake Shop Will Feature Desserts and More

People seeking some sweet treats in Johnson City can look forward to visiting a business that's setting up operations on Main Street in the village. Gabriella LoPiccolo-Gregory has been working for months to prepare the site at 265 Main Street. Gabriella LoPiccolo-Gregory with a tray of sugar cookies on January...
JOHNSON CITY, NY
NewsChannel 36

Fire destroys home in Spencer

SPENCER, N.Y. (WENY) -- A fire tore through a Spencer home early Monday morning. Crews say the home near the top of South Hill Road is completely destroyed. The blaze started a little after 12 a.m. Monday. Crews from Spencer, Van Etten, Candor and Community Fire Rescue were lined up...
SPENCER, NY
NewsChannel 36

All Glory to God: Elmira couple celebrates 70 years of marriage

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- While January 31st is just another day of the week for most of us, one couple in Elmira is celebrating a big milestone. "It was a mutual agreement to get married because we’ve known each other for so long. It was like there wasn’t anyone else for us," said Shirley Mather, who has been married to her husband Francis, for the last 70 years.
ELMIRA, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Kilmer Mansion Hosts Winter Wonderbands

Community members came together tonight in an effort to restore a Binghamton landmark. Today was Winter Wonderbands, a fundraiser for the Kilmer Mansion's restoration. Constructed in 1898, the mansion has long been one of the most eye-catching buildings on Binghamton's West Side. Many have personal connections to the building, often...
BINGHAMTON, NY
whcuradio.com

Crews put out house fire in Owego

OWEGO, N.Y. (WHCU) — A house caught fire in Owego over the weekend. Crews responded to a home on George Street on Saturday. Authorities say fire was found in the ceiling. The flames were quickly extinguished, and no injuries were reported. Owego Police assisted on the scene.
OWEGO, NY
NewsChannel 36

Updated: Massive fire at Tire-Land USA destroys storage facility

NICHOLS, N.Y. (WENY) -- A storage facility at Tire-Land USA was completely destroyed by an early morning fire that could be seen from miles away. After hours battling the blaze, firefighters from throughout Tioga County, N.Y. and Bradford County PA. finally put it out. "The building stored tires, and tires...
NICHOLS, NY
Sports Radio 1360 AM

Upstate New York Theaters Ask State for Funding

Struggling to recover from the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, theaters in Upstate New York are banding together to request funding from the state. According to a report by Susan Arbetter and Marisa Jacques of Spectrum News 1, thirteen theaters in Upstate New York, including State Theatre of Ithaca, Stanley Theatre of Utica and Syracuse Area Landmark Theatre, banded together to form the Upstate Theater Coalition. They've since rebranded as "Alive! Downtowns!"
ITHACA, NY
owegopennysaver.com

Tioga County awarded $1.8 million In Restore NY funding

Tioga County was recently awarded $1.8 million in Restore NY funding for the rehabilitation of two prominent buildings in the Village of Owego. The currently vacant buildings, located at 178-180 Front St., are the future home of Fuddy Duddy’s Confectionery, currently located on Lake Street in the Village. Stephen...
OWEGO, NY
WETM 18 News

CTRAN bus crashes into Elmira house

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Police responded to a Chemung County Transit bus that drove into a house near Elmira’s westside on Monday afternoon. Reports of the crash first came into 18 News around 3:30 p.m. on West Clinton St. near Euclid Ave. Photos from the scene showed at least one person being loaded onto a […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Smoke pours from Waverly house as crews battle fire

WAVERLY, N.Y. (WETM) – A house in Waverly was engulfed in flames early Friday afternoon, prompting first responders to close down the street as they fought the blaze. Reports of the fire came into 18 News soon after 12:00 p.m. on January 27, 2023. A reporter on the scene said the whole house was involved, […]
WAVERLY, NY
