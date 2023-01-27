Read full article on original website
India Walton says she is running for the Buffalo Common Council
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Get ready to see India Walton knocking on doors and showing up at city events as she prepares to run for the Buffalo Common Council. Walton broke her silence on the first day of Black History month during an interview with 2 On Your Side's Claudine Ewing.
Erie Co. executive ponders storm decisions
BUFFALO, N.Y. — With Tuesday's bit of sunshine, people may not have been dwelling on the December blizzard and major November lake effect storm of 2022. But considering who and what we lost it is still a major topic of review and discussion at the state, county, and local levels.
Buffalo Hindu Parishad expands with new temple in Western New York
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Hindu Parishad is celebrating a religious festival called Sri Sri Saraswati Puja. It falls at the same time the Bangladeshi community is also looking to expand with a new temple in West Seneca. This will be the first temple in that area. The Bangladeshi...
School districts push for universal meals in New York state
SANBORN, N.Y. — Schools across the country offered students free breakfast and lunch during the height of the pandemic, but that federal funding is now gone. Now some schools in New York state are pushing to change that. The superintendent at the Niagara Wheatfield Central School District says the...
City of Buffalo holding lifeguard training sessions over winter break
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Looking ahead to warmer temperatures, the City of Buffalo is trying to plan for the summer and staffing outdoor pools. The city and the Police Athletic League of Buffalo will offer free and paid lifeguard training sessions during the February winter break. “We need our young...
Code Blue 15 issued for City of Buffalo Wednesday night and Thursday
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Colder temperatures are forecast for Buffalo and Western New York, and because of that, a Code Blue 15 has been issued for the City of Buffalo on Wednesday night and Thursday during the day. The following overnight shelters will be open Wednesday night:. Holy Cross at...
County commissioner talk blizzard response and accountability
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A little more than a month ago, Western New York was digging itself out from a historic blizzard. A blizzard that claimed the lives of 47 members of the western New York community. Erie County, and even more granular the city of Buffalo, rested the majority...
Buffalo law pitched as a potential model for Memphis police after death of Tyre Nichols
BUFFALO, N.Y. — As the country grapples with what to do about police reform following the death of Tyre Nichols a Buffalo law could serve as a model for the City of Memphis. Cariol's Law established a legal requirement for Buffalo Police officers to intervene in situations like the one that led to Nichols' death for which body camera video was released Friday evening, sparking outrage.
Orchard Park gets request to open cannabis dispensary
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — A drive-thru Marijuana dispensary could be coming to Orchard Park close to Highmark Stadium. According to the Buffalo News, the Orchard Park Town Board received a request for its first cannabis dispensary. All marijuana licenses must go through New York State but also require town permission.
Buffalo Teachers Federation frustrated by fact finder’s recommendation in contract negotiations
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A neutral third party is standing with BPS after offering a recommendation to bring an end to three years of contract negotiations. But to the Buffalo Teachers’ Federation, the ruling was anything but impartial. “You go into fact-finding feeling there's got to be something for...
Class action lawsuit filed against Buffalo regarding lack of fluoride in water
A class action lawsuit has been filed against the city of Buffalo in regard to the lack of fluoride in the city's water.
Buffalo residents sue city, water board over lack of fluoride
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The City of Buffalo is in hot water and facing legal action from three of its residents. “The community needs a lot more answers about what the timeline has been here,” said Robert Corp, the plaintiffs’ attorney. In a 55-page lawsuit, the three plaintiffs...
Buffalo woman arrested for DWI
On January 30, 2023, Troopers out of SP Clarence arrested Felicia Marshall., 41, of Buffalo, NY, for Driving While Intoxicated. Troopers responded to a motor vehicle accident on Grand Island Blvd in the town of Grand Island. During the interview, Marshall was exhibiting signs of impairment. Troopers determined Marshall had been operating a vehicle while in an impaired condition. Marshall had failed standardized field sobriety tests. She was arrested and transported to SP Grand Island, where a chemical breath test revealed a 0.17% BAC. Hopkins was released with appearance tickets for the town of Grand Island court, where she is due to appear at a later date.
Erie County Fair 12-day passes go on sale next week
This year's Erie County Fair will take place from August 9-20.
Deyanna Davis pleads guilty to assault for driving through police blockade, injuring trooper
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo woman who drove through a police blockade and ran over a New York State Trooper has pleaded guilty to a felony charge. Deyanna J. Davis, 33, pleaded guilty in Erie County Court to one count of assault in the second degree. Her plea comes the same day jury selection for her trial was expected to begin.
Morning News Brief
The former principal of St Paul Lutheran Church and School has been arrested and indicted on counts of sexual conduct against a child in the second degree in Batavia. Jason Clark was indicted on the 29th of December for 1 count of 2 or more acts of sexual conduct with a child less than 11 years old on or around labor day of 2014 and continuing till mid June of 2015, and 1 count of the same crime between labor day and June of the 2015-2016 school year. Clark was arraigned and released on his own recognizance Monday. He pleaded not guilty and will be back in court on March 27th.
D'Youville hosts hands-on training for life-threatening situations
BUFFALO, N.Y. — It's been nearly a month since Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin suffered from cardiac arrest. Since then, there's been more of a push around the community to learn what to do in those life-threatening situations. On Monday, D'Youville University held a hands-on training course for coaches...
15 Best Things to Do in West Seneca, NY
Situated in Erie County, New York, West Seneca is a middle-class suburban town in Erie County that offers a slow-paced yet exciting lifestyle. Hailed as “the best place in New York State to raise kids,” the town offers plenty of family-oriented events, festivals, and recreational facilities. Located less...
Mayor Brown: 'The buck stops with me' on Buffalo water lacking fluoride since 2015
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Mayor Byron Brown has taken responsibility for the City of Buffalo not doing a better job of alerting customers that the hasn't been adding fluoride to the water system in years. The Buffalo News first reported that the water board stopped adding fluoride in 2015, saying...
BPS, BTF fact finding report released
BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Tuesday, a neutral fact finding report from the Public Employee Relations Board (PERB) was released to help find a solution to the ongoing negotiations between Buffalo Public Schools and the Buffalo Teachers Federation. The assistance of a neutral fact-finder was requested in June to find...
