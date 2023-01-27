ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

2 On Your Side

Erie Co. executive ponders storm decisions

BUFFALO, N.Y. — With Tuesday's bit of sunshine, people may not have been dwelling on the December blizzard and major November lake effect storm of 2022. But considering who and what we lost it is still a major topic of review and discussion at the state, county, and local levels.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
Buffalo law pitched as a potential model for Memphis police after death of Tyre Nichols

BUFFALO, N.Y. — As the country grapples with what to do about police reform following the death of Tyre Nichols a Buffalo law could serve as a model for the City of Memphis. Cariol's Law established a legal requirement for Buffalo Police officers to intervene in situations like the one that led to Nichols' death for which body camera video was released Friday evening, sparking outrage.
BUFFALO, NY
Orchard Park gets request to open cannabis dispensary

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — A drive-thru Marijuana dispensary could be coming to Orchard Park close to Highmark Stadium. According to the Buffalo News, the Orchard Park Town Board received a request for its first cannabis dispensary. All marijuana licenses must go through New York State but also require town permission.
ORCHARD PARK, NY
Buffalo woman arrested for DWI

On January 30, 2023, Troopers out of SP Clarence arrested Felicia Marshall., 41, of Buffalo, NY, for Driving While Intoxicated. Troopers responded to a motor vehicle accident on Grand Island Blvd in the town of Grand Island. During the interview, Marshall was exhibiting signs of impairment. Troopers determined Marshall had been operating a vehicle while in an impaired condition. Marshall had failed standardized field sobriety tests. She was arrested and transported to SP Grand Island, where a chemical breath test revealed a 0.17% BAC. Hopkins was released with appearance tickets for the town of Grand Island court, where she is due to appear at a later date.
BUFFALO, NY
Morning News Brief

The former principal of St Paul Lutheran Church and School has been arrested and indicted on counts of sexual conduct against a child in the second degree in Batavia. Jason Clark was indicted on the 29th of December for 1 count of 2 or more acts of sexual conduct with a child less than 11 years old on or around labor day of 2014 and continuing till mid June of 2015, and 1 count of the same crime between labor day and June of the 2015-2016 school year. Clark was arraigned and released on his own recognizance Monday. He pleaded not guilty and will be back in court on March 27th.
BATAVIA, NY
15 Best Things to Do in West Seneca, NY

Situated in Erie County, New York, West Seneca is a middle-class suburban town in Erie County that offers a slow-paced yet exciting lifestyle. Hailed as “the best place in New York State to raise kids,” the town offers plenty of family-oriented events, festivals, and recreational facilities. Located less...
WEST SENECA, NY
BPS, BTF fact finding report released

BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Tuesday, a neutral fact finding report from the Public Employee Relations Board (PERB) was released to help find a solution to the ongoing negotiations between Buffalo Public Schools and the Buffalo Teachers Federation. The assistance of a neutral fact-finder was requested in June to find...
BUFFALO, NY
