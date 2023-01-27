ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

MMAmania.com

Nick Diaz would be UFC double champion if he hadn’t been ‘f—ed over my whole career’

Nick Diaz is still harboring a deep grudge against the world for the way his combat sports career has been handled over the years. The popular Stockton, Calif., fighter has fought just once in the past seven years, and would be on a four-fight losing streak if his loss to Anderson Silva in 2015 hadn’t been overturned to a “No Contest” after “The Spider” tested positive for steroids. His last win came all the way back in 2011 when he beat B.J. Penn via decision at UFC 137.
NEVADA STATE
dexerto.com

Jake Paul called out for fight by boxing world champ: “It’s an easy fight for me”

Jake Paul has been called out by boxing world champion Artur Beterbiev, as the light-heavyweight king urged the influencer to call his promoter. Even though Jake Paul has a fight scheduled with Tommy Fury for the end of February, the YouTuber-turned-boxer is confident he’ll get the job done and move on to bigger things.
wrestlinginc.com

Jey Uso Breaks Silence After WWE Royal Rumble Main Event

The end of the 2023 Royal Rumble was chaotic, to say the least. The highlights of the main event were more of what happened after than before Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns retained his title against Kevin Owens. After the match, Reigns, Jey and Jimmy Uso, and Solo Sikoa...
wegotthiscovered.com

Jake Paul’s latest jab at Tommy Fury has the whole internet outraged as a line is crossed

The younger Paul brother is once again courting controversy. Jake and Logan Paul entered broad public consciousness as problematic figures, after Logan’s infamous “Suicide Forest” video went starkly viral back in 2017, and they’ve never really left those roots behind. Logan continues to stir up drama and internet celebrity beefs via his podcast, “Impaulsive,” even as his younger brother works to establish himself as a legitimate pro boxer. His record speaks for itself, but Jake Paul‘s tendency toward drama continues to get him in hot water, even as he rests easy on six wins and zero losses as the boxing world’s “Problem Child.”
MiddleEasy

Alexander Volkanovski Pinpoints The Exact Moment When Islam Makhachev And His Corner Will “Lose Their Heads”

Alexander Volkanovski thinks that Islam Makhachev and his corner will be second-guessing their game plan once the fight starts at UFC 284. One of the most anticipated fights of the year is just under two weeks away. The UFC lightweight strap will be on the line as champion Islam Makhachev looks to defend against the featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski in Perth Australia. This matchup is pitting two of the best fighters in the world against each other to claim the number one pound-for-pound spot and take home the 155-pound belt.
MMAmania.com

UFC Vegas 68 predictions: Late ‘Prelims’ undercard preview | Lewis vs. Spivac

Big men trade hands and four “Road to UFC” tournament champions get crowned this Saturday (Feb. 4, 2023) inside UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. UFC Vegas 68’s main event sees Derrick Lewis face Serghei Spivac, while the Road to UFC finals highlight the “Prelims” undercard. Also in store are Da Un Jung vs. Devin Clark, the return of Doo Ho Choi, and the debut of 22-year-old knockout artist, Yusaku Kinoshita.
LAS VEGAS, NV
MMAmania.com

LIVE! Watch Bellator 290 press conference stream for ‘Bader vs Fedor 2’

Bellator 290 is set to do down this Saturday night (Feb. 4, 2023) inside Kia Forum in Los Angeles, Calif., which will air on CBS and feature a Heavyweight championship fight between champion, Ryan Bader, and Fedor Emelianenko. Bader initially defeated “The Last Emperor” at Bellator 214 in 2019, and now Fedor is looking to get his revenge in what is his retirement fight.
LOS ANGELES, CA
OnlyHomers

UFC Legend Struck By Car

Major news in the Mixed Martial Arts world today where Irish superstar fighter, Conor McGregor, was almost killed by getting hit by a passing car. 34-year-old Conor McGregor posted on his Instagram page early Friday morning that he was struck by a passing car while riding his bicycle.

