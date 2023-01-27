Alexander Volkanovski thinks that Islam Makhachev and his corner will be second-guessing their game plan once the fight starts at UFC 284. One of the most anticipated fights of the year is just under two weeks away. The UFC lightweight strap will be on the line as champion Islam Makhachev looks to defend against the featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski in Perth Australia. This matchup is pitting two of the best fighters in the world against each other to claim the number one pound-for-pound spot and take home the 155-pound belt.

9 HOURS AGO