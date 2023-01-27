ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York County, SC

cn2.com

CN2 Today: Polar Plunge, Piano Emergency, BBQ, Pets and New Pub

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – On this week’s edition of CN2 Today, host Renee O’Neil and co-host Jenna Woods learn more about a “music emergency”, they say. A GoFundMe has been launched to replace the seventy-five year old piano at the Glennon Center in Tega Cay was damaged after frozen pipes burst.
ROCK HILL, SC
cn2.com

Valentine Events In The Tri-County

TRI-COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) How will you spend Valentine’s Day with your sweetheart? Below are some ways the Tri-County is celebrating this year. $100 per person – 4 course meal and Jazz Concert. Flowers, Fondue AND candles?. Thursday, February 9. 130 W White Street, Rock Hill. Workshop –...
ROCK HILL, SC
cn2.com

CN2 Picture of The Day – 9th grader earns Black Belt!

FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Great job by Madison Lewis who earned her black belt at Tiger Kims in Tega Cay. A 9th grader at Fort Mill High School and has been taking Taekwondo for about three and a half years. Don’t miss out on being Picture of...
FORT MILL, SC
cn2.com

Sullivan Middle School presents musical comedy

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Showtime Theatre Company presents the Gershwin Musical Comedy – Crazy for You – a story about a New York city slicker falls for hometown girl in Nevada in this romantic comedy featuring cowboys, showgirls, high-energy production numbers, mishaps and everything in between.
ROCK HILL, SC
cn2.com

Minute in History: Shops on Main / Lancaster Bakery

If you’re strolling through downtown Lancaster, you can’t miss Shops on Main. While this unique antique shop has a world of wonders to discover, it still holds the sign and some memories of the Lancaster Bakery?
cn2.com

Local Chef is one of three representing South Carolina

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Chef Rob Mason of the Kounter Restaurant in Rock Hill has been named as a South Carolina Chef Ambassador. Chef Masone is one of three culinary experts selected to represent South Carolina at food festivals, media events and other forums. The South Carolina...
ROCK HILL, SC
macaronikid.com

6 Fun Date Ideas in Fort Mill & Rock Hill

Whether its Galentines, Palentines or Valentines Day - or even just a random adult night out, here are five fun ideas for "date-night" this week or any week. Who knew throwing axes would be so much fun!? This new Fort Mill fun spot is perfect for a date or a night out with friends. Make your reservations in advance though, its getting very popular!
FORT MILL, SC
cn2.com

Piedmont Medical Center Hosts Hiring Events in February

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Piedmont Medical Center will be hosting Job Fairs throughout the month of February for nurses and health professionals. For registered nurses and allied health professionals. Piedmont Medical Center – Fort Mill, HR, in the Medical Office Building. Piedmont Medical Center-Rock Hill, HR,...
ROCK HILL, SC
cn2.com

CN2 Today Pets of the Week – Meet Ricotta and Ren

YORK, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – If these sweet faces grabs your heart, call today to make an appointment (803)802-0902. RICOTTA: This gorgeous girl is Ricotta who came to the HSYC from Animal Control. They believe she is 5 years old and has been at the rescue for 101 days...
YORK, SC
cn2.com

Lancaster County rehabs 42 miles of roads, more projects in the works

LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – When you are traveling the last thing you want to experience is hitting a pot hole, but with age and growth some roads may need a face-lift. Lancaster County leaders say since 2018 the county has completed about 42 miles, rehabbing 40 roads. In...
golaurens.com

Laurens' own Catie Rawl wins Miss Columbia

Laurens native Catie Rawl will compete in Miss South Carolina during the summer of 2023 after being crowned Miss Columbia on Saturday night. Rawl says that the Miss Columbia pageant was the first pageant she competed in within Miss South Carolina, when she was only 18, and feels that winning it this time around has been a "full circle moment for her."
COLUMBIA, SC
cn2.com

Meet Phoebe, a new high school classmate and friend

ROCK HILL S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Rock Hill School District sharing the Applied Technology Center welcomed a new classmate. Meet Phoebe, a calf who was not being cared for by her mother, so students in essence will become her new family. She was brought to live beside Fern and Alice (the ATC goats) as part of the Agriculture and Animal Science program.
ROCK HILL, SC

