CN2 Today – Lancaster County Arts Council featuring art works of Bill Bradley
LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – After many years of painting for himself, family and friends, Bill Bradley is finally showing his talents in the Lancaster County Council of the Arts Showcase. Through his eyes, Bradley showcases his family, his town and his life challenges. Click above for full story...
CN2 Today: Polar Plunge, Piano Emergency, BBQ, Pets and New Pub
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – On this week’s edition of CN2 Today, host Renee O’Neil and co-host Jenna Woods learn more about a “music emergency”, they say. A GoFundMe has been launched to replace the seventy-five year old piano at the Glennon Center in Tega Cay was damaged after frozen pipes burst.
Valentine Events In The Tri-County
TRI-COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) How will you spend Valentine’s Day with your sweetheart? Below are some ways the Tri-County is celebrating this year. $100 per person – 4 course meal and Jazz Concert. Flowers, Fondue AND candles?. Thursday, February 9. 130 W White Street, Rock Hill. Workshop –...
CN2 Picture of The Day – 9th grader earns Black Belt!
FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Great job by Madison Lewis who earned her black belt at Tiger Kims in Tega Cay. A 9th grader at Fort Mill High School and has been taking Taekwondo for about three and a half years. Don’t miss out on being Picture of...
Sullivan Middle School presents musical comedy
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Showtime Theatre Company presents the Gershwin Musical Comedy – Crazy for You – a story about a New York city slicker falls for hometown girl in Nevada in this romantic comedy featuring cowboys, showgirls, high-energy production numbers, mishaps and everything in between.
Carowinds’ newest attraction is set to soar this Spring
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Now boarding. We take the CN2 Newscast on the road to Carowinds as construction is happening on the brand new Aeronautica Landing. See the attractions being built ahead of their take-off this Spring.
Minute in History: Shops on Main / Lancaster Bakery
If you’re strolling through downtown Lancaster, you can’t miss Shops on Main. While this unique antique shop has a world of wonders to discover, it still holds the sign and some memories of the Lancaster Bakery?
CN2 Newscast – Lancaster Potholes, Chef Mason Selected, AJ Girls Dominates Court
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – With age and growth roads may need a face-lift. Lancaster County leaders say since 2018 the county has completed work rehabbing 40 roads, which is about 42 miles. Chef Rob Mason of the Kounter Restaurant in Rock Hill has been named as a...
Restaurant With History Of Overcoming Racism Will Open New Location In Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A new restaurant is opening in Charlotte this week and the history behind it is something to celebrate. The original owner of Harold’s Chicken was black. He overcame some tough odds to stay open. Today, there’s a new set of challenges as new owners try to keep that legacy thriving.
Local Chef is one of three representing South Carolina
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Chef Rob Mason of the Kounter Restaurant in Rock Hill has been named as a South Carolina Chef Ambassador. Chef Masone is one of three culinary experts selected to represent South Carolina at food festivals, media events and other forums. The South Carolina...
6 Fun Date Ideas in Fort Mill & Rock Hill
Whether its Galentines, Palentines or Valentines Day - or even just a random adult night out, here are five fun ideas for "date-night" this week or any week. Who knew throwing axes would be so much fun!? This new Fort Mill fun spot is perfect for a date or a night out with friends. Make your reservations in advance though, its getting very popular!
Piedmont Medical Center Hosts Hiring Events in February
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Piedmont Medical Center will be hosting Job Fairs throughout the month of February for nurses and health professionals. For registered nurses and allied health professionals. Piedmont Medical Center – Fort Mill, HR, in the Medical Office Building. Piedmont Medical Center-Rock Hill, HR,...
CN2 Today Pets of the Week – Meet Ricotta and Ren
YORK, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – If these sweet faces grabs your heart, call today to make an appointment (803)802-0902. RICOTTA: This gorgeous girl is Ricotta who came to the HSYC from Animal Control. They believe she is 5 years old and has been at the rescue for 101 days...
Lancaster County rehabs 42 miles of roads, more projects in the works
LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – When you are traveling the last thing you want to experience is hitting a pot hole, but with age and growth some roads may need a face-lift. Lancaster County leaders say since 2018 the county has completed about 42 miles, rehabbing 40 roads. In...
Two sisters celebrate being homeowners thanks to Habitat for Humanity, and that’s not the best part!
YORK, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Thanks to Habitat for Humanity of York County two sisters are living the American dream. Better yet, they’ll be neighbors!. The Douglas sisters accepted keys to their new homes on Pinckney Street in York where everyone in the family will have a place to grow and develop memories.
Charlotte fried chicken shop offering a year of free sandwiches to first guests
Bossy Beulah’s Chicken Shack is opening its second location at 11 a.m. Thursday. But if you’re one of the first 50 people in the restaurant on opening day, you’ll get a prize of “free chicken sandwiches for one year.”
Laurens' own Catie Rawl wins Miss Columbia
Laurens native Catie Rawl will compete in Miss South Carolina during the summer of 2023 after being crowned Miss Columbia on Saturday night. Rawl says that the Miss Columbia pageant was the first pageant she competed in within Miss South Carolina, when she was only 18, and feels that winning it this time around has been a "full circle moment for her."
Meet Phoebe, a new high school classmate and friend
ROCK HILL S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Rock Hill School District sharing the Applied Technology Center welcomed a new classmate. Meet Phoebe, a calf who was not being cared for by her mother, so students in essence will become her new family. She was brought to live beside Fern and Alice (the ATC goats) as part of the Agriculture and Animal Science program.
With few answers in the death of Shanquella Robinson, a local nonprofit will launch a letter-writing campaign
Three months after Shanquella Robinson died under suspicious circumstances while vacationing with acquaintances in Mexico, many questions remain. Last November, the authorities in Mexico issued an arrest warrant for an unnamed “aggressor” in Robinson’s death, but no arrest has been announced. To push for faster results, Million...
Lancaster County school employee resigns after viewing 'inappropriate' images on school computer
INDIAN LAND, S.C. — A classroom assistant at Indian Land High School resigned from their position after students said the classroom assistant was looking at inappropriate images on a school computer, district officials said. The Lancaster County School District said a group of students saw the former employee looking...
