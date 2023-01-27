ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wave 3

Surgery brings an end to 20 seizures a day for young patient

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - In October, 21-year-old Megan Fox could barely walk. She had to be closely watched out of fear of drop seizures brought on by epilepsy. 20 times a day she would collapse without warning. ”We had to keep her very stationary,” Megan’s mother Samantha said. “She had...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Louisville Salt Cave recognizes love has the power to heal

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Salt Cave announced its Valentine Event lineup with music from local artists, yoga and more, according to a release. The event starts Friday, Feb. 10 and ends Tuesday, Feb. 14. Event organizers said Friday night kicks off with local artists Brooke Morrison and Fiona Palenski....
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Gardening | Things I Need To Learn In Life I Didn't Learn In School

Maira and Dr. Stephen Taylor ask the question is medicine the right thing for you in treading your mental health?. Latest on the Winter Weather Advisories in effect and which impacts to watch out for. Louisville City FC kicking off preseason with Nashville SC matchup. Updated: 8 hours ago. After...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Medicine | We Should Talk About It

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Maira and Dr. Stephen Taylor ask the question is medicine the right thing for you in treading your mental health?. Download the latest episodes on your favorite podcast services.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

3 dogs abandoned at Louisville dog boarding facility

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Within two weeks, three dogs have been abandoned at a Louisville dog daycare facility. Bark Louisville said that owners of the dogs provided false contact information or failed to respond to their messages. One of their employees, Alexis Cammack, said the pet can feel the pain of being left.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Being Spooked | We Should Talk About It

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Maira and Dr. Stephen Taylor talk about why some people like being scared or spooked and others have no desire. Download the latest episodes on your favorite podcast services.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

SnowTALK! Weather Blog 1/30

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Tracking the latest with the ice/sleet and snow potential as we move into the next 24-48 hours. Here is the video update as of 10AM ET.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Hardin County man arrested for killing 12 puppies

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police said they arrested Tristan Hollin on Friday afternoon after receiving a report that 12 puppies were killed in Hardin County. Officials said they made contact with the property owner, the complainant and a family member. All three of them said that Tristan Hollin had told them he killed the dogs and that he claimed to have a gun.
HARDIN COUNTY, KY
Wave 3

Louisville man sentenced for 2021 deadly home invasion

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man facing manslaughter and burglary charges in connection to a deadly home invasion back in 2021 has been sentenced to prison. On Monday, Tony Johnson Jr. received 15 years in prison for the burglary and death of Michael Bright on June 18, 2021. According to...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Coroner identifies man shot, killed in Irish Hill neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the man who was shot and killed Thursday in the Irish Hill neighborhood. According to the release, Kenneth Maier, 51, was shot and killed in the 1100 block of Payne Street. Maier was found dead at the scene...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Lawsuit settled for $725,000 in David McAtee protest-related death

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The city has settled a case involving the death of a popular Louisville West End business owner for $725,000, WAVE News Troubleshooters have confirmed. The lawsuit’s finalizing came on the same day a former LMPD officer was sentenced in relation to the incident in June 2020....
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Suspect arrested in July shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman wanted in connection with a shooting last summer in the Portland neighborhood is now in custody. Lillian Frances Bemiller, 42, of Louisville, was booked into Louisville Metro Corrrections on one count of assault. The shooting happened July 24, 2022 in the parking lot of...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

1 killed in Meade County crash

BRANDENBURG, Ky. (WAVE) - A two vehicle crash in Meade County has claimed the life of one person and left another person injured. The crash between a passenger car and a tractor trailer happened at 6:51 a.m. on US 60 where it intersects with Hill Grove Road and Shumate Road.
MEADE COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy