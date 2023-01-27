LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police said they arrested Tristan Hollin on Friday afternoon after receiving a report that 12 puppies were killed in Hardin County. Officials said they made contact with the property owner, the complainant and a family member. All three of them said that Tristan Hollin had told them he killed the dogs and that he claimed to have a gun.

HARDIN COUNTY, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO