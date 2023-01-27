Read full article on original website
Surgery brings an end to 20 seizures a day for young patient
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - In October, 21-year-old Megan Fox could barely walk. She had to be closely watched out of fear of drop seizures brought on by epilepsy. 20 times a day she would collapse without warning. ”We had to keep her very stationary,” Megan’s mother Samantha said. “She had...
Louisville barbershop looks to give out free haircuts for those in need
Between New Albany’s revitalization projects and Sherman Minton Bridge closures, businesses in the area said it has hurt their foot traffic and sales. The 2023 Discover Boating Louisville Boat, RV and Sportshow has been at the Kentucky Exposition Center since Wednesday, and will be there until Sunday, Jan. 29.
Louisville Salt Cave recognizes love has the power to heal
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Salt Cave announced its Valentine Event lineup with music from local artists, yoga and more, according to a release. The event starts Friday, Feb. 10 and ends Tuesday, Feb. 14. Event organizers said Friday night kicks off with local artists Brooke Morrison and Fiona Palenski....
Gardening | Things I Need To Learn In Life I Didn't Learn In School
Maira and Dr. Stephen Taylor ask the question is medicine the right thing for you in treading your mental health?. Latest on the Winter Weather Advisories in effect and which impacts to watch out for. Louisville City FC kicking off preseason with Nashville SC matchup. Updated: 8 hours ago. After...
Medicine | We Should Talk About It
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Maira and Dr. Stephen Taylor ask the question is medicine the right thing for you in treading your mental health?. Download the latest episodes on your favorite podcast services.
World Mental Health Day | We Should Talk About It
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Maira and Dr. Stephen Taylor talk about World Mental Health Day and the importance of mental health. Download the latest episodes on your favorite podcast services.
2 adults, 3 juveniles accused of stealing more than $4K in LEGO from St. Matthews Target
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - St. Matthews Police arrested multiple people on Sunday night after being accused of stealing more than $4,000 in LEGO sets from the Target on Westport Road. Two adults, 35-year-old Sierra Alexander, also known as Sierra D. Davidson, and 19-year-old Je’Vaeh I. Kenslow were charged with shoplifting...
Louisville Zoo breaks ground on project supporting Animal Ambassador expansion
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Saturday, officials from the Louisville Zoo broke ground on a project that will support the growth and development of its Animal Ambassador Program. The new construction project will oversee renovations to the MetaZoo education facility’s animal ambassador areas and new office spaces, according to a...
3 dogs abandoned at Louisville dog boarding facility
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Within two weeks, three dogs have been abandoned at a Louisville dog daycare facility. Bark Louisville said that owners of the dogs provided false contact information or failed to respond to their messages. One of their employees, Alexis Cammack, said the pet can feel the pain of being left.
Being Spooked | We Should Talk About It
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Maira and Dr. Stephen Taylor talk about why some people like being scared or spooked and others have no desire. Download the latest episodes on your favorite podcast services.
Being in the Moment | We Should Talk About It
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Maira Ansari talks with Dr. Stephen Taylor on being in the moment, doom scrolling and mindfulness. Download the latest episodes on your favorite podcast services.
SnowTALK! Weather Blog 1/30
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Tracking the latest with the ice/sleet and snow potential as we move into the next 24-48 hours. Here is the video update as of 10AM ET.
LMPD honored for 2022′s decrease in violent crime, but 2023 gets off to dangerous start
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There have been 16 homicides in Louisville’s first four weeks of 2023. Three of them were in the LMPD’s Fifth Division that covers the highlands and Irish Hill neighborhoods. On Sunday, District 8 Metro Councilwoman Cassie Chambers Armstrong hosted a celebration at the Bellwether...
Hardin County man arrested for killing 12 puppies
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police said they arrested Tristan Hollin on Friday afternoon after receiving a report that 12 puppies were killed in Hardin County. Officials said they made contact with the property owner, the complainant and a family member. All three of them said that Tristan Hollin had told them he killed the dogs and that he claimed to have a gun.
Louisville man sentenced for 2021 deadly home invasion
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man facing manslaughter and burglary charges in connection to a deadly home invasion back in 2021 has been sentenced to prison. On Monday, Tony Johnson Jr. received 15 years in prison for the burglary and death of Michael Bright on June 18, 2021. According to...
Coroner identifies man shot, killed in Irish Hill neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the man who was shot and killed Thursday in the Irish Hill neighborhood. According to the release, Kenneth Maier, 51, was shot and killed in the 1100 block of Payne Street. Maier was found dead at the scene...
Lawsuit settled for $725,000 in David McAtee protest-related death
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The city has settled a case involving the death of a popular Louisville West End business owner for $725,000, WAVE News Troubleshooters have confirmed. The lawsuit’s finalizing came on the same day a former LMPD officer was sentenced in relation to the incident in June 2020....
Suspect arrested in July shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman wanted in connection with a shooting last summer in the Portland neighborhood is now in custody. Lillian Frances Bemiller, 42, of Louisville, was booked into Louisville Metro Corrrections on one count of assault. The shooting happened July 24, 2022 in the parking lot of...
Actors Ethan, Maya Hawke make appearance at Louisville restaurant amid film shoot
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Several big-name actors made an appearance over the weekend at a Louisville brunch spot. Ethan Hawke, his daughter Maya, and Laura Linney were spotted at Le Moo restaurant’s drag brunch on Sunday, as shared by restaurant owner Kevin Grainger. (Story continues below) The three have...
1 killed in Meade County crash
BRANDENBURG, Ky. (WAVE) - A two vehicle crash in Meade County has claimed the life of one person and left another person injured. The crash between a passenger car and a tractor trailer happened at 6:51 a.m. on US 60 where it intersects with Hill Grove Road and Shumate Road.
