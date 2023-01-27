Read full article on original website
Paris Hilton’s Comeback Savaged in Viral Tweet: ‘She’s Still a Racist’
Paris Hilton has faced backlash online for her past racist and homophobic comments, with one tweet going viral suggesting "she offers nothing culturally." The heiress and reality star has been back in the news after revealing she welcomed her first child in January. Hilton announced last month that she and husband Carter Reum became parents of a baby boy via surrogate.
Priscilla Presley's Son Navarone Garcia Breaks His Silence: 'People Know About Me, But They Don't Know Me'
The musician discusses life with his famous mom, his recovery from fentanyl addiction and discovering the truth about the background of his father, producer Marco Garibaldi, in this week's PEOPLE Aside from having his mother's eyes, Navarone Garibaldi Garcia isn't immediately recognizable as the son of actress Priscilla Presley, the 77-year-old ex-wife of Elvis. "A lot of people know about me," the musician tells PEOPLE in this week's issue, on newsstands Friday. "But they don't know me." Though he remained largely out of the spotlight growing up, Navarone, 35, says his lineage...
Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket
“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
Julie and Todd Chrisley's daily prison lives revealed
Slide 1 of 22: Savannah Chrisley has spoken on her podcast about her parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, and their recent incarceration on January 17th. She said: "Last week was an extremely difficult week for my family as a whole," as her parents have now spent almost two weeks in prison.
Working on His Fitness! See 90 Day Fiance’s Caesar Mack’s Weight Loss Transformation
90 Day Fiancé star Caesar Mack is stepping it up in the New Year with a major fitness transformation following his run on season 3 of 90 Day: The Single Life. “Is it about fitness or just overall being better for 2023? The New Year is like a blank page in a book, you hold the pen that will fill it in,” the North Carolina native captioned a compilation of videos of him working out in January 2023. “It is your opportunity to write a story of your own life.”
Britney Spears Blasts Alyssa Milano’s Concerns About Her After Police Visit
Britney Spears has lashed out at actress Alyssa Milano after she tweeted "someone please go check on" her. Milano, 50, tweeted her concern for Spears, 41, in December when fan conspiracy theories were circulating that the singer was missing or that something was amiss. "Someone please go check on Britney...
Has ‘RHONY’ Been Canceled? What We Know About ‘Legacy’ Series
The Real Housewives of New York City fans are panicking over the future of the beloved reality TV show. In March, Bravo announced that the entire cast of the long-running series, known as RHONY, was being replaced with fresh faces for the upcoming fourteenth season and that the previous cast members would be featured in the RHONY: Legacy spin-off.
