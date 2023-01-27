Read full article on original website
Digital Trends
The Galaxy Z Fold 4 isn’t just a good phone — it’s also my favorite computer
Samsung is good at making some of the best phones money can buy. Samsung also happens to do a terrible job at marketing those great phones. Actually, the company sucks at it. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 is the best example of Samsung’s failure at telling a great story around a compelling product. Now, I have never recommended that a person drop $1,799 on a smartphone unless that person happens to be an enthusiast with a deep pocket. I know a few such people. But almost every time I see them toying with the Samsung foldable, I have the urge to scream “you’re holding it wrong,” somewhat like late Apple CEO Steve Jobs.
Samsung Galaxy S23 beats iPhone 14 in 7 key ways, says leaker
A prominent leaker compares the Samsung’s Galaxy S23 to the iPhone 14, citing 7 areas where Samsung’s phone could beat Apple to the punch. We evaluate to see which phone could offer more value for $799.
Apple Watch 7 just dropped to lowest price ever in Walmart clearance deal
Forget the Apple Watch 8 — the still-excellent Apple Watch 7 has slashed $90 off its price at Walmart.
Listen Up: The JBL Tune In-Ear Noise Canceling Headphones Are 50% off
Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. Amazon is running a promotion right now on the JBL Tune wireless earbuds. This all-around solid set of Bluetooth headphones are water resistant and sweatproof, making them ideal workout companions to take with you on a run or to the gym. They provide a nice punchy bass, and their noise cancelation has different levels. Whether you want to tune out your surroundings fully or need to let in some ambient sound or stop for a quick chat with someone, you’ll be able...
Bose Smart Soundbars drop to lowest price again
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. TV speakers are good enough these days, but they still pale in comparison to a good soundbar. When you have a great soundbar, you can properly enjoy music, movies, and your favorite TV shows. Great soundbars are quite expensive, however, so we were pretty happy to see two of Bose's excellent smart soundbars drop to the lowest price they've ever had.
CNET
Best Dolby Atmos Soundbar for 2023
There are plenty of features you'll want to look out for when it comes to soundbars, but by far the most popular and requested by CNET's readers us is Dolby Atmos audio. Like DTS:X, Dolby Atmos differs from standard surround sound by adding height to your music and movies for a more dynamic and immersive listening experience. The best Dolby Atmos soundbars deliver exceptional audio that often stacks high above the competition.
Forget the Galaxy S23 — Samsung's new Galaxy A phone may be good enough
Samsung's Galaxy S23 will get all the attention this week, but new Galaxy A phones are on the way, and they figure to be good bargain buys if you don't need flagship features.
Digital Trends
PlayStation 5 DualSense Edge review: a true pro PS5 controller, for a price
“The DualSense Edge offers excellent customization options for PS5 fans, but its high price point makes it a luxury purchase.”. There’s a dirty secret about PS5 controllers: No matter how great a third-party one is, a Sony-developed one is always going to be best-in-class. That’s not because the company produces better hardware than PowerA, Victrix, or Scuf; it’s simply because Sony holds the patents for the DualSense’s signature features. No matter how innovative another controller is, you’ll only get haptic feedback and adaptive triggers on an official Sony gamepad.
A Google employee of 11 years says he and his wife stared at each other in 'disbelief' when they realized they'd both been laid off by the company
Ashish Kalsi wrote on LinkedIn he has a two-year-old daughter and was working at Google on an immigrant visa: "The dreaded H-1B countdown has begun."
Reviewed: It’s Time to Sunset Dead Earbuds with the Urbanista Phoenix Solar
Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. Urbanista recently dropped the Phoenix Solar — the world’s first self-charging, solar-powered wireless active noise canceling earbuds. This is huge, as the brand claims this device offers “infinite playtime,” using a solar panel built into the case to keep it juiced even if you haven’t plugged it in. But these earbuds aren’t a one-trick pony. After a week of testing the Urbanista Phoenix Solar earbuds, it became clear that solar charging is only a fraction of what makes these earbuds an intriguing buy. In...
technewstoday.com
5 Ways to Connect Headphones to TV
With the advent of modern technology, TV manufacturers have started integrating Bluetooth modules into their TVs. It has made connecting Bluetooth devices like wireless headphones to your TV a breeze. However, older TV models may lack support for Bluetooth. In such cases, you can make use of a 3.5mm audio port on the TV.
Digital Trends
Super Bowl TV Deals: Get a 70-inch 4K TV for $480 and more
The big game is happening on February 12, and you better have a TV worthy of it if you want to host that Super Bowl party. Whether you’re going all out with something massive from our 70-inch TV deals, or your apartment can only fit a 50-inch TV, we’ve got you covered. We’ve collected the best TV deals we can find from Samsung, LG, Hisense, TCL and more. We’ll explain how tech like HDR10+, neural networks and self-lit pixels will affect how you experience the championship game of 2023.
This Totally Wireless TV Sounds Like a Dream, Except for One Big Design Flaw
Noella is the assistant editor for Apartment Therapy's News and Culture section. You can find her words in Scalawag Magazine, Healthline, them, Uproxx, Harper's Bazaar, Teen Vogue. In her free time, she enjoys roller skating and listening to Solange. Follow. published Yesterday. Among a handful of home gadgets and technology...
A Major Amazon Prime Perk Is About to Skyrocket in Price
The tech giant is coming up with creative ways to scale back on costs.
ETOnline.com
The Best Headphone and Earbud Deals Available Now: Save 35% On Apple's Beats Studio 3
Whether gifted to a loved one or used yourself to tune out the world, a pair of noise-cancelling headphones can be a game changer on plane and trains, for working from home, or during a grueling workout. Listening to music without distractions is simply the best for increasing your focus and enjoying your day. If your earbuds have run their course, some of the best headphones and wireless earbuds are on sale right now to help you cut through the noise.
Digital Trends
Samsung accidentally reveals price of its 77-inch QD-OLED TV
Usually, when new TVs are announced at CES, it can take months for companies to reveal pricing and availability. And perhaps Samsung was planning to do just that with its 77-inch S95C, its largest QD-OLED TV to date. But the company seemingly let the cat out of the bag on January 26, by including the new model — and its price — on its U.S. website, according to Sammobile.
Find the Perfect Wireless Keyboard for Your Unique Style and Save up to 35%
The right keyboard and mouse set can make a huge difference in how efficient and comfortable you feel while working or gaming on your computer. But with so many options on the market, it can be overwhelming to pick the right one — especially if you’re on a tight budget and can’t afford the latest gadgets. We get it! The good news is, you don’t have to break the bank to get a top-of-the-line mouse and keyboard set.
Digital Trends
A foldable iPad in 2024? This Apple insider is ‘positive’ it’s happening
Apple could finally be working on foldable iPads, with its first one coming in 2024, according to noted analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. Rather than an iPhone, the company is expected to feature an iPad-branded device for its first foray into the foldable fray. “I’m positive about the foldable iPad in 2024...
Digital Trends
Super Bowl TV Deal: 77-inch LG B2 OLED is $900 off right now
Super Bowl 2023 falls on February 12, which means you still have time to upgrade to a large screen OLED 4K TV with brilliant color features and speed to capture all the action. Best Buy’s deal on a 77-inch-class LG B2 Series OLED 4K UHD smart TV is an outstanding opportunity to score one of the most impressive crowd-worthy TV deals this year. Best Buy knocked down the LG’s usual $2,900 price to just $2,000 for this deal, a $900 savings. Whether you only watch this year’s most expensive and entertaining TV commercials, tune in for the Super Bowl halftime show featuring Rihanna and special guests, or gear up for the game and the entire extravaganza, with Best Buy’s deal you’ll be set for jaw-dropping color and detail on a massive screen and save money, too.
Android Headlines
OnePlus Pad specs possibly revealed by OPPO Pad 2 leak
As many of you probably already know, the OnePlus Pad is coming on February 7. OnePlus confirmed that recently, as that device will become the company’s first-ever tablet. Well, the OnePlus Pad specs have possibly just been revealed, thanks to the OPPO Pad 2 leak. The OnePlus Pad specs...
