4 Amazing Pizza Places in Iowa
In the incident in downtown Des Moines, students were killed, and one person was critically injured.
Catholics in Iowa Add Fuel to the 'Gender Wars.'
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Des Moines
Major food chain opens another new location in Iowa
iowa.media
Wind chill advisory in effect from noon to 11 a.m. Sunday
The National Weather Service office in Johnston has issued a wind chill advisory for the Perry area for Sunday from midnight until 11 a.m. Wind chills as low as 25 below zero are forecast over much of central Iowa, the NWS said. The patchy, blowing snow and bitterly cold temperature...
KCCI.com
Hazardous wind chills across Central Iowa through Tuesday morning
DES MOINES, Iowa — The snow from Saturday's storm has completed fallen across most of the state and now the cold temperatures have settled in Sunday morning. Local storm reports are still trickling in, but we managed to get 1 inch in Des Moines (this may be updated). Three inches was reported in Ames, and totals along the Highway 20 corridor measured up to 5-6 inches for places like Waterloo and Fort Dodge. Portions of Northwest Iowa received upwards of 9-10 inches of snow.
Wind Chill Advisory for a portion of southwest Iowa
A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for Audubon, Guthrie Cass, Adair, Harrison, Shelby and Pottawattamie Counties from midnight tonight to 11 a.m. Sunday. The National Weather Service says wind chills will be as low as 25 below zero. The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in...
travelawaits.com
RAGBRAI Announces 2023 Route Across Iowa — Here’s Where Cyclists Will Ride This Year
RAGBRAI (The Register’s Annual Great Bike Ride Across Iowa) has announced its route across Iowa for 2023, the 50th anniversary of the epic bike touring event. The ride, which is planned by The Des Moines Register, will take place July 22 through 29 this year. The Route. The ride...
Crews search for person in Des Moines River; no one found
DES MOINES, Iowa — Crews from the Des Moines Police Department and Des Moines Fire Department searched the Des Moines River Sunday morning near the University Avenue Bridge after receiving a call that someone was in the water. Des Moines Police Sgt. Paul Parizek said dispatch received a call at 7:38 a.m. reporting someone was flagging […]
who13.com
Medical issue caused Des Moines crash; driver died at hospital
Medical issue caused Des Moines crash; driver died at hospital. Medical issue caused Des Moines crash; driver died …. Medical issue caused Des Moines crash; driver died at hospital. Iowa legislators work to fix errors in their 2021 …. Iowans and their pets ready for more arctic air this …
iowa.media
RAGBRAI to roll through Coralville in 2023
RAGBRAI is returning to Coralville. The Des Moines Register‘s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa announced its 2023 route Saturday night in Des Moines. RAGBRAI is celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2023 and is loosely replicating the original route from 1973. Riders will start in Sioux City on Saturday, July 22nd.
iowa.media
Boone Public Works and Building Department Release 2022 Reports
BOONE, Iowa—Both the Boone City Public Works and Building Department have released their annual reports to the Boone City Council. The reports were included at the council meeting on January 16th. In a prepared statement following the meeting, the reports were summarized:. The Boone Public Works Department and Building...
This Is The Largest Restaurant In Iowa
The great state of Iowa has some iconic eateries. Some restaurants even have a history that can be traced back hundreds of years. Others are huge not only in size but status as well. According to "Only In Your State" The Largest Restaurant In Iowa Has 850 Seats And An...
RAGBRAI 2023 route guesses and most common cities
Data: RAGBRAI; Map: Axios VisualsSaturday's RAGBRAI route reveal is one of the state's most anticipated announcements, as Iowans prepare to don their spandex again and voyage across the state on two wheels. State of play: We asked you recently for guesses on this year's route — and you all most certainly believe Des Moines will return as an overnight town again for the first time in a decade.The majority of guesses are that the route starts at Sioux City, then goes to Storm Lake, Fort Dodge, Ames, Des Moines, Grinnell, Iowa City and ends in Davenport.🤔 Our guess: We've been a bit nosy ourselves in trying to figure out the big route.The only hint we've found is a 2013 photo uploaded by the Register to its public photo service site on Jan. 25 with the caption, "RAGBRAI last visited Des Moines in 2013."What's next: Attend Saturday's announcement party for $50 or watch on Facebook between 8-8:30pm to learn the route.
Demolition begins on buildings in Market District
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Market District hopes to become Des Moines’ newest neighborhood, but the old buildings must go before new construction begins. Crews started dismantling those old buildings shortly after the calendar turned to 2023. The former City of Des Moines auto repair building is the most notable demolition currently in progress. The […]
iowa.media
Tina Haglund of Perry
Tina Haglund, 51, of Perry passed away Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, at her home in Perry, Iowa. Services are pending at the Murdock Funeral Home.
iowa.media
Dallas County Sheriff’s Report January 30
To view a log of the calls for service , click here. Hussein Buuh, 24, of 1016 University Ave., Des Moines, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of possession of a controlled substance. Phillip Dolezal, 21, of 605 State St., Dexter, was arrested...
DMPD investigating single-vehicle crash with serious injuries
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines Police are investigating a single-vehicle accident with serious injuries Saturday night. In a Tweet the Des Moines Police Department said the southbound lanes of East 14th Street at East Court Ave. will be closed temporarily while officers work to clear the crash scene. This is a developing story.
Chase suspect crashes into tree near Iowa State Fairgrounds
DES MOINES, Iowa – A man is facing multiple charges following a Sunday night chase that ended when he crashed into a tree just west of the Iowa State Fairgrounds. The pursuit began around 11:30 p.m. at E. 9th Street & Hull Avenue, according to Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department. An […]
iheart.com
Des Moines Police, Firefighters Respond To Plunger Attack At Hotel
(Des Moines, IA) -- A fire alarm at a downtown hotel this weekend turned out to be a little more than a fire alarm. Police were called to help after a man reportedly attacked firefighters on the 20th floor of the Marriott with a plunger. Callers to 9-1-1 Friday night...
who13.com
Driver in Court Avenue crash dies at hospital
Fort Dodge woman accused of killing infant daughter. Rob Zombie and Alice Cooper announce Des Moines concert. Rob Zombie and Alice Cooper announce Des Moines concert. New counsel denied for Blaha, competency hearing …. New counsel denied for Blaha, competency hearing ordered. Today in Iowa talker: Spice Girls reunion?. Today...
KCCI.com
One dead after single-vehicle crash in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines Police say a man has died following a single-vehicle crash on East 14th Street and Court Avenue Saturday night. Southbound lanes were temporarily closed while officers responded. Police say that a male driver died at the hospital after the crash. Police say all...
KCCI.com
Hello, Marjorie is a classic cocktail bar in a historic Des Moines building
DES MOINES, Iowa — Very Local's "Eat, Play, Stay" introduces us to a vibrant cocktail bar in Des Moines. Located in the old Des Moines Register building, Hello, Marjorie serves their own creations alongside classic cocktails. Owner Nick Tillinghast says Hello, Marjorie is named after his grandmother, Marjorie Anderson,...
Des Moines facing a downtown employee exodus
Des Moines is reeling after multiple announcements last week that signal potentially thousands of employees leaving downtown offices.Wells Fargo is vacating several buildings.Dotdash Meredith is laying off hundreds of employees.Why it matters: They setbacks to decades of efforts and billions of dollars in investments to revive downtown come as city advocates tout recovery news.State of play: Downtown foot traffic has rebounded to 83% from 2020 of 2019's pre-pandemic numbers, Tiffany Tauscheck, president of the Greater Des Moines Partnership, announced last week.And the City Council approved incentives last week for a $56 million housing project.Between the lines: The total number of...
