ExxonMobil's earnings slowed from a peak earlier in the year but the oil giant still reached a full-year record profit more than double what it reported a year ago. The company earned adjusted income of $14 billion in the quarter, down from the record $18.7 billion it earned in the third quarter, but it was up from $8.8 billion in the fourth quarter of 2021. That was also better than the forecast from analysts surveyed by Refinitiv.

1 DAY AGO