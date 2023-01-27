Read full article on original website
GM shares surge after record earnings and new stake in lithium company
General Motors reported a much stronger than expected fourth-quarter profit, lifting full-year results to record levels for the second straight year. The largest US automaker also said Tuesday it is buying a $650 million equity stake in Lithium Americas, which will give it access to the raw material needed to build batteries to power 1 million electric vehicles a year in the first phase of production.
Adani scraps $2.5 billion share issue as value of his empire collapses
Indian billionaire Gautam Adani on Wednesday abandoned a deal to raise $2.5 billion from investors after allegations of fraud by an American short seller triggered a week-long meltdown in the value of his business empire. The share sale — the largest offering by a company already listed on India's stock...
ExxonMobil earnings more than double to annual record
ExxonMobil's earnings slowed from a peak earlier in the year but the oil giant still reached a full-year record profit more than double what it reported a year ago. The company earned adjusted income of $14 billion in the quarter, down from the record $18.7 billion it earned in the third quarter, but it was up from $8.8 billion in the fourth quarter of 2021. That was also better than the forecast from analysts surveyed by Refinitiv.
Asia's richest no more? Gautam Adani's wealth crashes as $90 billion wiped off his business
Gautam Adani looks set to cede his position as Asia's richest man to another Indian billionaire as shares in his business empire continue to plunge following fraud allegations leveled by an American short seller. In an investigation published last Tuesday, Hindenburg Research accused Adani's ports-to-power group of "brazen stock manipulation...
Fed approves smallest rate hike since March, in nod to improved inflation outlook
The Federal Reserve unanimously approved a quarter-point interest rate hike Wednesday, slowing the pace of its increases in a clear sign that the central bank is seeing progress in its fierce battle with inflation. The decision, at the conclusion of the Federal Open Market Committee's first meeting of 2023, comes...
Job openings jumped unexpectedly to 11 million in December
Despite the looming threat of recession and the cacophony of mass layoff announcements, US businesses still need workers — 11.01 million of them. The number of available jobs unexpectedly rose in December, climbing from a revised 10.44 million openings in November and exceeding economists' expectations of 10.25 million, according to Bureau of Labor Statistics data released Wednesday. The 11 million openings for December is the highest since July.
US consumers remain wary of the economy, new survey shows
Consumer confidence in the economy continues to waver, despite easing inflation. The Conference Board's consumer confidence index — a closely watched metric gauging attitudes about the current and future strength of the economy — measured 107.1 in January, according to data released Tuesday by the business think tank. It was down from an upwardly revised 109 in December and below economists' expectations.
