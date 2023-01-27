2.1-magnitude quake jolts Middle Georgia — the second in a month, geologists say

A 2.1-magnitude earthquake rattled the area near Milledgeville, Georgia, early Friday, Jan. 27, the U.S. Geological Survey reported.

The 2-mile deep quake struck about 8 miles north northwest of Milledgeville near Lake Sinclair at 7:13 a.m. — the second to rock the area in less than a month, according to the agency.

Six people reported feeling the tremor as of Friday afternoon, some as far away as Sparta.

A 2.3-magnitude earthquake hit about 9 miles southeast of Eatonton on Jan. 3, rattling the area in and around Lake Sinclair near the Putnam-Baldwin County border, McClatchy News reported.

Eatonton is also near the 40,000-acre Cedar Creek Wildlife Management Area , one of the oldest in the state.

Magnitude measures the energy released at the source of the earthquake and replaced the old Richter Scale, the U.S. Geological Survey says.

Quakes between 2.5 and 5.4 magnitude are often felt but rarely cause much damage, according to Michigan Tech. Quakes below 2.5 magnitude are seldom felt by most people.

