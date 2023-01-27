Read full article on original website
Fire destroys house in Champaign County
DEERS, Ill. (WCIA) — Firefighters are still looking for a dog after putting out a house fire this morning. It happened near country road 1800 East and 1200 North in Deers in Champaign County. The owner wasn’t hurt, but he did lose everything. Firefighters aren’t sure what started the flames. They believe it could’ve been […]
Firefighters battle barn blaze in Clark Co. IL
MARTINSVILLE, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) – A barn fire happened around 5 p.m. Tuesday near 1600th Rd and Cline Orchard Rd in Martinsville, Illinois. According to the Marshall Fire Protection District Facebook page, the barn is considered a total loss and no other structures were involved. Casey Fire Department was also requested by Martinsville for tanker assistance. […]
Police: Man found dead behind Ruler Foods
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — UPDATE:. Joe Lamberson with the Champaign Police Department says foul play is not suspected. The coroner will provide the final determination on the cause of death and identity. ORIGINAL:. The Champaign Police Department says they responded to an unknown issue where a male was found...
4 people displaced after Mattoon structure fire
MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — Four people were displaced after a structure fire in Mattoon on Saturday night. The fire happened in a one-and-a-half-story home that houses two apartments on Richmond Ave. near N. 25th St. Fire crews said they saw heavy smoke coming from the attic. The people inside the home were able to escape before […]
Decatur Police investigating shooting involving two teens
A teenager is dead and another was arrested for involuntary manslaughter after a shooting in Decatur last night.
One individual sent to hospital after shots fired in Danville
DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND)- Danville Police responded to the area of Seminary St. and Porter St. for a report of a victim with a gunshot wound, Saturday evening. Upon arrival, officers located a 35-year-old Danville man with a gunshot wound to his abdomen. The victim told police he and a friend...
Teenager dead, another arrested after Decatur shooting
DECATUR, Il. (WCIA) – A teenager is dead after being shot in Decatur last night. Police arrived at a home near 4th Dr. to see a 13-yr-old with a gunshot wound. The teenager was transported to a local hospital before dying there. After searching the scene and interviewing witnesses, police found a shell casing and […]
Danville man hospitalized after shooting
DANVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — A man was taken to the hospital after getting shot at in the 300 block of Porter St, in Danville on Saturday. The Danville Police Department says around 6:56 p.m. officers located a 35-year-old Danville man with a gunshot wound to his abdomen. The victim...
Champaign man arrested in shooting investigation of 12-year-old boy
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WICS/WSRP) — A Champaign man has been arrested following an investigation into an October 2022 shooting on Dogwood Drive in which a 12-year-old boy was shot in the neck. Jamonte Hill, 28, was arrested on Tuesday, Jan 31, 2023, by members of the United States Marshals Service...
Stranger enters U of I students' home several times
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WICS/WSRP) — The University of Illinois Police Department (UIPD) is urging students to be aware of their surroundings after they received multiple reports from the 309 East Green apartment building concerning an unknown man entering units uninvited. Mary Claire Hughes, a student at the university, recalled what...
Teen arrested after driving stolen tractor through Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – Champaign police say a teenager is facing traffic charges after stealing a tractor early Monday morning. Officers responded to Country Fair Drive near the intersection of Springfield Avenue at 2:30 a.m. for a report of someone driving “erratically.” That turned out to be a 16-year-old boy behind the wheel of a […]
Stolen John Deere Tractor Spotted Driving Down Illinois Bike Path
A teenage boy in Illinois thought it would be fun to take a stolen tractor on a joyride but he ended up getting caught. Prank With Tractor Ends Up With Illinois Police Involved. I'm going to take a big guess here and say this 16-year-old boy in Champaign was just...
One hurt in Mattoon apartment fire
MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — One person was hurt Thursday night when an apartment building in Mattoon caught fire. The fire happened at 2101 Champaign Avenue, a three-story multi-unit building, just before 6:30 p.m. Crews arrived to find light smoke coming from the second floor and found fire inside one of the units on that floor. […]
Urbana Police looking for wig thief
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Urbana Police Department is investigating after a thief recently stole more than $700 worth of wigs from a store. The suspect was captured on store security cameras. He is depicted as being a Black male with facial hair, but no hair on the top of his head. He was wearing […]
Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies handle 12 weather related traffic problems on Monday
The Marion County Sheriff’s Department handled a dozen calls from minor accidents or vehicles sliding off the road due to icy road conditions on Monday. Six of those calls were from slide-offs on I-57. Only one incident required extrication and minor injuries. The Marion County Sheriff’s Department reports 50-year-old...
16-year-old arrested after stealing tractor
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — A 16-year-old was arrested on Monday after police said he stole a John Deere Tractor. The Champaign Police were dispatched at 2:30 a.m. for a report of a vehicle driving erratically on Country Fair Drive near Springfield Avenue. Police say as officers arrived, they located...
SAFE-T Act requires new trainings for police officers
SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — Although the end of cash bail did not go into effect earlier this month, other parts of the SAFE-T Act did. Those parts include more police training and rules for police officers. NewsChannel 20 spoke with the Springfield and Decatur Police Departments. The new training...
Bond set at $35,000 for Kinmundy woman charged with motor vehicle burglary and theft
Bond was set at $35,000 in Marion County Court on Monday for a 21-year-old Kinmundy woman after she was formally charged with motor vehicle burglary and possession of a stolen vehicle. Kaitlin Hollinshead is accused of entering one vehicle on the Salem Community Center parking lot on Saturday and taking...
Police: Teen in custody for shooting, killing 13-year-old
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - According to the Decatur Police, a 13-year-old was shot and killed Monday night. The Decatur Police Department said on Monday at 10:47 p.m. officers responded to a home on 4th Drive in reference to a 13-year-old with a gunshot wound. The teen was transported to the...
Marion County Sheriff re-emphasizes scam after a victim is taken for several thousand dollars (updated 2:00 pm)
Marion County Sheriff Kevin Cripps is once again emphasizing that his office will not call you about outstanding warrants or tell you they can be taken care of through the purchase of gift cards or making a transaction through a bitcoin machine. Cripps says unfortunately at least one person has...
