Georgia State

The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake

Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co.  Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
CINCINNATI, OH
Whiskey Riff

Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations

It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

NFL Fans Concerned For Steelers Great Terry Bradshaw After Absolutely Excruciating Postgame Report In Philadelphia

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles have been in the NFL since its inception. The two teams even briefly combined forces during World War II and called themselves the Steagles. The players and coaches didn’t like it then and the two fan bases don’t like each other now. Fans from the same state rarely get along and the vitriol was on display after the Eagles made their second Super Bowl in five seasons.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

Why Nick is nervous for his Chiefs ahead of Super Bowl LVII | What's Wright?

The Eagles thoroughly beat down the 49ers in the NFC Championship Game 31-7 to advance to Super Bowl LVII. With the Eagles facing Nick’s Chiefs in the Super Bowl Nick explains he is nervous ahead of the matchup. Nick believes the Eagles won their title game because of Brock Purdy’s injury but explains they were the better team in that matchup before Purdy’s early exit. Nick looks to the Chiefs defensive performance in the AFC Championship game and explains they played their part in the win.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FanSided

Miami football making late push for 3-star DL Jamel Howard

The Miami football program is making a late push for three-star, 6’3, 325-pound defensive lineman Jamel Howard three days ahead of National Signing Day on Wednesday. Miami hosted Howard over the weekend. Mario Cristobal made news during 2022 National Signing Day with four-star running back Tre’Vonte Citizen. Citizen...
MIAMI, FL
Larry Brown Sports

DeMeco Ryans agrees to deal to become head coach

DeMeco Ryans has risen up the ranks and his next job will be as an NFL head coach. Ryans has agreed to become the new head coach of the Houston Texans. He is getting a six-year deal, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Former 49ers’ defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans and the Houston Texans reached agreement today... The post DeMeco Ryans agrees to deal to become head coach appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
HOUSTON, TX
FOX Sports

Super Bowl 2023 odds: Coin toss prop bet lines, betting history

It is fitting that Super Bowl LVII opened at some sportsbooks as a pick 'em. One of the most popular Super Bowl bets that doesn't involve the actual game is the result of the pregame coin flip, which is literally a 50/50 proposition because you have two equal choices. The...
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX Sports

Royals, A's proving MLB teams can be both buyers and sellers

Around this time of year, it has been historically pretty easy to tell what a team’s future goals are by examining their offseason transaction record. Contenders would have added. Rebuilders would have sold. But in taking a look at recent moves across Major League Baseball, it’s clear that the...
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX Sports

Big 12 releases 14-team sked with 4 new teams, Texas and OU

IRVING, Texas (AP) — The Big 12 released its long-anticipated 14-team football schedule Tuesday, which includes its four new members for 2023 along with Oklahoma and Texas before their eventual departures to the Southeastern Conference. Houston will be the first of the new teams to play a conference game,...
ALABAMA STATE

