Patrick Mahomes' Wife Has 3-Word Message For Bengals After Game
Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, wants all the smoke. Brittany, who's never been afraid to speak her mind on social media, just posted a message for the Bengals. Hint: It's not very friendly. "Cancun on 3," she said on Twitter. "Cancun on 3" has become a trendy phrase in the ...
NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake
Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co. Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
NFL Fans Concerned For Steelers Great Terry Bradshaw After Absolutely Excruciating Postgame Report In Philadelphia
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles have been in the NFL since its inception. The two teams even briefly combined forces during World War II and called themselves the Steagles. The players and coaches didn’t like it then and the two fan bases don’t like each other now. Fans from the same state rarely get along and the vitriol was on display after the Eagles made their second Super Bowl in five seasons.
NFL World Reacts To Tuesday's Christian McCaffrey Announcement
Christian McCaffrey won't get the chance to play in the Super Bowl, but at least he has some new plans for February. The NFL named the San Francisco 49ers running back to the Pro Bowl. He'll replace Miles Sanders, who will instead participate in the Super Bowl. While McCaffrey would undoubtedly ...
Who should Nick Saban hire to fill BOTH coordinator positions? | Number One College Football Show
Fox Sports’ RJ Young shares his thoughts on the best candidates for both offensive and defensive coordinator positions at Alabama. Will Nick Saban hire someone from outside of his coaching tree?
Can Texans get Alabama’s Bryce Young at No. 2? AFC South mock draft
The 2022 NFL season isn't quite over yet — Super Bowl LVII between the Chiefs and Eagles is Feb. 12 (6:30 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports App) — but most teams, including all those in the AFC South, have shifted focus to 2023. Draft prep...
Why Nick is nervous for his Chiefs ahead of Super Bowl LVII | What's Wright?
The Eagles thoroughly beat down the 49ers in the NFC Championship Game 31-7 to advance to Super Bowl LVII. With the Eagles facing Nick’s Chiefs in the Super Bowl Nick explains he is nervous ahead of the matchup. Nick believes the Eagles won their title game because of Brock Purdy’s injury but explains they were the better team in that matchup before Purdy’s early exit. Nick looks to the Chiefs defensive performance in the AFC Championship game and explains they played their part in the win.
Miami football making late push for 3-star DL Jamel Howard
The Miami football program is making a late push for three-star, 6’3, 325-pound defensive lineman Jamel Howard three days ahead of National Signing Day on Wednesday. Miami hosted Howard over the weekend. Mario Cristobal made news during 2022 National Signing Day with four-star running back Tre’Vonte Citizen. Citizen...
Super Bowl 2023 odds: Early lines for Chiefs-Eagles; Philadelphia opens as favorite
It will be Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs against Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles on FOX in Super Bowl LVII in a battle of 16-3 teams on Feb. 12 in Arizona. From a gambling perspective, the Eagles opened as the favorite at FOX Bet. There is still...
Comedian Gary Owen Wants Joe Burrow To Sleep With His Relatives, 'He's The Best'
Bengals super fan Gary Owen REALLY loves Joe Burrow ... so much so, that the comedian tells TMZ Sports he'd be thrilled if the Cincinnati quarterback ever wanted to hook up with his family members!!. Let's be honest -- the thought of relatives getting freaky in the sheets is enough...
DeMeco Ryans agrees to deal to become head coach
DeMeco Ryans has risen up the ranks and his next job will be as an NFL head coach. Ryans has agreed to become the new head coach of the Houston Texans. He is getting a six-year deal, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Former 49ers’ defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans and the Houston Texans reached agreement today... The post DeMeco Ryans agrees to deal to become head coach appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Buccaneers Have Interest in Former Cowboys' Offensive Coordinator
The Bucs are reportedly "significantly interested" in recently departed Dallas Cowboys' offensive coordinator, Kellen Moore.
Super Bowl 2023 odds: Coin toss prop bet lines, betting history
It is fitting that Super Bowl LVII opened at some sportsbooks as a pick 'em. One of the most popular Super Bowl bets that doesn't involve the actual game is the result of the pregame coin flip, which is literally a 50/50 proposition because you have two equal choices. The...
Saints Star Cameron Jordan 'Happy-ish' For Coach Promotion to Falcons
The Atlanta Falcons hired Ryan Nielsen as the team's new defensive coordinator. And one of his former players "congratulated" him on Twitter.
FOX Sports Primed for Milestone 10th Super Bowl With Star-Studded Cast of Dynamic Voices Telling the Story of Super Bowl LVII
Critically Acclaimed Duo of Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen to Call First Super Bowl Anchored by Award-Winning Reporters Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi. FOX Deportes Set to Broadcast Fourth Super Bowl Featuring Alejandro Villanueva, Adrian Garcia-Marquez, Jessi Losada and Rodolfo Landeros. FOX SUPER BOWL LVII PREGAME Features NFL Hall of...
Chad Johnson breaks down why Jalen Hurts & Lamar Jackson are Top 5 NFL QBs | CLUB SHAY SHAY
Shannon Sharpe ask Chad Johnson to list his Top 5 NFL QBs. Chad list Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow, Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson and Jalen Hurts as the best QBs in the NFL. Noticeably missing from Chad's list is Chargers QB Justin Herbert, Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence and Cowboys QB Dak Prescott.
Royals, A's proving MLB teams can be both buyers and sellers
Around this time of year, it has been historically pretty easy to tell what a team’s future goals are by examining their offseason transaction record. Contenders would have added. Rebuilders would have sold. But in taking a look at recent moves across Major League Baseball, it’s clear that the...
Big 12 releases 14-team sked with 4 new teams, Texas and OU
IRVING, Texas (AP) — The Big 12 released its long-anticipated 14-team football schedule Tuesday, which includes its four new members for 2023 along with Oklahoma and Texas before their eventual departures to the Southeastern Conference. Houston will be the first of the new teams to play a conference game,...
Super Bowl LVII odds: Bettors hit Eagles early, causes huge line movement
On Sunday night, as Super Bowl LVII odds started to populate at U.S. sportsbooks, most operators were in the range of pick ‘em or Philadelphia Eagles -1 vs. the Kansas City Chiefs, including FOX Bet. But Circa Sports isn’t most operators. Circa opened the Big Game at Chiefs -2.5,...
