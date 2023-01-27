Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Discount retail store opens new location in AlabamaKristen WaltersPrattville, AL
4 Amazing Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Authorities in Alabama said that four members of the same family were among those killed by the storm.Sherif SaadAutauga County, AL
Hank Williams: Rare Photos, Video And The Life Of Alabama's Country Music LegendApril KillianAlabama State
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From MontgomeryTed RiversMontgomery, AL
Related
WSFA
Montgomery mayor addresses crime, economy at State of the City
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - At Tuesday’s State of the City address, Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed shared his goals for the upcoming year. The mayor covered several topics, putting a particular focus on crime, the economy and job creation. “I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again. You are...
Victoryland Casino lays off several hundred after Alabama Supreme Court shuts down electronic bingo
Victoryland Casino in Macon County had to lay off several hundred employees when it shut down electronic bingo games this month because of a court order, said Dr. Lewis Benefield, a Montgomery veterinarian who is president of the casino. Benefield said the casino is hoping to replace the lost business...
WSFA
2 Montgomery County parks set for ‘major’ improvements
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Two Montgomery County parks have been awarded thousands in grants, allowing them to receive “major” improvements this year. According to the Montgomery County Commission, a $16,605.00 grant from the Alabama Department of Environmental Management’s Scrap Tire Fund will permit Snowdoun Park to receive new mulch, which is expected to be put down in the coming months.
WSFA
Selma clinics open this week to help tornado victims with free legal assistance
SELMA, Ala. (WBRC) - Starting this week, survivors of the January 12 tornadoes can get free legal assistance in person around Selma. There are now eight Alabama counties eligible for FEMA assistance: Greene, Sumter, Tallapoosa, Autauga, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore and Hale counties. Those living in these counties can apply for financial help but the process can be pretty confusing. That’s why Alabama attorneys are standing by to help people who may need it.
WSFA
Montgomery’s Caddell Construction celebrates 40 years
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s a celebration that is 40 years in the making. Montgomery’s Caddell Construction will spend 2023 looking back and looking ahead. “It was a crazy time. I actually have glimpses of memories,” said the company’s president and chief operating officer, Mac Caddell.
WSFA
Flatwood community still needs help 2 months after tornado
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - In two months, the United Way has raised $179,000 to help families in the Flatwood community that lost everything in the deadly EF2 tornado that hit on Nov. 30. To this day, three families are still staying in a hotel with nowhere to call home. Two...
WSFA
Electronic voter registration kiosks added to area Montgomery high schools
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery County Probate office and Montgomery Public Schools are partnering to ensure students exercise their right to vote. On Tuesday, Montgomery County Probate Judge JC Love introduced the second phase of implementing voter registration kiosks. “As probate judge here in Montgomery County, my greatest responsibility...
WSFA
SBA offering low-interest loans to those affected by Jan. 12 tornadoes
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Help is available for business owners, homeowners and others who had physical or economic damage from the Jan. 12th tornadoes. The Small Business Administration offers long-term, low-interest rate loans for those who need help with their recovery. Interest rates are as low as 3.305% for businesses,...
WSFA
‘Disgusted to my core’: DA reacts to Tuesday’s Alabama inmate release
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - “I’m disgusted to my core.” That was District Attorney C.J. Robinson’s reaction to the mass release of inmates across Alabama. Robinson is district attorney for the 19th Judicial Circuit, representing Autauga, Chilton and Elmore counties. He said 10 criminals from his district are getting released.
WSFA
I-65 NB between Montgomery, Prattville clear after crash
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A “major crash” is caused significant delays on Interstate 65 northbound between Montgomery and Prattville. According to the Alabama Department of Transportation, the crash happened just past the Northern Boulevard. Significant delays could be seen in the area. Additional details surrounding the crash...
WSFA
Fraud summit held in Montgomery
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - New scams are formed every day in the United States and across the globe. The Better Business Bureau Serving Central & South Alabama, plus other state and federal agencies, held a fraud summit Tuesday in Montgomery to keep people from falling victim. Scammers are starting to...
WSFA
Over $2M awarded to Trenholm State to expand internet access
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Trenholm State Community College was awarded $2 million in grants to strengthen its ability to digitally serve its students and the community. According to a release, the university was given $2,066,454 from the Connecting Minority Communities Pilot Program. The program, which is run by the Department of Commerce’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration, is a part of the Biden administration’s “Internet for All” initiative.
WSFA
Gov. Ivey makes Selma economic announcement
SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama Governor Kay Ivey is set to make an economic development announcement in Selma on Friday. She will be joined by Selma & Dallas County Economic Development Authority Executive Director Wayne Vardaman and the organization’s chair, Aubrey Carter. The governor will also be joined by Craig Field Airport and Airport and Industrial Authority Executive Director Jim Corrigan along with company officials.
WSFA
2 workers thrown from bucket lift in Troy after truck strikes them
TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - Troy police say two men were injured in an automobile incident while working on a building this week. Police responded to the accident in the 100 block of North 3 Notch Street shortly before 2:30 p.m. Tuesday. Police Chief Randall Barr said they found the two victims in the roadway.
WSFA
Forecast high ranges between the upper 40s and low 70s today, but why?
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Our mostly cloudy, warm and occasionally wet pattern continues as we head into the middle of the workweek, but the news isn’t all bad. Alabama is cool enough to prevent severe weather but warm enough to not have any problems with ice or snow like our friends out towards the west, so it’s a winning combination, right? We say that optimistically, because it’s also a combination that will make it incredible hard to forecast the afternoon high in each town correctly, no one place will feel like another.
WALA-TV FOX10
Road closure on Interstate 65 northbound
CONECUH COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - ALDOT has closed the ramp to exit 93 on Interstate 65 northbound for an undetermined amount of time, according to authorities. Police said at approximately 1:24 p.m., a commercial vehicle suffered a mechanical failure, which caused the closure. ALDOT is on the scene detouring traffic...
WSFA
2023 National Signing Day across the River Region
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - National Signing Day 2023 has kicked off and is taking center stage across many high schools in the River Region. While a vast majority of players, local and nationally, already made their decisions back in December, that doesn’t mean there isn’t anything to be excited about today for many student-athletes who are deciding where to take their talents.
WSFA
ADOC: Kilby inmate dies after ‘erratic’ behavior in prison dorm
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An inmate serving time at Kilby Correctional Facility has died after Alabama Department of Corrections officials say he began to behave “erratically” and then stopped breathing. Inmate Roderick Demarcus Lee, 33, was serving a 2-year sentence out of Mobile County for second-degree burglary conviction.
Henderson wins award at Distinguished Young Women of Alabama event
CULLMAN, Ala. – Distinguished Young Women (DYW), formerly known as America’s Junior Miss, is a national nonprofit organization that provides scholarship opportunities to high school senior girls. The 2023 DYW of Alabama program was held last week in Montgomery, where 2023 Distinguished Young Woman of Cullman County Ashton Henderson placed in the top five in the fitness category. According to DYW of Cullman County Chairwoman Felicia Carden, the program is designed to provide young women with the opportunity and support needed to succeed before, during and after college. “Participants can learn skills like interviewing, public speaking, self-confidence building and much more,” Carden...
alabamanews.net
Selma mayor James Perkins, Jr. tests positive for COVID-19
Selma mayor James Perkins, Jr. has tested positive for COVID-19. A representative from the Mayor’s Office said Mayor Perkins symptoms are mild and will remain at home over the next few days to rest. They are asking anyone that has been in close proximity to Mayor Perkins over the...
Comments / 0