Temple police reopen northbound I-35 after closing due to severe weather
Temple police said traffic is currently being redirected and are asking the public to avoid the area.
Killeen Fire breaks down winter weather response
KILLEEN, Texas — First responders across Central Texas are seeing a spike in calls due to icy conditions. Since 7 a.m. Tuesday, Killeen Fire Department responded to almost 100 calls. Killeen Fire Chief James Kubinski said the two most frequent calls for service are car crashes and falls on the ice. To put that into perspective, in a typical 24 hour shift, the department gets around 75 calls.
KWTX
Semi truck accident causes delays on I-35 near Belton
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - Belton Police is currently responding to an accident on Interstate 35 and Central 190. A semi truck jackknifed around 6:40 a.m. Feb. 1 at Central and I-35 Northbound. Exit 294 is temporarily closed, according to police. Drivers are asked to alternate routes or prepare for delays.
ROAD CLOSURES | Freezing rain turning Central Texas roads into sheets of ice
TEMPLE, Texas — Road conditions were getting worse Tuesday morning with ice continuing to accumulate across Central Texas. Many area police departments and emergency agencies issued warnings about roads being covered in a sheet of ice. You'll find them below. Copperas Cove. Copperas Cove police posted to Facebook that...
Central Texas roads still dangerous on third day of ice storm
KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen police urged caution for drivers Wednesday as freezing rain continued to create dangerous driving conditions. Through its Facebook page, the department said I-14 and State Highway 195 were drivable but said drivers needed to take it very slow. "The roadways on I-14 west of the...
Killeen, TX Traffic Alert – Bridge Closed Due to Winter Weather
The City of Killeen, Texas is warning drivers of a bridge closing in response to icy conditions Monday afternoon. According to the City, the W.S. Young Drive bridge from Veterans Memorial Boulevard to Atkinson Avenue has been closed to all traffic due to Monday's icy conditions. City officials do not...
fox44news.com
W.S. Young bridge closed due to road conditions
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The City of Killeen has closed W.S. Young Drive bridge, from Veterans Memorial Boulevard to Atkinson Avenue, due to icy conditions. A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for the area. Killeen will have a low amount of impact and most roads should remain passable – but some icing may occur on other elevated surfaces, and bridges may close during this time.
fox44news.com
Numerous crashes reported due to icy road Conditions
CENTRAL TEXAS (FOX 44) – Most Central Texas cities and counties reported numerous crashes Tuesday morning because of the icy road conditions. Below you will find the reports we have received so far. BOSQUE CO. EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT — There are multiple reports of ice on all major roadways across...
KWTX
Icy bridge causes five vehicle crash in Falls County
REAGAN, Texas (KWTX) - The Falls County Sheriff’s Office responded to an overnight accident involving five vehicles Tuesday evening. Deputies reported around 10:50 p.m. Jan. 31 of the accident on Highway 6 and FM 46 in Reagan. Due to the iciness of the bridge , three vehicles hit the...
fox44news.com
Waco Transit is rolling despite the ice
Waco (FOX 44) — The winter weather is not stopping the Waco Transit system from serving the community this week. That doesn’t mean that bus drivers aren’t slowing down. Waco Transit System Director of Operations Charles Parham says the drivers are constantly updated on road conditions through the communication system.
fox44news.com
Authorities warn against road travel as icy conditions worsen
Waco (FOX 44) — Police in Waco are warning people against unnecessary travel as more sleet and freezing rain moved into the area Wednesday morning. Police spokesperson Cierra Shipley posted on Facebook that areas around Lakeshore Dr., I-35, Waco Dr. over Hwy 77, and the Herring and MLK bridges are particularly dangerous.
KWTX
Waco police, firefighters respond to ‘dozens of calls’ amid Central Texas’ ice storm
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Slick and icy roads kept the Waco police and fire departments busy on Tuesday. “We’ve seen a number of, a big rise, and an uptick in car wrecks and fall injuries,” Keith Guillory, Waco Fire Department’s Lieutenant, said. Both emergency responders tweeted out...
More layers of ice impact Wednesday morning commute
TEMPLE, Texas — Do not drive outside Wednesday. There is an ice storm watch through Thursday morning, so this freezing rain is going nowhere any time soon. Wednesday morning, Texas Today reporter Meredith Haas observed people flying down Adams Avenue in Temple, Texas. This is something you don't want to do.
ONCOR working to restore power to thousands following ice storm in Central Texas
TEXAS, USA — Oncor was reporting thousands of customers without power across Central Texas Wednesday morning. According to the Oncor outage map, The hardest hit areas were east of Temple towards the Rosebud and Cameron area. Bell County currently has more than 4,000 residents without power, according to ONCOR.
Blog: Road closures, conditions due to winter weather
Authorities have shut down roads, overpasses and flyovers due to the winter weather that has arrived in the Austin area.
fox44news.com
Cove Police, Fire vehicles involved in collision
COPPERAS COVE, Texas (FOX 44) – Several collisions on icy roads have already occurred throughout Central Texas – including one involving Copperas Cove Police and Fire units. The Police Department said that one of its vehicles and one fire unit were struck on Monday while both were assisting...
Dozens of crashes reported across Austin metro as icy conditions continue
Dozens of crashes were being reported across the Austin metro area Tuesday morning as icy conditions settled in - just the first round of a significant icing event.
KWTX
Multiple crashes reported in Central Texas
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - At least 12 crashes in McLennan and Bell counties have been already been reported this morning. The majority we are told are single vehicle rollovers as drivers are failing to slow down on these dangerous slick conditions. Waco. The Herring bridge currently closed for traffic, according...
Central Texas School Closures Announced Due to Ice Storm Warning
(Killeen, Texas) - Central Texas is officially under a Winter Storm Warning, and when icy conditions hit our area, you know what that means: school closures. Yep, we Texans are not a people who are great at driving on ice or dealing with extreme cold, so when the freezes come, we shut it down (and not in a partying way).
KWTX
Central Texas school officials explain process of canceling classes due to weather
BELL COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Multiple school districts across the area have canceled school on Tuesday and Wednesday due to the inclement weather. Belton, Killeen and Salado ISD are among them. Killeen ISD made the decision Tuesday morning to cancel school for Wednesday. District superintendent, Dr. John Craft, said the...
