Killeen, TX

KCEN

Killeen Fire breaks down winter weather response

KILLEEN, Texas — First responders across Central Texas are seeing a spike in calls due to icy conditions. Since 7 a.m. Tuesday, Killeen Fire Department responded to almost 100 calls. Killeen Fire Chief James Kubinski said the two most frequent calls for service are car crashes and falls on the ice. To put that into perspective, in a typical 24 hour shift, the department gets around 75 calls.
KILLEEN, TX
KWTX

Semi truck accident causes delays on I-35 near Belton

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - Belton Police is currently responding to an accident on Interstate 35 and Central 190. A semi truck jackknifed around 6:40 a.m. Feb. 1 at Central and I-35 Northbound. Exit 294 is temporarily closed, according to police. Drivers are asked to alternate routes or prepare for delays.
BELTON, TX
KCEN

Central Texas roads still dangerous on third day of ice storm

KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen police urged caution for drivers Wednesday as freezing rain continued to create dangerous driving conditions. Through its Facebook page, the department said I-14 and State Highway 195 were drivable but said drivers needed to take it very slow. "The roadways on I-14 west of the...
KILLEEN, TX
US105

Killeen, TX Traffic Alert – Bridge Closed Due to Winter Weather

The City of Killeen, Texas is warning drivers of a bridge closing in response to icy conditions Monday afternoon. According to the City, the W.S. Young Drive bridge from Veterans Memorial Boulevard to Atkinson Avenue has been closed to all traffic due to Monday's icy conditions. City officials do not...
KILLEEN, TX
fox44news.com

W.S. Young bridge closed due to road conditions

KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The City of Killeen has closed W.S. Young Drive bridge, from Veterans Memorial Boulevard to Atkinson Avenue, due to icy conditions. A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for the area. Killeen will have a low amount of impact and most roads should remain passable – but some icing may occur on other elevated surfaces, and bridges may close during this time.
KILLEEN, TX
fox44news.com

Numerous crashes reported due to icy road Conditions

CENTRAL TEXAS (FOX 44) – Most Central Texas cities and counties reported numerous crashes Tuesday morning because of the icy road conditions. Below you will find the reports we have received so far. BOSQUE CO. EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT — There are multiple reports of ice on all major roadways across...
TEXAS STATE
KWTX

Icy bridge causes five vehicle crash in Falls County

REAGAN, Texas (KWTX) - The Falls County Sheriff’s Office responded to an overnight accident involving five vehicles Tuesday evening. Deputies reported around 10:50 p.m. Jan. 31 of the accident on Highway 6 and FM 46 in Reagan. Due to the iciness of the bridge , three vehicles hit the...
FALLS COUNTY, TX
fox44news.com

Waco Transit is rolling despite the ice

Waco (FOX 44) — The winter weather is not stopping the Waco Transit system from serving the community this week. That doesn’t mean that bus drivers aren’t slowing down. Waco Transit System Director of Operations Charles Parham says the drivers are constantly updated on road conditions through the communication system.
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Authorities warn against road travel as icy conditions worsen

Waco (FOX 44) — Police in Waco are warning people against unnecessary travel as more sleet and freezing rain moved into the area Wednesday morning. Police spokesperson Cierra Shipley posted on Facebook that areas around Lakeshore Dr., I-35, Waco Dr. over Hwy 77, and the Herring and MLK bridges are particularly dangerous.
WACO, TX
KCEN

More layers of ice impact Wednesday morning commute

TEMPLE, Texas — Do not drive outside Wednesday. There is an ice storm watch through Thursday morning, so this freezing rain is going nowhere any time soon. Wednesday morning, Texas Today reporter Meredith Haas observed people flying down Adams Avenue in Temple, Texas. This is something you don't want to do.
TEMPLE, TX
fox44news.com

Cove Police, Fire vehicles involved in collision

COPPERAS COVE, Texas (FOX 44) – Several collisions on icy roads have already occurred throughout Central Texas – including one involving Copperas Cove Police and Fire units. The Police Department said that one of its vehicles and one fire unit were struck on Monday while both were assisting...
COPPERAS COVE, TX
KWTX

Multiple crashes reported in Central Texas

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - At least 12 crashes in McLennan and Bell counties have been already been reported this morning. The majority we are told are single vehicle rollovers as drivers are failing to slow down on these dangerous slick conditions. Waco. The Herring bridge currently closed for traffic, according...
WACO, TX
US105

Central Texas School Closures Announced Due to Ice Storm Warning

(Killeen, Texas) - Central Texas is officially under a Winter Storm Warning, and when icy conditions hit our area, you know what that means: school closures. Yep, we Texans are not a people who are great at driving on ice or dealing with extreme cold, so when the freezes come, we shut it down (and not in a partying way).
TEXAS STATE
