KILLEEN, Texas — First responders across Central Texas are seeing a spike in calls due to icy conditions. Since 7 a.m. Tuesday, Killeen Fire Department responded to almost 100 calls. Killeen Fire Chief James Kubinski said the two most frequent calls for service are car crashes and falls on the ice. To put that into perspective, in a typical 24 hour shift, the department gets around 75 calls.

KILLEEN, TX ・ 17 HOURS AGO